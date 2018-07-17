July 17, 2018

Marie Farrior

Marie Williams Farrior, 60, died Monday morning (July 16, 2018) at her residence after a brief illness.

She was a native of Bacon County where she graduated high school in 1976. She retired from Pierce County Emergency Medical Service as a paramedic after serving as a paramedic for 34 years.

She was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Taylor Williams, her very loving mother-in-law and father-in-law, Hugh and Roselyn Farrior, her maternal grandparents, Carroll and Carrie Deen, and her paternal grandparents, Ira and Mollie Williams.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, David Farrior, of Waycross; one son, Brian Tarrou, of Brunswick; her beloved pet, Reiner; her father, Wayne Williams, of Alma; two sisters, Jackie Jones (Kenny), of Folkston, and Jennifer Johnson (Lane), of Alma; two brothers, Jimmy Williams (Dale Williams), of Alma, and Jeff Williams (Kimberly Burrier), of Alma; brothers-in-law, Bill Farrior, of Waycross, Ashley Corbett (Mary), of Waycross, and Charles Corbett (Kathy), of Hartwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jamestown United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

All public safety employees in attendance will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, Jamestown United Methodist Church, 2055 Vann Road, Waycross, Ga. 31503, First Baptist Church, Black Light Ministry, 301 W. 9th St., Alma, Ga. 31510, or Bethany Baptist Church, GROW Ministry, 2085 Bethany Bowersville Road, Canon, Ga. 30520.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hilda Jean W. Spurlock

Hilda Jean Ward Spurlock, 96, passed away Sunday (July 15, 2018).

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church of Eatonton.

She was born on Oct. 7, 1921 in Greensboro, N.C., to the late John Brewton Ward and the late Pearl Ratliff Ward.

She was a teacher at Valdosta High School. She loved to do crossword and jigsaw puzzles, loved sewing and was an excellent cook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Blunden Spurlock, her two brothers, Frank Ward and Alvin Ward, a sister, Dorothy McEuen, and a cousin, Alvin Ratliff. She was a member of first Presbyterian Church of Eatonton.

She is survived by her daughter, Ann Douty, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., two sons, Steve Spurlock, of Eatonton, and Bill Spurlock, of Ellenwood, Ga., five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren

Riley Merritt Sr.

Riley Merritt Sr. died Sunday (July 15, 2018) at his residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

He was native and lifelong resident of Ware County and a member of Whitehall Freewill Baptist Church. He was a barber and cut hair for 57 years.

He was a son of the late George Leonard Merritt and Rosa Lee Thomas Merritt. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Ann Janet Crews, Annie James and Beulah Merritt, and a brother, Frank Merritt.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Merritt, of Waycross; four children, Riley A. “Tony” Merritt (Vicky), Alisa Millard, Sheila Thomas and Riley C. Merritt Jr. (Tonya), all of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Phillip Merritt, of Waycross, Anthony Merritt, of Waycross, Melissa Merritt, of Knoxville, Tenn., Harley Stone, of Homerville, Dakota Merritt, of Manor, Cecilia Merritt, of Manor, Scarlett Merritt, of Manor, Blane Millard, of Waycross, Matthew Austin, of Waycross, Tiffany Axsom, of Brantley County, and Joshua Thomas, of Waycross; four great-grandchildren, Zoi Rayne Williams, of Brantley County, Aiden Axsom, of Brantley County, Alex Stone, of Homerville, and Damian Thomas, of Waycross; a sister, Ermalene Crews, of Hoboken; a brother, Sherman Merritt, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Sharon Bennett Ponsell

Sharon Bennett Ponsell, 52, died suddenly Friday morning (July 13, 2018) at her residence.

She was a native of Ware County where she lived most of her life. She was the daughter of the late Earl Eugene Bennett and was also preceded in death by a nephew, Alec Rhett Browning.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Survivors include a daughter, Ashley Ponsell, of Blackshear, three grandchildren, Tegan Hartt, Zayden Pope and Ryker Goodin, her mother, Sarah Scott (Bonnie Bennett), of Waycross, a brother, Stanley Bennett (wife, Melanie), of Millwood, a niece, Chynna Bennett, of Killeen, Texas, and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Little Utah Cemetery near Axson.

Debra Jean DuVall

A funeral for Debra Jean DuVall was held Monday morning at Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Millwood with the Rev. Keith Lloyd officiating.

Burial followed in Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jonathan Inman, Justin Mercer, Richard C. Williams, Chris Walker, Derek James, Brad Inman, J.C. Allen, Carl James, Placid Cardoz and Edward Mathews.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.