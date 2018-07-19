July 19, 2018

Randy C. Anderson

Randy Charles Anderson, 63, of Patterson, passed away Tuesday morning (July 17, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a lengthy illness.

Born in Blackshear, July 29, 1955, he lived in Pierce County all of his life. He was a sheet metal worker prior to becoming disabled. He loved his church, University Boulevard Church of God, and was involved in many church activities.

He also loved to fish, sit on is front porch and spend time with his family, but his greatest love was for his two grandsons, Corbin and Boone. Those two little fellas gave their papa the will to live and were certainly the apple of his eye.

He was a son of the late Russell Walter and Doris Faye Crews Anderson. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Bonnie Faye Moody and Sonya Gail Thomas, and by a brother, Danny Ray Anderson.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Kathryn “Kathy” Gill Anderson, of Patterson; his son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Brittany Anderson, of Nashville, Tenn.; two sisters, Donna Kay (Johnny) Dixon, of Waycross, and Susan Norris Powell, of Bainbridge; a brother, Mickey Anderson, of Blackshear; two grandsons, Corbin Riley Anderson and Travis Elijah Boone Anderson; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. at University Boulevard Church of God in Waycross.

Interment will be in the Offerman Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lopez with Memorial Satilla Health for all of the wonderful care shown over the years to Mr. Anderson and his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials to be made to the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles A. Faison Sr.

A celebration of life service for Charles A. Faison Sr., 42, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Faith of God Holiness Church, 1509 Louisiana Ave., where Bishop Larry Atkinson is pastor and will preside, and Bishop Clarence Adamson will offer words of comfort.

He was born Aug. 9, 1975 in Waycross to Catherine Thomas Russ and the late Charlie James Faison. He was raised by his mother and step-father, John Stanford Sr. He received his formal education from the Ware County Public School System and graduated from Ware County High School in 1995.

After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he was an active member for three years.

He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Miracle and Deliverance Church in Waycross where Minster Edith Hunter is pastor.

On Thursday morning (July 12, 2018), God called him from his earthly home to his heavenly home after an extended illness.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Willie Frank Russ Jr. and Sammy Lee Russ.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Catherine Thomas Russ; step-father, John Stanford Sr. (Deanna); children, Charles Faison Jr., Kobe Lavender, Angelic Tatum and Tywann Lavender; special friend, Cindy Lavender; brothers, Timothy Kelly, Barak Russ (Velma Wiseman), John Stanford Jr. (Debbie), and Willie Stanford (Wanda); sisters, Mary Kelly (Clarence Cooper) and Angela Stanford; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Faison residence, 400 Waring St., apartment K1. Public visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 1:30 p.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Barnar Memorial Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

LaFayne Jones Thomas

LaFayne Jones Thomas, 87, of Folkston, passed away Tuesday (July 17, 2018) at Folkston Park Nursing and Rehab.

She was born Feb. 20, 1931 in the Traders Hill Community of Charlton County to the late James Carl “Buck” Jones Sr. and Martha Agnes Jones.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Edward Thomas, a grandson, Brian Thomas and a sister, Iris Alderman.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Junior Thomas; two children, Layton (Cindy) Thomas and Suzanne (LeVance) Gay; two grandchildren, Dusty (Ashley) Thomas and Rachel Gay; three great-grandchildren, Griffin, Weylin and Tinley Thomas; a brother, J.C. “Carl” (Carol) Jones Jr.; a sister, Sylvia (Clyde) Woolard; a brother-in-law, Hadsel Alderman; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will receive friends today at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 10 until 11:30 a.m.

A graveside service will be held today at Pineview Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Gene McCullough officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Charlton County Library, 1291 Indian Trail, Folkston, Ga. 31537, Georgia Hospice Care, 777 Glouchester St., Brunswick, Ga. 31520, or Prospect United Methodist Church, 29931 Highway 121, Folkston, Ga. 31537.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Florence Jean Lenihan

Florence Jean McGinnis Lenihan, 93, died Wednesday morning (July 18, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a former telephone operator with Southern Bell. She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Counsel of Catholic Women.

She was a daughter of the late Harry Elsworth McGinnis and Nina Belle Wilcox McGinnis. She was married to the late Robert John “Bob” Lenihan and was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Rosemary Lenihan, a grandson, Matthew Halter, and a great-grandson, Wesley Bright.

She is survived by two daughters, Nina Halter (Paul), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Susan Buckner, of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Eric Halter (Linda), of Jacksonville, Fla., Lori Bright, of Jacksonville, Fla., Kelly Englert (Curt), of Jacksonville, Fla., Chris Halter (Keri), of Jacksonville, Fla., Bucky Buckner (Mandy), of Waycross, Katie Fralick (Keith), of San Antonio, Texas, and Lydia Novruzov (Ayan), of Abingdon, Va.; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A requiem mass will be held 12 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday morning at the church starting at 11 o’clock

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sylvia Louise Johnson

Sylvia Louise Johnson, 79, died suddenly Thursday (July 12, 2018) at her residence in Waycross.

She was born in Trenton, N.J., but resided in Waycross for many years. She was retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections as a food service supervisor. She was also a member of Church of Christ Written in Heaven on Blackwell St.

She was a daughter of the late Lila Mae Lockhart. She was married to the late William Henry Johnson Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Ginger Taylor (Isaac), of Bonaire; a son, William H. Johnson III (Lorraine), of Lithonia; five grandchildren, Gitoya Lane (Jonathan), Kinan Taylor, Devin Johnson, Jared Johnson and Zion Cochran; five great-grandchildren, Braelyn Lane, Jael Lane, Skylar Lane, Kai Taylor and Chandler Taylor; a brother, Alton Chris Spears, of Trenton, N.J.; a sister, Linda Lockhart, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Rebecca Williams (Benjamin), of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; her beloved dog, Suede; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ Written in Heaven on Blackwell Street.

Burial will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Marie Williams Farrior

A funeral for Marie Williams Farrior was held Wednesday afternoon at Jamestown United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lee Ramsey and the Rev. Ashley Corbett officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Roy Dubberly, Justin Jones, Ken Justice, Scott Mathis, Emory Moody and Mike Sikes.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were all public safety employees.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Bennett Ponsell

A graveside service for Sharon Bennett Ponsell was held Wednesday morning at Little Utah Cemetery in Axson with Josh Tillman officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Riley C. Merritt Sr.

A funeral for Riley Chapple Merritt Sr. was held Wednesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Matthew Austin, Eric Axsom, Devin McDuffie, Anthony Merritt, Dakota Merritt, Phillip Merritt and Joshua Thomas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.