July 18, 2017

Col. Tom Hewitt Miller

Colonel (Ret.) Thomas “Tom” Hewitt Miller, 80, passed away on July 8, 2017 following a brief and sudden illness, surrounded by his family and deeply loved.

His smile was infectious and he brought laughter and joy to many. His life was enriched by deep friendships and a love for photography and music.

He retired from the U.S. Army in 1988 after 30 years of active duty, which included tours in Germany during the Berlin Crisis of 1961 and Vietnam in 1966-67 as a Field Artillery Officer with the First Cavalry Division.

Born in 1936 in Waycross, he became an Eagle Scout and played football for Waycross High School. He attended The Citadel and graduated from the University of Georgia, where he earned a bachelor of arts in economics and was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the Reserve Officers Training Corps.

While at UGA, he met his future wife, Trudee Rakich, to whom he was married for 58 years.

He was also a graduate of the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, the U.S. Army War College, as well as Shippensburg University, where he earned a masters degree in public administration. After his Army retirement, he worked with Northrup Grumman Corporation, retiring in 1999.

In addition to his tours in Germany and Vietnam, his Army career also included duty in Korea, Turkey, the Pentagon and the Presidio in San Francisco, among other stops. During his retirement, he traveled extensively with his family and friends, including visits to Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, Alaska and the Caribbean.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Trudee Miller, of Ashburn, Va.; his sister, Jacqueline Wimberly, of Atlanta; two daughters, Jennifer Dickerson, of Ashburn, Virginia and Allison Millenacker, of San Francisco, Calif.; three grandchildren, Ashley Caskey, Stephen Jones and Victoria Dickerson; three great-grandchildren; two sons-in-law; a grandson-in-law; a brother-in-law; and three nephews.

A memorial service was held Monday (July 17) at 10 a.m. at Ashby Ponds-Great Oaks Clubhouse, 44755 Audobon Square, Ashburn, Va. 20147.

He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors in the coming months.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to: Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy, www.foundationforpn.org/donate or Sepsis Alliance, https://donate.sepsis.org/checkout/donation?eid=31711

Rosella Capps Day

Rosella Capps Day, 83, of Waycross, died Sunday morning (July 16, 2017) at Baptist Village after a short illness.

She was born in Pierce County to the late Arnold Augustus and Ellen Missouri Strickland Capps.

She lived in Waycross most of her life and was a graduate of Wacona High School. In her younger years, she worked as a telephone operator for Southern Bell. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing bingo.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tuten Day, three brothers, Morris Capps, Horace Capps and Johnny Capps, one sister, Louise Melton.

Survivors include one son, William “Eddie” Day, of Waycross; one daughter, Arlene Griffin (husband, Bob), of Waycross; three grandchildren, William Day Jr., of Pierce County, Brandi Griffin, of Valdosta, Kayle Griffin Moss (husband, Austin), of Augusta; one sister-in-law, Mary Capps of Waycross; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jimmy Lee Odom Jr.

Jimmy Lee Odom Jr., 67, died Sunday afternoon (July 16, 2017) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross and graduated as a Center High Tiger. A U.S. Navy veteran, he was formerly employed by Ruben Brothers Shoe Factory and Standard Container.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elijah Hollis, and one brother, Sammie Lee Odom.

Survivors include one daughter, Cynthia Hall; one granddaughter, Samantha Hall; his mother, Constance Wright Hollis, of Waycross; two aunts, Geraldine Matthews and Helen Nelson, both of Brunswick; devoted cousins, Tony and Eden Golden, of Waycross; and a host of other family members and friends.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Alice S. Bodine

A graveside service for Alice Smallwood Bodine was held Saturday morning at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.