July 20, 2018

Albert O. Gatton

Albert O. Gatton, 62, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (July 19, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Linda Gil Jordan

Linda Gil Jordan, 70, died Thursday (July 19, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.