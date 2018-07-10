July 10, 2018

Deacon Tommie Jones

Deacon Tommie Lee Jones, 69, of Waycross, passed away Sunday (July 8, 2018) at the Mayo Health Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness, with his loving and attentive wife, Jessie Jones, at his bedside.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Anina Ruth Davis

Anina Ruth Rhodes Davis, 63, of Waycross died Monday (July 9, 2018) at Tattnall Health Care Center in Reidsville after an extended illness.

Gary Alan Woodard

Gary Alan Woodard, 59, died suddenly Monday morning (July 9, 2018) at his residence.

A native and lifelong resident of Waycross, he was currently working as an electrician for Ware Electric.

He is preceded in death by his father, Howard Woodard.

Survivors include one son, Riley Woodard, of Waycross; one daughter, Kasey Woodard, of Waycross; his mother, Sylvia Cook Woodard, of Waycross; four siblings, Linda James (Johnny), of Blackshear, Mike Woodard (Karen), Dale Woodard (Reba) and Terry Woodard, all of Waycross; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Sylvia Mae Canada

Sylvia Mae Canada, 70, died Monday (July 9, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick.

Daniel Jacob Barnes

Daniel Jacob Barnes, 84, passed away suddenly Monday morning (July 9, 2018) at his residence in Waycross.

Howard O. Sturgis Jr.

Howard O. Sturgis Jr., 79, of Waycross, died Monday evening (July 9, 2018) at Baptist Village Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Jesse W. Mobley Sr.

BRUNSWICK — Jesse Winston Mobley Sr., 79, of Brunswick, passed away Sunday (July 8, 2018) at Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick campus, following an extended illness.

Born in Guyton, he was the son of James Henry Mobley and Minnie Loney Groover Mobley. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, John Henry Mobley, Rudolph “R.L.” Mobley, Eugene Mobley and Leroy Mobley, two half-brothers, James Mobley, and Willie Mobley; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lorine Smith, Florence Smith (Robert), and his half-sister, Layla Woods.

He attended North Brunswick Wesleyan Church and worked many years in landscaping. He loved fishing, riding motorcycles and dancing.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Lovie Mobley, of Brunswick; his son, Jesse Mobley Jr., of Brunswick; his daughter, Jennifer Elaine Mobley-Oglesby, of St. Marys; his grandchild, Tristan K. Oglesby-Mobley; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Spell (Alan), of Gardi; three sisters-in-law, Addie Wilder, of Hortense, Mamie Brinkley, of Atkinson, and Nell Mobley, of Brunswick; three brothers-in-law and their spouses, James Nichols (Janice), Herman Nichols (Beth) and Billy Nichols (Janet), all of Hortense; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and a host of friends.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Stayman and Brother Donald Pittman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Raulerson Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Joel Mathis, Joseph Mathis, Lawton Dixon, Herman Nichols, Billy Nichols and James Nichols.

Family and pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home Wednesday by 2:30 p.m.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of Beth Nichols, 11083 Trudie Road, Patterson.

Megan Lynn Kauffman

Megan Lynn Lee Kauffman, 23, of Waycross, passed away Thursday (July 5, 2018) at Haven Hospice House in Orange Park, Fla.

She was the daughter of Vicki Sapp and sister of Sean Kauffman.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

