July 11, 2018

Daniel Jacob Barnes Jr.

Daniel Jacob “Jake” Barnes Jr., 84, died suddenly Monday (July 9, 2018) at his residence in Waycross.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. A United States Marine veteran, he retired from CSX Railroad as a blacksmith after 43 years. He was also affiliated with the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Jacob Barnes Sr. and Mamie Odessa Cribb Barnes, his wife, Frances Elizabeth Martin Barnes, and one sister, June Carol Taylor.

Survivors include four children, Teresa Kerwin (Kevin), of Jacksonville, Fla., Danny Barnes (Judy), Sherri Barnes and Kim Joiner (Scott), all of Waycross; three grandchildren, Kaileigh Joiner, Daniel Barnes and Wendy Hicks; one great-grandchild, Brody Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Anina Ruth R. Davis

Anina Ruth Rhodes Davis, 63, of Waycross, died Monday (July 9, 2018) at Tattnall Health Care Center in Reidsville after an extended illness.

She was born Jan. 26, 1955, in Chapel Hill, N.C., to the late William Kendrick Rhodes III and Ruthanne Mabe Rhodes. She moved to Waycross in 1965 when she was 10 years old. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1973 where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

She attended Georgia Southern College in Statesboro for two years. She enjoyed nature and science, loved animals and antiques, admired unusual things all while participating in art. In 1976, she married Charles Walter Davis from Waycross.

In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Speedwell Mabe, paternal grandparents, William Kendrick Rhodes Jr., and Anna Florence Schulken.

She is survived by her son, Spencer Rhodes Davis, of Waycross; her mother, Ruthanne Mabe Rhodes, of Waycross; a special aunt, Linda Barnes; a special cousin, Arona Sterling Barnes; two uncles, Mark Rhodes, Matthew Rhodes; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Howard O. Sturgis Jr.

Howard O. Sturgis Jr., 79, of Waycross, died Monday evening (July 9, 2018) at Baptist Village Nursing Home after an extended illness.

He was born in Boston, Mass., to the late Howard O. Sr. and Eleanor Brown Sturgis but made Waycross his home since 1977.

He served his country faithfully in the United Sates Army as a captain. He was helicopter pilot that flew many missions and received the Distinguished Flying Cross. He graduated college with a master’s degree from NorthStar College in Alaska and taught locally before becoming the popular “Plant Doctor” at Ace Hardware in Blackshear.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waycross.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Marie Helverson Sturgis, and two daughters, Kathleen Elizabeth Smith and Virginia Loraine Jesse Smith.

He is survived by eight children, Rosalind Weeks (David), of Conway, S.C., David Curtis Smith, of Dixie Union, Andrew Wesley Smith (late Saundra), of Blackshear, Christopher Daniel Smith (Julie), of Patterson, Paul Joseph Smith, of Blackshear, James Darnell Smith (Geri), of Waycross, Dennis Matthew Smith (Vicki), of Waycross, Mary Elizabeth Sturgis, of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ellie Rose Wilder, of Tucson, Ariz.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning one hour prior to the service.

Memorialization will be by cremation and the family will hold a burial service at a later date.

Tommie Lee Jones

Deacon Tommie Lee Jones, 69, of Waycross, passed away Sunday (July 8, 2018) at the Mayo Health Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness. His loving and attentive wife, Jessie Jones, was at his bedside.

He was born Feb. 15, 1949, in Sylvester in Worth County.

He was employed by Scapa/Voith Fabric for 33 years and employed by Rainge Memorial Chapel for 13 years.

He was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and was ordained as a deacon in March 1984 at New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. “J.B.” Jones and Alberta Coleman Jones, and his brothers, Willie H. Jones and Leroy Jones.

He married the love of his life, Jessie Thompson, June 13, 1969, and God blessed them with 49 years.

To this union three children were born, Tommy D. Jones Sr. (Sanya), Hephzibah, Anita Jones, Jacksonville, FLla., and Sharon Jones Kearney, Albany; four grandchildren, Tommy D. Jones Jr., Amber Mooring, Jessica Mooring and Sakila McGruder; two great-grandchildren, Kherington Bighams and Georgia McGruder; three god-children, Cornelius Grant, Waycross, Aisha Shuman, Columbus, S.C., and Ta’Bius McKnight, Waycross; adopted children, Richard Taylor, Waycross, and Elzie and Trenna Marshall, Leesburg; sisters, Severa Jones, Yvonne Jones Lattimore (Ernest), Waycross, Irma Jean Williams (Eddie), Holly Springs, N.C., and Dorothy Jones Ferrell, Macon; brothers-in-law, Wyman Thompson (Sharon), Albany, and Troy Thompson, Blackshear; sisters-in-law, Emma Ferguson, Xenia, Ohio, and Edith Thompson, Tallassee, Ala.; extended family, Brother George Wynn and Trease, Mary Jane Williams and family, Waycross, Mr. and Mrs. Claude Hunter, Jacksonville, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m.Thursday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, at the Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Waycross.

Bishop John Moss is pastor and the Rev. Walter Scott will offer words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

The cortege will assemble at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the residence, 1402 Commons St., Waycross.

Active pallbearers will be Carl Rainge and the staff of Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

Honorary pallbearers will be the deacon ministry of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Waycross.

Flower bearers will be the Deaconess Ministry of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Megan Lynnlee Kauffman

Megan Lynnlee Kauffman, 23, (Dec 31, 1994 to July 5, 2018) was born in Waycross and earned her angel wings Thursday (July 5, 2018) after a brave, lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis.

Megan graduated from Brantley County High School in 2013. She was active in softball and JROTC, where she was on the drill team and participated in many drill competitions.

She brieﬂy attended South Georgia State College. She loved canoeing, animals (especially wolves), anime, cosplay and she has an adopted sea turtle named Cimon in her name.

She lived her life on her terms, she wanted all her family and friends to know she lived her life fully.

She was survived by her mother, Vicki Sapp Kauffman, a brother, Sean Kauffman, two younger sisters, Anna and Emma Pittman, grandmother, Mary Sapp, her aunt, Tammy Anderson, and cousins Kaylyn, Ciera and Lindsey Anderson and Nikki Allen, and many other special family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Corrie Kauffman, grandfather, Ronald Sapp, and a special friend, Josh Weatherly.

A memorial service is planned at Laura Walker State Park on Saturday July 14.

Dress code will be casual due to hot weather and there will be games and a cookout after fellowship and remembrance. All class mates, friends and extended family are invited to come out and celebrate her life

June Lynn Boatright

MERSHON — Miss June Lynn Boatright, 31, of Mershon, passed away Tuesday afternoon (July 10, 2018) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Robert Franklin

Robert Franklin, 71, of 618 Folk St., Waycross, passed away Tuesday (July 10, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Sandra Smart Straley

A memorial service for Sandra Smart Straley was held Monday evening at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Pierce County with the Rev. Edmond Thrift and the Rev. Mark Carver officiating.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Senior Adult Sunday School Class and Bacon County High School class of 1963.

