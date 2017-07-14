July 14, 2017

Alice S. Bodine

Alice Smallwood Bodine, 86, of Longwood, Fla., died June 20, 2017 at home after a courageous battle with cancer, one-week shy of her 67 years of marriage to Alvin A. Bodine Sr.

She was born Jan. 10, 1931 in Lake City, Fla., to the late John Jason and Myrtle Bulloch Smallwood.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Alvin A. Bodine Jr., of Longwood, Fla., and six cousins, three in Georgia, Ellen, Sandra and Toni, two in Florida, Gail and Barbara, and one in Ohio, Charolette.

She graduated from Waycross High School in 1947 where she was active in the school’s clubs including choir, was a majorette and played clarinet in the band. She graduated from the University of Georgia in 1952 with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Following her husband’s athletic career, they moved to Fernandina Beach, Fla., in 1954 where she became very active in the Episcopal Church. She and her husband were leaders in youth activities and she served on the Women’s altar guild.

Her career escalated from office manager into real-estate sales, to being a broker and into her own real-estate office in Winter Park, Fla., before retiring.

She loved her family, friends, music, reading and volunteering in cancer funds. Her travels in the United States, Europe and Caribbean Islands cruises provided beautiful and historical memories.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.