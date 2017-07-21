July 21, 2017

Rev. Thomas Smith Jr.

A celebration of life service for Pastor Thomas Smith Jr., 70, pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Patterson (On The Ridge) will be held Saturday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 864 Oak St., where the Rev. Paul Joseph Bailey Jr. is pastor.

The Rev. Virgil L. Scott Sr., moderator of Greater Eastern Missionary Baptist Association will preside and the Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, will offer words of comfort.

He was born March 25, 1947 to the late Deacon Thomas Smith Sr. and Roberta Austin Smith. He received his formal education from the public school systems of Pierce County and Waycross. He graduated from Center High School in Waycross in 1967.

At the tender age of eight years old, Thomas Smith Jr. joined St. James Missionary Baptist Church on the Ridge in Patterson where he was pastor for 12 years and served until his transition on Friday (July 14, 2017).

He served as an usher and on the deacon board at St. James. In 1978 he was ordained to preach the living word of the Lord and Savior. In 1980 he received his master of theological degree from Life Bible College.

Pastor Smith served as pastor of the following churches: Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Kirkland, Macedonia Baptist Church in Patterson, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Cogdell, St. Paul New Life Church in Homerville, Shiloh Baptist Church in Douglas, First African Baptist Church in Riceboro, and St. James Missionary Baptist Church, Patterson (On The Ridge).

He also served as moderator of the Greater Eastern Baptist Association and the Progressive Missionary Association of Riceboro. He was active in the nursing home ministries in Waycross, Blackshear and Ludowici.

He was employed with Champion International Paper Inc. for 33 years before his retirement. Following his retirement from there, he worked with Domino’s Pizza as a delivery driver for three years.

Pastor Smith was preceded in death by his parents, Deacon Thomas Smith Sr. and Roberta Austin Smith, a daughter, Michelle Lynette Smith, of Waycross, and a sister, Dorothy Ann Blutcher

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Christine Burgess Smith; five sons, Timothy T. Smith, Thomas A. Smith III, James L. Smith (Brenda), Travis L. Smith (Arlinda), all of Waycross, Minster Benjamin Smith (Jennifer), of Bartow, Fla.; three daughters, Thomastine L. Smith (special friend, Greg Irving), Sheryltina L. Smith and Criceta Smith-Perry (Martin), all of Waycross; six brothers, Lewis Smith (Lynette), Kenneth Smith (Carastine), James Smith (Betty), Richard Smith and Calvin Smith, all of Waycross, and Quinton Smith, of Huntsville, Ala.; three sisters, Wilta A, Givings (Eugene), Shirldon McElroy and Helen Staggers, all of Waycross; a god-son, James McCormick; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews including two special nephews, David Burgess, of Waycross, and Barron Pharmes, of Bartow, Fla., several cousins and many friends.

Friends are being received at the Smith residence, 908 Cedar St., and this evening from 6 to 8 o’clock at St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Patterson (On The Ridge).

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in The Ridge Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Henry David Miller

Henry David Miller, 63, of 940 Ware St., Blackshear, passed away early Thursday morning (July 20, 2017) at the Hospice House in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his mother, Annie Muriel Miller Harris, 5115 Aurelia St., Blackshear.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Johnny Johnston Jr.

HOMERVILLE — Johnny Will “Coonie” Johnston Jr., 67, passed away Thursday (July 20, 2017) in the South Georgia Medical Center, Valdosta, surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness.

He was born Jan. 2, 1950 in Homerville, to the late Johnny Will Johnston Sr., and Rzona Deen Johnston. He was a supervisor at Mulch Manufacturing Company retiring after 37 years on Dec. 31, 2016.

He was of the Baptist faith and was a coach for the Clinch County Recreation Department.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby Johnston and Billy Johnston, and one sister, Jan Johnston Stalvey.

Survivors are his wife, Debbie Booth Johnston, Homerville; one daughter and friend, Rachel Johnston and Aaron Tomlinson, Homerville; two sons and daughters-in-law, Johnny Edward and Beth Johnston, Dixie Union, and John Bradley and Ashley Johnston, High Springs, Fla.; three grandchildren, Payton Corley, Gregory Lacey Jr. and Daiton Lacey; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Ella and Brooks Corley; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Pine Forest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The body will be carried to the church one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lamar Allen Tyre

Lamar Allen Tyre, 71, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening (July 19, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born Dec. 12, 1945 to the late Allen Jurez Tyre and Clementine Graham Eason. He was a native of Appling County, living in Alma for several years before residing in Waycross.

He graduated from Appling County High School in 1964 and served his country faithfully with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation in 1998 after working 34 years. He was actively involved in sports with a true passion for golf.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Jurez Tyre, mother, Clementine Graham Eason, and step-father, Bryan C. Eason.

He is survived by his faithful loving wife, Mary Sue Tyre, of Waycross; son, Jeffrey Allen Tyre (Jamie), of Alma; two daughters, Dee Dee Chancey (Ervin), of Fleming, and Donna Tyre, of Waycross; six grandchildren, William Kyle Tyre, of Waycross, Jeffrey Allen Tyre II, of Douglas, Kevin Matthew Tyre, of Douglas, Caden Ervin Chancey, of Fleming, Megan Bezonia, of Alma, Tyler Weaver, of Baxley; one sister, Susan Eason O’Quinn, of Baxley; two brothers, William Payne Eason (Sandra), of Baxley, and Graham Bryan Eason (Teresa), of Washington, Ga.; sister-in-law, Kathy Lee (Jimmy), of Alma, and sister-in-law, Janice Lewis Helton, of Alma; mother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Lewis, of Alma; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Pamela M. Mobley

FORT VALLEY — A celebration of life service for Pamela “Pam” Michelle Mobley, 50, will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church, 507 State University Drive, Fort Valley, Ga.

She was born in Waycross to Ola Louise Irvin and Henry “Hank” Mobley Jr. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1985 and attended Fort Valley State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

While attending Fort Valley State, she joined the U.S. Army Reserve, was called to active duty to serve her country in Operation Desert Storm and was honorably discharged.

Well before she served the nation in the military, she served and continued to serve her local community as a musician — a piano teacher as well as church musician and choir director for St. Peter A.M.E. and Central Union Missionary Baptist, both in Fort Valley.

At the time of her passing, she served as a choir director for Glorious Hope in Macon.

She was preceded in death by her father, Henry M. Mobley Jr., stepfather, Eugene Thompkins, and a brother, Henry Mobley III.

Survivors include her daughter, Glyn Turner, of Fort Valley; her mother, Ola L. Irvin, of Tallahassee, Fla.; her paternal grandmother, Mattie Lee Mobley, of Lithonia; her brother, Kenya (Kelly) Thompkins, of Tallahassee; a sister, Sharon George, of Pennsylvania; a nephew, Kaleb Thompkins, and a niece, Kaya Thompkins, both of Tallahassee; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins in the Irvin, Mobley, Williams and Thompkins families; and special friends, Hope and Leonard Giles, “life-long” friend, Carol Dubose, and Ronnie Daniely.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the gofundmepage: www.gofundme.com/9r4y7c.

Contributions will be donated to the Central Georgia Chapter of Autism Speaks.

HICKS & Sons Mortuary, of Fort Valley, is serving the family.