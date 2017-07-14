July 15, 2017

William Jackie Carter

William Jackson “Jackie” Carter

Folkston, William Jackson “Jackie” Carter 66, passed away Thursday (July 13, 2017) at his residence.

He was born May 19, 1951 in Charlton County to the late Alton and Lorene Carter. He served his country and community in many ways. He was a county commissioner. He was a lifelong avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed his time volunteering with the Okefenokee Wildlife League and as a Georgia nuisance alligator trapper. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a Vietnam veteran and bravely earned a Purple Heart.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Althea Starling.

He is survived by two sons, Shannon (Tosha) Carter, Zach (Kricket) Carter, two sisters, Ethelleene (Lamar) Kitchings, Marjorie (Jake) Crews, four brothers, Buddy (Faye) Carter, Tommy (Sheila) Carter, Timmy (Vicki) Carter and David Wheaton, five grandchildren, Launa Carter, Callie Carter, Lainey Carter, Lexi Jane Carter and Luke Carter, and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

His commitment to his family, friends and community did not go unnoticed. He will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends Sunday at Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home from 5 until 8 p.m.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. in Racepond Cemetery at Sand Hill Baptist Church.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the Okefenokee Wildlife League.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepard@.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

James Russell Futch

EASLEY, S.C. — James Russell “Jimmy” Futch, 82, of Easley, passed away Sunday (July 10, 2017) at NorthPointe Assisted Living.

Born Oct. 28, 1934 in Taft, Fla., he was the son of the late James Pleasant and Wilma Lee Iler Futch. He was a member of Rehoboth Christian Fellowship in Folkston. He enjoyed gardening, gospel music and his church.

Survivors are his wife, Bonnie Thrift Futch, his daughter, Desiree Burggren, granddaughter, Heather Sullivan (Grant), great-grandchildren, Sydney Blake and Lillian Rose Sullivan, brother, Robert “Bob” Preston (Susan), sister, Patricia Lee Futch Kelley, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Homestead Hospice, 3453 Pelham Road, Suite 107, Greenville, S.C. 29615, or Rehoboth Christian Fellowship, River Road, Georgia Highway 252 at Seab Kennison Road, Folkston, Ga. 31537.

Sullivan-King Mortuary is serving the family.

A guestbook is available at www.sullivanking.com

Winfred McKinnon

Winfred LeFerrel McKinnon, 68, died suddenly Thursday (July 13, 2017) in Waycross.

He was born in Waycross and had lived most of his life here. He also served in the United States Army at Ft. Bragg during the Vietnam Era.

He was a son of the late Winferd James McKinnon and Eula Stanley McKinnon. He was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene “Char” McKinnon Kiser.

He is survived by two sisters, Teresa McKinnon Frawley (husband Michael), of Waycross, and Cheryl Thomas, of Little Rock, Ark., two brothers, Burrell McKinnon (wife, Cynthia), of Hoboken, and Gary McKinnon (wife, Debbie), of Hoboken, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday morning at the funeral home from 10 until 11 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James H. Register Sr.

HOMERVILLE — James Harris Register Sr., 95, passed away Thursday (July 13, 2017) at Langdale Hospice House, Valdosta, surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness.

He was born Aug. 6, 1921, in Homerville, to the late Rudolph Register and Mae Inman Register. He was a member of the DuPont Baptist Church. In the past he had served on the Board of Education, Board of Commissioners, Hospital Board, Health Board and president of the Clinch County Farm Bureau.

He retired as superintendent and personnel manager of the night shift at Standard Container which is now B-Way after 23 years. Said he, “It has been my desire throughout life to help others.”

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ava Nell Register Register, his second wife, Evelyn Joyce Register, and two sisters, Margaret Register and Atheline Findley.

Survivors are one daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Edwin O’Quinn, of Homerville; three sons and daughters-in-law, James Register, of Homerville, Billy and Judy Joyce, of Brooks, and Bob and Kay Joyce, of Lakeland; two brothers and sister-in-law, Candler and Lorean Register and Billy Register, all of Homerville; three grandchildren, Fred and Leanne Register, David O’Quinn and Daniel O’Quinn (Nora O’Quinn); five great-grandchildren, Carrie Register, Caleb Register, Jack O’Quinn, Bradley O’Quinn and Penelope O’Quinn; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Homerville First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Pine Forest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 to 8 o’clock at the funeral home. The body will be carried to the church one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.