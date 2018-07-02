July 2, 2018

Belinda E. Farmer

Belinda E. Farmer, 56, of Waycross, passed early Saturday morning (June 30, 2018) at her residence with her husband in her presence.

She was the daughter of the late Roselie Prince Dorsey and Gus Baker Sr. She attended the St. John County School District. She met and married Harrell Farmer on March 1, 1994.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in eternal rest by her sisters, Gussie Brown, Daisy Baldwin, Violet Fagans and Cynthia Robinson.

She is survived by her biological children, of Tiffany (Alphonso) Ricks, Gainesville, Fla., Reginald (Amanda) Jackson, Waycross, and Blinda (Jimmy Jr.) McGauley, Hinesville; her three siblings, Mary (Roosevelt) Oxendine, Gus Baker, all of Palatka, Fla., James (Renae) Baker, Pahokee, Fla.; and her two step-sons, Harrell Boughtright and Quin Boughtright, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

Pastor Renae Sellers, of The Upper Room Outreach Ministries Inc., will deliver words of comfort.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Crews

Eugene Crews, 79, of Waycross, died late Saturday night (June 30, 2018) at Bayview Nursing Home in Nahunta after an extended illness.

He was born in Folkston to the late Elbert Crews and Lula Mae Henderson Crews. He grew up in Racepond before moving to Waycross in the late 1960s.

He worked for Scapa Dryer (now Voith Fabrics) for 32 years before his retirement in 2001. He was a member of Whitehall Freewill Baptist Church.

He loved being outdoors, fishing, camping and riding his bicycle. More than anything he loved his family and anytime he was able to spend with them, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley Zirkle, Eunice Thompson, Vera Crews, and a brother, Kermit Crews.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wonice Crews, of Waycross; five children, Suzanne Holton (Henry), of Townsend, Virginia Crews, of Blackshear, Earl Crews (Laura), of Waycross, Teresa Crews, of Blackshear, Tony Crews (Tammy), of Waycross; 12 grandchildren, James Henry Holton Jr., Adam Holton, Isaac Roberson, Daniel Roberson, Timothy Roberson, Tiffany Reeves, Matthew Crews (Ashley), Stephanie Crews, Josh Butler (Hayden), Brittany Crews, Amber Sweat, Cody Sweat; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris Chariker, of San Diego, Calif., Hazel Dawson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Rebecca Williams

Rebecca Williams, 74, passed away Sunday (July 1, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness.

She was a faithful and active member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of the Rev. Eric Horne.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Robert ‘Bob’ Millar

FOLKSTON — Robert Charles “Bob” Millar, 67, of Folkston, passed away Friday (June 29, 2018) at his residence.

He was born Sept. 6, 1950 in Folkston, to the late Charles R. Millar and Frances Reynolds Millar. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He retired from CSXT following several years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Folkston.

He is survived by four brothers, Ted Millar, Don Millar, Roy Millar and Danny Millar; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation

A memorial service will be held at a later date

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Florence Byrd Crews

FOLKSTON — Florence Helen Kotlarich Byrd Crews, 93, passed away at her residence Friday (June 29, 2018).

She was born Aug. 3, 1924 to Peter Miller Kotlarich and Julia Lassen Kotlarich in Galveston, Texas. She grew up in Galveston and graduated from Ball High School in 1941. After graduation, she attended Metropolitan Community College in Galveston where she received a secretarial degree in shorthand and bookkeeping. In July 2, 1942, she married James Ivey Byrd, of Folkston, who was stationed at Fort Crockett with the Army National Guard in Galveston.

James, Florence and their four children moved to Folkston in February 1961 awaiting his retirement from the Army in April 1962. On May 20, 1962, James suffered a massive heart attack, leaving her a widow with four small children.

Following his death, she worked several jobs in Folkston including bookkeeper at Western Auto, secretary and columnist at the Charlton County Herald, secretary at First Baptist Church of Folkston, substitute teacher for Charlton County School System and bookkeeper with Gowen Timber Company.

On May 2, 1969, she married Buster Crews, of Folkston, and moved to Fernandina Beach, Fla., where she worked with Anchor Savings and Loan until her retirement in 1985. After her retirement, they moved back to Folkston in December 1990.

Throughout her life in Folkston, she served many local organizations: the Folkston Junior Women’s Club and Business and Professional Women’s Club where she served as secretary for several years, The Charlton County Athletic Boosters Club where she sponsored the “BEST FORWARD” girls basketball trophy, wrote the “Indian Chit Chat” and the Folkston Society Columns for the Charlton County Herald.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Folkston where she taught Sunday School, sang in the adult choir, served as church clerk and was the director of WMU until her marriage in 1969.

Moving to Florida, she became involved in the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 55 where she served as treasurer and remained an active member. She served as a state committee woman for the State Democratic Party in Georgia and Florida.

She loved to travel with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She visited almost all 50 states as well as Canada, Mexico and Europe. She felt it gave her a better grasp of the world and its culture.

She often said, “The major joy in my life is being able to play a vital role in the lives of my grandchildren and great-grandchildren which in return has helped keep me physically and mentally alert.”

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James I. Byrd and Buster Crews, her sisters, Mary Kotlarich Rutchi, Josephine Kotlarich, Julie Kotlarich Blackwell, Martha Kotlarich Speaker, Anabel Kotlarich Skelly and Patsy Kotlarich Wimberly, her brothers, Peter Miller Kotlarich Jr., William Stephen Kotlarich, J.L. Kotlarich, a grandson, Kenneth Andrews “Andy” Snyder.

She is survived by her children, Dr. James I. Byrd II (Sandee), Janice Byrd Wolters (Carl), Dean Miller Byrd, Julie Byrd Snyder; grandchildren, Jason C. Byrd, Adam Byrd (Sarah), Stephen Wolters (Sharla), Philip Wolters, John Wolters (Andrea), Carla Wolters; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends Thursday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston from 6 until 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held Friday at First Baptist Church in Folkston at 11 a.m. with Dr. Randy Jacoby and the Rev. Randy Wainright officiating. Burial will follow in Pineview Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Lerah James Renew

Lerah Virginia James “Bootsy” Renew, 79, of Waycross, died Sunday evening (July 1, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Eugene ‘Gene’ Brooks

Eugene Francis “Gene” Brooks, 76, of Blackshear, passed away Saturday morning (June 30, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross following a lengthy illness.

Born in Blackshear, Nov. 17, 1941, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a 1959 graduate of Blackshear High School and went on to work for CSX Transportation as a carman and an inspector from which he retired after 43 years of service.

He also farmed and enjoyed gardening. His biggest hobby was working whether it was at his job, at his home or around his farm. He loved tractors and farm equipment and couldn’t wait for something to break so he could tear it apart and fix it.

While his children were young, he coached at the recreation department and also served as a board member for a few years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and dearly loved spending time with his grandbabies.

He was a member of Ward Memorial Methodist Church but had been attending Liberty Christian Church in Waycross the last couple of years.

He was a son of the late Horace H. and Estelle Frances Wilson Brooks.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Dorothy Courson Brazel Brooks, of Blackshear; his daughter, Debbie Brooks, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sons, Timmy R. Brooks and David E. Brooks, both of Blackshear; a step-son, Johnny (Lori) Brazel Jr., of Blackshear; two sisters, Nell (Bernie) Fontaine, of Blairsville, and Mary Lou Sapp, of Waycross; three brothers, Jackie (JoAnn) Brooks, Charles Brooks and J.H. Brooks, all of Blackshear; three grandchildren, John and Jamie Brazel III, Amy and Ben James, and Jaxson David Brooks; four great-grandchildren, Julia Brazel, Jaina Brazel, Addison Hoaglin and Roper Hoaglin; two step-great-grandchildren, Brayden James and Benley James; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests that members of the Blackshear High School Class of 1959 along with past and present employees of CSX Transportation serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation at https://liverfoundation.org or to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Tressa Maud Musgrove

Tressa Maud Cook Musgrove, 86, died Saturday morning (June 30, 2018) at her residence in Millwood following an extended illness.

She was born in Millwood and resided in Ware County most of her life. She was a homemaker and attended Indian Mound Missionary Baptist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Aaron Moore Cook and Ada Lee Bennett Cook. She was married to the late Roy Colen Musgrove and also preceded in death by two sons, Dwight David Musgrove Sr. and Johnny Steven Musgrove Sr.

She is survived by a daughter, Toni Musgrove Wingate (Michael); nine grandchildren, Steve Musgrove (Christy), Missy Thomas (Donald), Julie Tiner (Robbie), Brian Musgrove, Lindsay Thomas (Dustin), David Musgrove Jr. (Dana), Danyelle Westberry (Adam), Ashley Boyette (Tommy) and Tiffany Crews (Lee); 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sylvia Woodard, of Waycross, and Reba Reed (Ben), of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 12 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will be receiving friends this morning at the funeral home starting at 10 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Deborah King-Mays

Deborah Ann Mays, 64, died Thursday (June 28, 2018) at her residence in Waycross.

She was born in Chester, Pa., and lived many other places before coming back to Waycross in 1997. She was a former secretary in the audit department for United Way and former supervisor with Seidman and Seidman CPA. She was also the former community liason for Atlanta Gas Light in Waycross which was her last employment.

She was a daughter of the late Benjamin Pierce and Gaynell King Radford.

She is survived by her daughter, Tisha L. Kelly (Satchel J.), of Lawrenceville; and two grandchildren, Asia Nicole King and Juhles Kelly.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The body will lie in state for anyone who wishes to pay their respects starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Philip Charles Harrison

BLACKSHEAR — Philip Charles Harrison, 67, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday evening (June 14, 2018) at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., Nov. 20, 1950, he lived in Pierce County since the mid 2000s. He was a supervisor for TTX – Acorn Division, was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam conflict and enjoyed fishing.

He was a son of the late Lillian Tippins Harrison. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vonda Jo King Harrison, a granddaughter, Jazmine Shelton, a sister, Mary Phillips, and a brother, Mack Harrison Jr.

Survivors include his daughter, Pancy Shelton, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his son, Philip John “P.J.” Harrison, of Jacksonville, Fla.; his father, Malcolm “Mack” Harrison Jr., of Blackshear; his sister, Martha Gail Kerr and Pierre Lanier, of Blackshear; his brother, Richard Lee Harrison, of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Orion Strickland, Aaron Johns and Maranda Harrison; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Ellen Beverly

A funeral for Ruth Ellen Beverly took place Saturday morning at Nicholls Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Campbell and the Rev. Jimmy Howard officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.