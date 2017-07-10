July 10, 2017

Colleen D. Howell

Colleen Dubberly Howell, of Waycross died Saturday afternoon (July 8, 2017) at her residence.

She was born March 29, 1930 in Blackshear, to the late Mell Dubberly and Willie (Watson) Dubberly. She grew up under the leadership of an active Christian mother. Through her mother’s influence and leadership, she learned to lead others to know Christ as their personal savior.

She attended and graduated from Blackshear High School. Afterward, she attended business administration classes through the University of Georgia’s Vocational School in Waycross.

She began at the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad Credit Union in Waycross as a student, learning different aspects and would eventually be promoted to general manager of the main office in Waycross. She afterwards served as manager of other branch offices of the Seaboard Coast Line/CSX Railroad system.

In the early 1980s, she was elected “Professional Woman of the Year” and served as president of Credit Women International. Upon leaving the Waycross Railroad Credit Union, she opened her own business consulting firm.

An active member of Central Baptist Church and two of its mission churches, Calvary and Memorial Baptist Churches, she worked with the youth ministry and the Woman’s Missionary Union, taught Sunday School, sang in the church choir and served in various other capacities.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Geraldon B. “Sandy” Howell, a sister, LaCinda Ann Lucas, and a brother, Vernon Dubberly, both of Jacksonville, Fla.

She is survived by three children, Sherlyn Owens (husband, Terry), of Jacksonville, Lisa Taylor (husband, Lee), of Waycross, Dr. G.B. Howell Jr. (wife, Joanna), of Nashville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Joseph Taylor (wife, Grey), Marie Seay (husband, Wes), Paul Taylor (wife, Tiffany), and JoyMarie Howell; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Seay and Christian Taylor; three brothers, Thurman Dubberly (wife, Pat), of Jacksonville, Macks Dubberly (wife, Betty Jo), of Jacksonville, Bobby Jack Dubberly (wife, Fran), of Jacksonville; a sister-in-law, Betty Dubberly. and a brother-in-law, Lamar Lucas, both of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Central Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday in the church chapel from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Burial will follow at St. Johns Methodist Church Cemetery in Blackshear.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Warren R. Crews

Warren R. Crews, 75, of Waycross, died Friday (July 7, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Archie B. Crews and Mary J. Griffin Crews. He lived most of his life in Brantley County and he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He retired from CSX Transportation Railroad with 30 years as a machinist. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gwendolyn L. Crews.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Johnson Crews; one daughter, Donna Jo Herrin; grandson, Chad Herrin (Jessica); granddaughter, Joanie E. Baughn; stepsons, Lyndon Moody (Julie), Brett Moody (Patricia) and Terrell Moody; step-grandchildren, Lee Moody (Nichole), Cambry Kelly (Josh), Kayla Moody, Rebecca Cox (Scott); sisters, Linda DuBose, Joyce Woodcock and Janice Zak (David); and several great-grandchildren and nieces.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

James E. McQuaig Sr.

James Edward McQuaig Sr., 82, of Manor, died Saturday (July 8, 2017) at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta after a brief illness.

He was born in Manor to the late Claude S. McQuaig and Allie Cason McQuaig. Growing up, he attended school in Manor and made the community his home for his entire life. He worked as a drywall contractor and was a member of Victory Methodist Church.

He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved his dog, Lucky. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Griffis McQuaig, two brothers, Harold McQuaig and Randolph McQuaig, and a sister, Olga McQuaig Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie McQuaig York (husband, Carey), of Manor; his son, James Edward McQuaig Jr. (wife, Melissa), of Manor; three grandchildren, Carey Dawn York, of Waycross, Jennifer Payne (husband, Terry), of Waycross, Jamie Johnson, of Waycross; three great-grandchildren, Lauren Johnson, Reese Payne, Ridge Payne; a sister, Jenlee West, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives; and his dog Lucky, who was his “favorite child.”

A graveside service will be held Tuesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Victory Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph M. Pridgen

Joseph Michael Pridgen, 25, died suddenly Tuesday morning (July 4, 2017) in Brunswick.

He was born in Valdosta, but resided in Homerville, Blackshear and Brunswick for several years.

He was a 2010 graduate of Pierce County High School. He also graduated from Tulsa Welding School as a certified welder and was employed with Ammons Custom Awnings in Brunswick and formerly with RPM Solutions.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Vernon E. Pridgen, of Fitzgerald, is Papaw, Lawrence Garrett, of Pennington Gap, Va., and his maternal great-grandparents, Joseph and Leona Carlisle, of Riverview, Ala.

He is survived by his mother, Shannon Garrett, of Wilburton, Okla.; his father, Robert M. Pridgen (Carolyn), of Mocksville, N.C.; two sisters, Tasha Pridgen Carr (Julie), of Buford, and Jordon Meeks (Michael), of Blackshear; three brothers, Zachary Kyler Shaw, of Homerville, Corey Griffin, of Waycross, and Tristian Melton (Cheye), of Fitzgerald; a step-sister, Kylee Elaine Shaw, of Homerville; his best friend and brother, Eustace Griffin, of Mershon; his Nana, Wanda Carman, of Fitzgerald; his Pepaw, Larry Wayne Garrett (Granny Deb), of Pennington Gap, Va.; his Papa, Wayne Camp, of Waycross; his paternal grandmother, Jacqueline Martinez (Zenga), of Ft. Mitchell, Ala.; his great-grandmother, Eva Garrett, of Pennington Gap, Va.; an aunt and uncle, Arthur and Sherry Garrett, of Pennington Gap, Va.; an aunt, Melissa Garrett, of Fitzgerald; a cousin, Kevin Garrett, of Pennington Gap, Va.; and several aunts, uncles, and other relatives.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Josie Thrift Gordon

Josie Thrift Gordon, 94, of Waycross died early Sunday morning (July 9, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities.

She was born in Waycross to the late Lone Thrift and Belle Cox Thrift. She graduated from Waycross High School, was a homemaker and a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Gordon, three sisters, Edna White, Evelyn Aldrich, Fannie Bush, and a brother, James Thrift.

She is survived by her son, Rudy Gordon (wife, Ruth), of Canton; a granddaughter, Lindsey Sewall (husband, Brigham), of Sandy Springs; a sister, Cora Allen, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nancy Batten Winn

HICKOX — A graveside service for Nancy Marie Batten Winn, 75, was held Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the McClellan Cemetery.

Officiating were Elder Alvin Johnson and the Rev. Randy Wainright.

Active pallbearers were James Lyons, Garrick Jackson, Jackson Lee, Caleb Taylor, Shawn Jackson, Joe Winn and Terry Lee.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

J. Raymond Mercer Sr.

A funeral for Jerrell Raymond Mercer Sr. was held Sunday afternoon at Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Lloyd and the Rev. Lanier Weaver officiating.

Burial followed in Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Millwood.

Pallbearers were Alan Taylor, Chris Taylor, Jonah Mercer, Adam Lairsey, Caden O’Steen and Travis Housley.

Honorary pallbearers were the men of Zion Hill Freewill Baptist Church.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jolen McAndrew

A memorial service for Jolen May Hungerford McAndrew was held Saturday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Charles McAndrew Jr. officiating.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Eastern Star.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.