July 12, 2017

Warren R. Crews

A funeral for Warren R. Crews was held Tuesday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Golden officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bill Cason, David Crews, Chad Herrin, Brett Moody, Lyndon Moody and Jerry Rowe.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James E. McQuaig Sr.

A graveside service for James Edward McQuaig Sr. was held Tuesday morning at Victory Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor with the Rev. Dewayne Tanner and the Rev. Randy McQuaig officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Colleen D. Howell

A funeral for Colleen Dubberly Howell was held Tuesday afternoon at Central Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Young and Dr. Porky Haynes officiating.

Burial followed in the St. Johns Methodist Church Cemetery in Blackshear with the Rev. G.B. Howell officiating.

Pallbearers were Carthell Dubberly, Steve Dubberly, Don Howell, Stacy Howell, Joseph Taylor and Paul Taylor. Flagbearers were Violet Byrd and Sherri DeLoach.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.