July 14, 2018

Gloria Edgar Wildes

Gloria Edgar Wildes, 92, of Clermont, Fla., passed away Monday (July 9, 2018) at South Lake Hospital.

She was born in Alma Nov. 11, 1925 to Sarah Grace (Lewis) and James Riley Edgar. She spent her childhood in Waycross where she attended school and graduated from Waycross High School in 1942.

As a young Navy wife to John William Holle, she accompanied him throughout his tour of duty making lifelong friends. Upon his death in 1954, she moved back to Waycross where she began her career as a bookkeeper and devoted herself to raising her three daughters.

In Waycross she met and married Joseph Harry Lee. During these years, she led a very active life as a Girl Scout Leader, a Tri-Hi-Y advisor as part of the local YMCA, and a member of the Pilot Club and First Baptist Church.

Following Mr. Lee’s death in 1974, she married Victor Charles Prosser. Upon their retirement in 1992, they moved to Clermont, Fla., where they became active in the Emerald Lakes community.

Widowed again in 2003, she reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Edward L. Wildes, and married in 2010.

Gloria and Ed cherished the opportunity to revisit their cherished memories and create new ones as they traveled and enjoyed family and friends. They were patriots and shared their love of country through their support of veteran’s organizations and her involvement in Gold Star Wives of America.

She was a member of United Methodist Church, Clermont.

Ed preceded her in death in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Sue Holle Hausladen, brothers Jimmy Edgar and Gary Edgar, and sisters, Betty Edgar Brewster and JoAnne Edgar Hakanson.

Survivors include two daughters Cathy ( Randy) Mayberry and Hope (Tom) Lamb.

She was a devoted grandmother to Wendy (Sands)Mattox, Liz (Zack) Gowen, Jenny (Anthony) Sasser and Susan Mayberry, and great-grandmother to Sami Strickland, John and Katie Sasser, and Peggy Sue, Hope and Genie Gowen.

She is also survived by a step-son, Gerald Wildes, and cherished friend, Hal Turville.

A celebration of life will be held on Gloria’s birthday, Nov. 11, 2018, at the Emerald Lakes Clubhouse, Clermont.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to the First United Methodist Church of Clermont Food Ministry, 950 7th St., Clermont, Fla. 34711.

Becker Funeral Home, of Clermont, Fla., is serving the family (www.beckerfamilyfuneral.com)

Sharon Ponsell

Sharon Ponsell, 53, died suddenly Friday (July 13, 2018) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Ruth D. Strickland

NAHUNTA — Ruth Douberly Strickland, 71, of Nahunta, passed away early Thursday morning (July 12, 2018) at Cura Health in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness.

Born in Folkston, she was the daughter of Claude Douberly and Mary Crews Douberly. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Edward Strickland, two sisters, Peggy Moore and Janice Williams, and a brother, James Douberly.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved sewing, quilting, cooking and flowers.

Survivors include her son, William Matthew Strickland, of Nahunta; a daughter and son-in-law, Susan Lynette Wainright (Gary), of Nahunta; five grandchildren and their spouses, Christopher Lane (Amanda), of Nahunta, Caleb Lane (Cypress), of Hortense, Colby Lane, of Hortense, Justin Strickland, of Hoboken, and CeeGee Strickland, of Nahunta; a great-grandchild, Kynsleigh Lane; and one on the way; a sister, Claudine Harris, of Nahunta; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon from 1 until 2 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Jody Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in Smyrna Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Lane, Caleb Lane, Colby Lane, Justin Strickland, Jesse Strickland and Jim Harris.

Family and pallbearers are asked to be at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

June Lynn Boatright

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Miss June Lynn Boatright, 31, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Jack Sinclair and the Rev. R.C. James.

Interment was in the Mershon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Randy McCollum, Alfonso Barrera, Joshua Bullard, Anthony Biddinger, Joey Bullard and James Pair.

Honorary pallbearer was Pat Tucker.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Jacob Barnes Jr.

A funeral for Daniel Jacob “Jake” Barnes Jr. was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ashley Corbett officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Daniel Barnes, Walter Millhorn Jr., Adam Taylor, Kennon Taylor, Mark Taylor and Merrill Tindall.

Military rites were conducted by a contingent of the United States Marine Corps.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.