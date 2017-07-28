Jewelry Store Robbers Get Away In Silver Car With Kentucky Plates

Two black males entered a store in the 2500 block of Plant Avenue at 3:06 p.m. Thursday asking to see a specific watch, a Rolex, that they quickly removed from its container and ran away with, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The two men, one described as heavy-set wearing a white T-shirt and red plaid shorts, the other of thinner build, wearing a yellow and black shirt and a bandanna, with bushy hair and a gold tooth, prefaced the robbery by pretending to be interested in a variety of jewelry, Royal said. They began looking at rings and asking about gold chains, said Royal. The two then asked about a specific Rolex watch.

“When the store owner provided the watch for them to look at, one of the men snatched it out of its box and fled the store,” said the sheriff. “They got into a silver car outside in the parking lot of the store, driven possibly by a black female, and headed west into the city.”

Royal said the car was bearing a Kentucky license plate, VVA 830.

Deputy Zabrae Williams, assisted by numerous other officers, responded to the call about the robbery by snatching, and lawmen blanketed the city but could find no sign of the car or the three occupants.

A regional “BOLO” (be on the lookout) was aired and patrol units in the area continued to watch for the car but without success, Royal said.

“We do have some leads we are following and this case has been turned over to the criminal investigations unit,” the sheriff said.

Anyone who sees the silver car with the Kentucky license plate is asked to contact police or call 911.