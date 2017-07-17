July 17, 2017

Harris Boyd

Harris Boyd, 73, of 1604 ABC Ave., passed away Sunday morning (July 16, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities with several love ones at his bedside.

Family and friends are being received at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Sherryl (Elson) Scott, 1333 Mary St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements and a complete list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Helen Royal Murdock

Helen Royal Murdock, 90, of Waycross died Friday evening (July 14, 2017) at Baptist Village Nursing Home after an extended illness.

She born in Valdosta to the late Charles Robert and Vera Crosby Royal, but made Waycross her home for many years. Most recently she had been living in Charlotte, N.C. She was a member of Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church and a part of the Ladies Bible Class.

She was a lady with a caring heart, she devoted her time to helping others by volunteering at Hospice Satilla, the American Red Cross, being a part of the DAV Auxiliary, VFW and AARP.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Harold Murdock, her daughter, Andrea Davis Erskine, and a brother, Wesley Royal.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Terri Cox (husband, Hugh), of Charlotte, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Brandi Thrift, of Charlotte, N.C., Bradley Thrift (wife, Deeanna), of Patterson; a great-great-grandson, Taylor Thrift; a sister, Joann Norfolk (husband, Howard), of Duluth; two nieces, Veranda Edmondson (husband, Dale), of Duluth, Debbie Purvis (husband, Troy), of Braselton; two great-nephews, Jeremy Edmonson (wife, Holly) and Derek Edmondson; two great-great-nieces, Mia Edmondson and Zoe Edmondson; and numerous other relatives.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bill Harper, who was like a grandson to her.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Albany.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

John V. Shields Jr.

BLACKSHEAR — John Vincent Shields Jr., 76, of Douglas, passed away early Saturday morning (July 15, 2017) at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Thom and Linda Shields.

Born in Zanesville, Ohio on July 19, 1940, he lived in Longton, Kan., for a number of years before moving to Douglas 20 years ago. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a retired machinist with Emerson Electric. He later went on to retire from Walmart Distribution in Douglas.

He was of the Catholic faith and loved to fish, read, go prospecting and gem mining, and spend time with his family.

He was a son of the late John Vincent and Mary Elizabeth Helriggle Shields Sr. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Fox Shields, by a son, John V. Shields III, and by his brother, Daniel Shields.

Survivors include a daughter, Kelly Hull, of Douglas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Thom and Linda Shields, of Blackshear, and Michael and Stacy Shields, of Cambridge, Kan.; two sisters, Janey Fuchela, of Columbus, Ohio, and Cynthia (Steve) Merkle, of Kelleys Island, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

As per his request, his body is to be cremated and his cremains scattered in Colorado where he enjoyed prospecting.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Rev. Thomas Smith Jr.

The Rev. Thomas Smith Jr., pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Patterson (On The Ridge), died Friday night (July 14, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Smith residence, 908 Cedar St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Rosella C. Day

Rosella C. Day, 83, of Waycross died Sunday morning (July 16, 2017) at Baptist Village Nursing Home after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Jimmy Lee Odom Jr.

Jimmy Lee Odom Jr., 68, died Sunday afternoon (July 16, 2017) at Harborview Satilla Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.