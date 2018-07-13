July 13, 2018

Larry W. Hardin

Larry W. Hardin, of Waycross, died Wednesday (July 11, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after a short illness.

He was born in Castleberry, Ala., to the late Lloyd and Sibyl Hardin. He attended Auburn University in the field of civil engineering and worked in that field from 1978 until 1990. Later in 1990, he obtained a license in insurance and was an agent for Cotton States Insurance until 2007.

He was presently employed as an insurance broker for 5 Star Life Insurance Company.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for the John Wesley Class and the Big Brothers Class.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lessia Hardin, father-in-law, Herman V. McGhin, and brother-in-law, David Dowling.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Teresa McGhin Hardin, of Waycross; one son, DeWayne Hardin (wife, Kim), of Evergreen, Ala.; two daughters, Kelli Eich (husband, Collin), of Cumming, Ga., and Halie Black (husband, Michael) of Waycross; six grandchildren, Nicholas and Drew Hardin, of Evergreen, Ala., Eli and Emilie Black, of Waycross, Colton and Chase Eich, of Cumming, Ga.; one great-grandchild, Addison Hardin, of Evergreen, Ala.; three sisters, Carolyn Fleming (husband, Bob), of Birmingham, Ala., Janice Holland (husband, Tommy), of Baton Rouge, La., and Linda Daniels (husband, Bruce), of Auburn, Ala.; mother-in-law, Mary McGhin, of Waycross; brother-in-law, Dale McGhin (wife, Marsha), of Waycross; sister-in-law, Debbie Didier (husband, David), of Newnan; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the sanctuary at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, “Organ Fund,” 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Debra Jean DuVall

Debra Jean DuVall, 69, of Waycross, died Wednesday morning (July 11, 2018) at her residence after a brief illness.

She was born in St. Louis, Mo., to the late Donald Leslie DuVall and Arlene Imogene DuVall.

She lived a majority of her life in Fairview Heights, Ill., before moving to Waycross one year ago. She was retired from the Internal Revenue Service and was a member of Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Millwood and previously was a member at Victory Freewill Baptist Church in O’Fallon, Ill.

She was an avid animal lover who enjoyed having her four Chihuahuas to keep her company at home. She was a very creative person who enjoyed working with arts and crafts. She also enjoyed fishing. More than anything, she loved her granddaughter and anytime she was able to spend with her. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Porter, and a brother, Joey DuVall.

She is survived by her two children, Ciara McMillan (husband, Chris), of Waycross, Jason Porter (wife, Ashley), of Madera, Calif.; four grandchildren, Aria McMillan, Arielle Porter, Peyton Porter and Cash Porter; two sisters, Barbara Johnson (husband, Wesley), of Fairview Heights, Ill., and Claudia DuVall, of Fairview Heights, Ill.; a brother, Don DuVall (wife, Denise), of Shiloh, Ill.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Millwood.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sharon Fowler Davis

Sharon Ann Fowler Davis, 55, died Thursday morning (July 12, 2018) at her residence in Waycross.

She was born in Macon but resided most of her life in Athens, before moving to Waycross. She was a homemaker.

She was a daughter of the late Joanne Streetman Hicks and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Christal Dawn Ponce.

She is survived by her husband, William Chandler Davis, of Waycross; three children, Hugh Clay Williams (Sandra), of Alabama, Jennifer Tina Williams (William Rutherford), of Waycross, and Annie Melissa Williams, of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Destiny Williams, Heather Clayton, Matthew Clayton, Jayzin Smith, Roberto Acevedo, Kayden Williams, James Ponce, Alicia Ponce, Lawrence Williams, Dawton Williams and Cody Williams; and four siblings, Mark Streetman, of Athens, Ray Streetman (Becky), of Athens, Jacob Williams (Penny), of Monroe, and Donna Green, of Athens.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Indian Mound Baptist Church Cemetery in Millwood.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Brittany Amanda ‘Mandy’ Dempsey

Brittany Amanda “Mandy” Dempsey, 26, died suddenly after child birth Monday (July 9, 2018) at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark.

A native of Waycross, she was a 2010 graduate of Pierce County High School. She was employed as an assistant manager for Family Dollar.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Louis Richard “Little Ricky” Sheffield Jr., and an aunt, Mary Altman (husband, Terry).

Survivors include her husband, Brent Dempsey, of Jacksonville, Ark.; one daughter, Sarah Katherine Dempsey; her mother, Sarah Delores Shafer Dixon, of Waycross; her father, Louis Richard “Ricky” Sheffield Sr. (Angela), of Waycross; three siblings, Tammy Dickson (Larry), of Waycross, Michael Jones and Brad Jones, both of Blackshear; her grandfather, L.O. Sheffield; three aunts, Janice Pittman (Jerry), Joyce Hendrix (Leroy) and Debbie Peacock; one uncle, Dorian Shafer (Sue); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles A. Faison Jr.

Charles A. Faison Sr., 42, died Thursday morning ( July 12, 2018) at his residence after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announce later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Anina Ruth R. Davis

A funeral for Anina Ruth Rhodes Davis was held Thursday morning at First Presbyterian Church in Waycross with the Rev. Richard Johnson officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Spencer Davis, James Sellers, Ryan Hankla, Trevor Glover, Kevin Dial and David Davis.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sylvia Mae Canada

A funeral for Sylvia Mae Canada was held Thursday morning at Faith Baptist Church in Blackshear with the Rev. Mark Summers and the Rev. Ralph Canada officiating.

Burial followed in Blackshear City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Allen, Rev. Ralph Canada, Larry Scurry, Timothy Summers, Frank Verbeke and Larry Wimpey.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.