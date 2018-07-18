July 18, 2018

Carolyn New Thomas

Carolyn New Thomas, 68, of Darien, entered eternal rest on Friday (July 13, 2018).

She was born in Greenville, S.C., the daughter of the late John Robert New and Mary Elizabeth Moisson. After graduating Wade Hampton High School, she became a flight attendant with Delta Airlines.

Her travels took her to New Orleans, La., where she met her husband, R.D. “Dedi” Thomas Jr. This marriage led her to Patterson where she started a family.

She was a loving and doting mother to her son, Rome. While in Patterson, she attended the Church of Christ in Waycross.

She was an avid gardener who was a member of the Camellia Club. Her hands stayed in the dirt planting flowers and working in her yard. She remained active playing tennis. She was also a member of the Patterson Bridge Club.

After a divorce, she followed her heart and created a new life in Darien. She made her home along the marshes of Black Island Creek. She worked as a church secretary at St. Andrew’s and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Churches and was a devoted public servant who looked forward to serving her community. During this time, she frequented the coastal festivals in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Selling her palmetto juice gained her local notoriety where she was commonly known as the “Palmetto Juice Lady.”

She is survived by a brother, John Robert New Jr., and wife, Michelle Smithart New, and their daughter, Kyla Nicol New Herbst, and a son, Emmett Lee Herbst, of Torrington, Wyo.

She is also survived by a son, Roma Durrence Thomas III, of Patterson, and wife, Jamie Lea Hendrix Thomas, of Brunswick, son, Roma Enzo Thomas, and daughter, Althea Lea Thomas.

Also surviving are her nephews, Robert Edward Schwab Jr. and wife, Liesel Hoch Schwab, of Greenville, S.C., and his daughters, Annsley Elizabeth Schwab and Adison Blair Schwab, of Lyman, S.C., nephew, Christopher Alan Schwab and wife, Mindy Simon Schwab, and sons, Grayson Simon Schwab and Jonah Simon Schwab.

Also surviving is Terry Harrington, of Darien.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Marsha Barrett New Feimster, of Greenville, S.C., her mother and father, John Robert New and Mary Elizabeth Moisson, of Greenville, S.C., her paternal grandparents, A.G. New and Maude E. Worley, of Greenville, S.C., her maternal grandparents, G.M. Moisson and Iona Coppleston, of Charleston, S.C.

A celebration of Carolyn Thomas’ life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Darien.

At the request of the family, a donation may be made to the Savannah Alzheimer’s Association.

“It is truly I, who has been blessed to know each and every one of you!” Carolyn Thomas.

Julian B. Dorminey

Julian Bradford Dorminey, 76, of Millwood, passed away Thursday (July 5, 2018) at Bacon County Hospital.

He was born July 13, 1941 in Ocilla to the late Ferman Dorminey and Betty Merritt Dorminey.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Lee Roberts Dorminey, of Millwood; a daughter, Amy (Billy) Taylor, of Nicholls; sons, Chris (Ava) Dorminey, of Willacoochee, Don (Shannon) Dorminey, of Millwood; sisters, Latrelle (Earl) Hann, of Cartersville, Lynette (Taze) Latham, of Douglas; brothers, Jim (Charlotte) Dorminey, of Newnan, and Warren (Trisha) Dorminey, of West Green; grandchildren, Hunter Dorminey, Hanna Dorminey, Luke Dorminey, Alaina Taylor, Rayna Taylor, Colt Taylor; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Furman Dorminey, his mother, Betty Merritt Dorminey, and a sister, Nelle Jo Dorminey.

The funeral was held Sunday at 4 p.m. at the chapel of Sims Funeral Home with the Rev. Edmund Thrift and the Rev. Paul Womack Jr. officiating.

Interment followed at Roxie Mae Church Cemetery. The family received friends Saturday from 6 until 9 p.m. at Sims Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.simsfuneralhome.com

Sims Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Randy Anderson

Randy Anderson, 63, of Patterson, passed away Tuesday morning (July 17, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.