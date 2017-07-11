July 11, 2017

Louis W. Barnum

Louis William Barnum, 72, died Monday (July 10, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Mary Ellen Walker

Mary Ellen Sweat Walker, 85, of Jackson, passed away Sunday (July 9, 2017) at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon.

She was born in Blackshear, July 6, 1932, daughter of the late Lonnie and Annie Dean Sweat. Before his death she was married to Carl Griffin Walker for 43 years. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her two sons, Danny and Dennis Walker, of Jackson; grandchildren, Renee Storms, Ft. Myers, Fla., Kristy Walker, of McDonough, Trista Walker, of Forsyth, Amanda Britton, of Jackson; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Reddon Smith, of Thomaston; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Thursday at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is in charge of arrangements.