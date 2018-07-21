July 21, 2018

Albert O.J. Gatton III

Albert O. J. Gatton III, 62, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (July 19, 2018) at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born in Anniston, Ala., Jan. 14, 1956, to the late Albert O.J. Gatton Sr. and Claudia B. Gatton.

He resided in Dade City, Fla., before moving to Waycross in 1968. He graduated from Ware County High School and was a retired draftsman. He was in numerous bands throughout his life and was a great drummer.

The family wishes to express a sincere “thank you” to Ritchie Herrin, his nephew, who was his caregiver and best friend. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Ballenger, and a great-great-nephew, Christopher Hendricks.

He is survived by two sisters, Rachel Martin, of Waycross, and Faye Ashburn, of Dade City, Fla.; one brother, Jim Clark, of Florence, Ala.; an uncle, James Pruitt, of Glencoe, Ala.; an aunt, Ann Coral, of Dade City, Fla.; several nieces, nephews, great-nephews, one great-great-niece, one great-great-nephew, one great-great-great-niece and numerous other relatives.

A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate the life of Albert J. Gatton III will be held Saturday at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Gail Jordan

Linda Gail Jordan, 70, died Thursday night (July 19, 2018) at her residence in Dixie Union.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. She was a loving homemaker and accomplished seamstress. She once was employed as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and sitter. She was a member of Jordan Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Barney Rowell, her husband, Silas Walter “S.W.” Jordan, a sister, Jennifer Rowell King, and a sister-in-law, Doris Pittman.

Survivors include two sons, Silas Scott Jordan, of Conyers, and Michael Jordan (Michelle), of Middleburg, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jessica Mullen, Haley Jordan, Kevin Jordan and Alexander Jordan; one great-grandchild, Avery Oliver Doss; her mother, Dorothy Dixon Rowell McKinnon, of Waycross; one sister, Pamela Montgomery (Jim); two brothers, Timmy Rowell (Michelle) and Harold Rowell (Bridgette); one sister-in-law, Barbara Herrin; one brother-in-law, Charles Jordan; three step-sisters-in-law, Sandy Taylor, Nora Peace and Linda James; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery in Dixie Union.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Florence Jean Lenihan

A funeral mass for Florence Jean McGinnis Lenihan was held Friday afternoon at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Bob Cushing officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were members of the Knights of Columbus, Dave Cahill, Truman Dixon, Mike Frawley, Mike McCloskey, Pat Morris and Roney Peterson.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.