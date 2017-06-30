July 1, 2017

Jonathan Haywood

Deacon Jonathan Haywood died Wednesday (June 28, 2017).

He was born Jan. 27, 1935 in Folkston,the youngest of 11 children born to Joe and Jannie Haywood.

His parents preceded him in death, his father in 1964 and his mother in 1968. His siblings included Arie, Lillie Mae, Elizabeth and Rebecca (twins), Mary and Martha (twins), David, Rose, Louise and Grace. The only surviving sibling is Martha, who is 97 years old.

He attended grade school and high school in Folkston at the Charlton County Colored School. He remembered getting encouragement from a number of his teachers, but the ones that stood out were Mrs. Estelle German, T.P. Williams and James Milton White. Their counsel to Jonathan included the importance of finding an accredited high school to get his diploma, as it would be critical in his college application process. During this period of time, the school system was still racially segregated and there was no accredited high school in Folkston that granted diplomas to African Americans.

At the conclusion of his junior year, he moved to Savannah (fall 1953) to attend Alfred E. Beach High School. (Similarly, Tom went to live with an uncle in Ocala, Fla., to ﬁnish his senior year there.) Jonathan graduated in the spring of 1954.

Even though college was on his mind, he could not afford to attend. So he joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in December 1958. His military service gave him access to funding to cover the cost of school through the Government Issue (G.I.) Bill. He quickly completed his application to Savannah State College, was admitted and enrolled for the winter quarter in January 1959.

He supplemented this income by being an active barber both on and off campus.

While at Savannah State, he met and quickly became fond of Louise Lamar, a freshman who began college the previous fall (1958). While there, he also pledged the Alpha Gamma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. (spring 1960). They both graduated in 1962 (Jonathan with a degree in elementary education and Louise with a degree in English).

After graduation, Jonathan convinced Louise to move to Folkston to begin her teaching career.

They both began teaching at Bethune Elementary and High School (by now an accredited institution) in the fall of 1962.

(This was still a segregated school. Despite the Supreme Court Ruling in 1954 in Brown vs. Board of Education of Topeka, the Charlton County school system was not integrated until the early l970s.) On Aug. 3, 1963 (the year after they began teaching), Jonathan married Louise at the home of her parents in Talbotton, Ga.

His family attended Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church where he accepted Christ after graduating high school, and was baptized at Spanish Creek. Jonathan’s father served as a deacon at Mt. Carmel for many years. Jonathan had vivid memories of his father leading the family in devotional every Sunday morning and on holidays. All of the children were required to take part in family devotional.

A few years after returning to Folkston, Jonathan continued that tradition and began his service at Mt. Carmel. In 1977, he was ordained as a deacon.

He taught a number of different courses in both high school and middle school during his 35 years of teaching, and held other positions including county truancy officer, assistant principal and head of the alternative school, an in-school suspension program.

Over that time, he also received numerous teaching, religious and civic awards for his service. He retired from teaching in 1997. Before retiring, he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, and in 1998 had to have bone spurs removed from his spine.

Over the years since his surgery, his mobility deteriorated, impairing his ability to go ﬁshing or enjoy some of his artistic hobbies around his home. Despite that, he still exhibited a good mind, quick wit and an amazing sense of humor. He also never lost his love of teaching and encouragement.

While he had been away from the school system for almost 20 years, young people that visited with him could still get a word of encouragement, a good laugh and even “a little piece of money” for those that were off in college, or for grade school-aged students that produced a strong report card.

Jonathan passed away on Wednesday (June 28, 2017) after complications from emergency surgery.

He is survived by his wife of more than 53 years, Louise; their only son, Maurice (Lisa); two grandchildren, Sydney Christina and Jonathan William; his sister, Martha; his wife’s siblings and their spouses; an extended family including nieces, nephews and god-children; and a host of loved ones.

The family will soon hold a private graveside ceremony.

Additionally, a celebration of life service will be held Saturday, July 29, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 1365 Kinlaw Road, Kingsland.

All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of ﬂowers, donations may be made to the Jonathan Haywood Scholarship Fund, c/o Charlton County School System, 1259 Third St., Folkston, Ga. 31537, Attn: Dr. John Lairsey, Superintendent of Schools.

Fluker Funeral Home of Waycross is serving the Haywood family.

Jesse E. Pittman Sr.

Jesse Eugene Pittman Sr., 59, died Wednesday morning (June 28, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

He was a native of Homerville but lived all of his life in the Ruskin Community of Ware County. He was the son of the late J.W. Pittman and Mary Alma Thomas Pittman Yarbrough. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gary Lamar Pittman.

He was a former machine operator with B&M Wood Products of Manor and also worked as a welder with Huey’s Welding at Millwood. He was the assistant scout master with Troup 301 of the Boy Scouts of America. He is remembered by his family as a good man and a devoted father, grandfather and brother.

Survivors include two sons, Jesse Eugene “Charlie” Pittman Jr. and David Wayne Pittman (wife, Jessica Robyn Pittman), of Waycross; three granddaughters, Alexis Shyanne “Lex” Pittman, Skylar Jade “Cricket” Pittman and Way’Lynn Sage “Jumbo” Pitman, all of Waycross; two sisters, Anita Music (husband, Allen), of Waycross, and Sherry Griggs (husband, Tim), of Douglas; two brothers, Robert Pitman and Terry “Bug” Yarbrough, both of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Cecil Pittman

A memorial service for Cecil Pittman was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Summerall officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lavon Boatright

A funeral for Lavon Shuman Boatright was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mickey and Cecelia Gloss officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Boatright, James Boatright, Ben Boatright, M.J. Boatright, Geoff Rutland, Scott Willis, Les Shuman and Tim Williams.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.