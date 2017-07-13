July 13, 2017

Louis W. Barnum

A graveside service for Louis “Pop” William Barnum, 72, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Oakland Cemetery with Elder Clarence Adamson, pastor of Zackary Holiness Church, offering words of comfort.

“Pop,” as he was affectionately known, was born July 16, 1944, in Waycross to the late Johnnie Barnum and Willie Bell Sallett Barnum. He received his formal education from the Waycross public school system.

He was employed as an iron worker with Chicago Bridge and Iron Inc. in Chicago, Ill. where he retired after 25 years of service.

He departed this life on Monday (July 10, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an illness. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Louis “Bo” Barnum.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Evelyn Foster Barnum, of Waycross; daughters, Stacey Barnum Henry, of Charleston, S.C., and Denise Newton, of Macclenny, Fla.; a special grandson, Prince Henry; and great-grandson, Kingston; his siblings, Burnice Barnum, Eva Avant, both of Waycross, Viola Smith, Willie Barnum (Debra), Eunice Barnum, all of Jacksonville, Fla., and Daniel Barnum (Brenda), of Baxley; his in-laws, Joe Foster (Evelyn), of Atlanta, Nina F. Legget, Jimmy Foster (Blondell), both of Waycross, and Allaine Foster, of Charleston, S.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Barnum residence.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home

Macie Crews Johns

Macie Crews Johns, 79, of Nahunta, passed away Monday morning (July 10, 2017) at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

Born in Hoboken, she was the daughter of Raymond Crews and Estelle Howell Crews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe Johns, a son, Randy Johns, a sister, Rosie Mae Dubose, and two brothers, Leonard Crews and James Crews.

She was of the Church of God Faith and enjoyed cooking, helping others and loved her grandbabies. She worked many years at the Pants Factory in Nahunta as a seamstress.

Survivors include her three sons and a daughter-in-law, Robert Johns, Lonnie Johns, Andy Johns (Camille Harris), all of Nahunta; 12 grandchildren, J.J. Johns, Cole Johns, Misty Johns, Rodney Johns, Luke Johns, Levi Johns, Tyler Johns, Dalton Johns, Kyle Crews, Jamie Johns, Jesse Johns and Holt Crews; several great-grandchildren; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Framan Crews (Linda), of Hoboken, Horace Crews (Diane), of Alma, Buddy Crews (Susie), of Hickox; a very special friend, Uschi King, of Nahunta; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock at New Hope Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Florey and the Rev. Ion Johns officiating.

Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service, at the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dale Johns, Jeremy Crews, Junior Lane, Timbo Crews, Levi Johns, Tyler Johns, Luke Johns and Cole Johns.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of Buddy and Susie Crews, 168 Johnson Circle, Nahunta.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at fryefh.com

Josie Thrift Gordon

A funeral for Josie Thrift Gordon was held Wednesday morning at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Larry Bush, Bobby Bush, David Aldrich, Ashley Howell, Hunter Howell and Brigham Sewall.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.