July 16, 2018

Joseph ‘Jody’ Lake

NAHUNTA — Joseph “Jody” Carroll Lake, 48, of Nahunta, passed away Friday night (July 13, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Jesup, he was the son of Joe and Diane Lake, of Nahunta, and June Jones, of Caney Bay.

He enjoyed fishing and socializing with everyone.

Along with his parents, he is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law, Joseph Victor “Joey” Lake (Sierra), of Hortense, and Austin Lake, of Nahunta, two brothers and sister-in-law, David Lake (Myra Jane), of Nahunta, and Bradley Lake, of Nahunta, several other relatives and friends.

Visitation was held Sunday evening at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral was scheduled for this morning at 11 o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Jerry Johns officiating.

Pallbearers are Robbie Cleland, Coy Brooker, Edward Hand, Andy Wilson and Lorne Johns.

The family is receiving friends at June Jones’ residence, 3268 Cane Bay Road, Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Phillip Duncan Cravey

Phillip Duncan Cravey, 57, of 1205 Satilla Blvd., Waycross, died early Sunday morning (July 15, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Jacobs Funeral Home in Blackshear and will be announced later.

Friends may call on the family at the residence.

Robert H. Franklin

Robert Harrison Franklin, 71, of 618 Folks St., Waycross, son of the late Isaiah and Annie Franklin, was born on March 2, 1948 in Madison, Fla. He was the youngest of 10 children.

He was a long time resident of Miami, Fla., where he worked as an HVAC repairman for Reeve Air Conditioning until retirement.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Annie McFadden, and brothers, Willie James Franklin, Isaiah Franklin, John Broadus, Willie Franklin, David Franklin, Roosevelt Franklin and Julius Franklin.

On Tuesday (July 10, 2018) he entered into rest in Jacksonville, Fla., at Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of many years, Dorothy Davis Franklin; two children, his daughter, Angela Franklin Jonas, of Augusta, and his son, Steven T. Davis, of Miami, Fla.; three grandchildren, Thaddeus Marquise Thompkins, Octavie Mon’a Jonas and Arlesia Marie Jonas; his brother, William (Barbara) Franklin; his cousins and dearest friends, Leroney “Pop” Harring and Benny (Pumpkin) Franklin; loving and supporting niece and nephew, the Blues, and loving cousin, Cassandra; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma. The family will assemble at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon Ann Davis

A graveside service for Sharon Ann Fowler Davis took place Saturday morning at Indian Mound Cemetery with the Rev. David Bechiom officiating.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Brittany Amanda ‘Mandy’ Dempsey

A funeral for Brittany Amanda “Mandy” Dempsey took place Saturday morning at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Randall Gunter officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Wayne Altman, Adam Dempsey, Brent Dempsey, Patrick Dempsey, Brad Jones, David Pittman, Ricky Sheffield and Kevin Thomas.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Howard O. Sturgis Jr.

A funeral for Howard O. Sturgis Jr. was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Father Paul O’Connell and Deacon Ron Milkas officiating.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Ft. Stewart Army Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Larry W. Hardin

A memorial service for Larry W. Hardin was held Saturday afternoon at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Stephanie Smith and the Rev. David White officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tommie Lee Jones

A celebration of life for Deacon Tommie Lee Jones, 69, of Waycross, who passed away July 8, 2018, at the Mayo Health Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., was held Friday at 1 p.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross.

Bishop John Moss, pastor, presided, and the Rev. Walter Scott delivered words of comfort to the family.

Pallbearers were the staff of Rainge Memorial Chapel and Carlton Rainge.

Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.