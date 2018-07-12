July 12, 2018

June Lynn Boatright

MERSHON — Miss June Lynn Boatright, 31, of Mershon, passed away late Tuesday afternoon (July 10, 2018) at her residence.

Born in Blackshear, June 11, 1987, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at five months of age. She never spoke but that didn’t stop her from communicating with her friends and family.

She loved giving and receiving big hugs, having her family around and watching television —especially Tom and Jerry. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Boatright.

Survivors include her mother, Diane Hughes Boatright, of Mershon; her sister, Ann Dora Boatright, of Mershon; her maternal grandmother and the only one she allowed to call her baby, Nora C. Davis, of Patterson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Mershon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Brittany Amanda ‘Mandy’ Sheffield

Brittany Amanda “Mandy” Sheffield, 26, died suddenly during child birth Monday (July 9, 2018) at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Ark.

The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Youmans Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Sharon Ann Davis

Sharon Ann Davis, 54, died Thursday morning (July 12, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Deleta Marie Snyder

A memorial service for Deleta Marie Snyder was held Wednesday morning at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Richard Johnson officiating.

Burial followed that afternoon at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Jesup.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.