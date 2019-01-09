January 9, 2019

Linwood Lamar Dixon

Linwood Lamar Dixon, 88, passed away Sunday morning (Jan. 6, 2019) at his daughter’s residence in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born August 19, 1930 in Waycross to the late Rev. Hughie Dixon and Mattie Audrey Woodard Dixon.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1947 to 1970. While in the Air Force, he attended the University of Maryland and retired from the Communications and Guidance Department.

Following his military career, he was employed and eventually retired from CSX Railroad as an electrician. He was a long-time resident of Waycross and member of First Assembly of God in Waycross.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Linwood Lamar Dixon Jr., two sisters, Myra (Dixon) Fisher and Maudine Dixon, and six brothers, Harry D. Dixon, Stanton W. Dixon, Robert Dixon, Harold H. Dixon, Wendell G. Dixon and Eugene Dixon.

Survivors include his wife, Hilda May Seegitz Dixon, of San Antonio, Texas; one son, Lawrence Dean Dixon, of Waycross; two daughters, Lorne McFarland, of San Antonio, Texas, and Lyle Diahn Matz, of Orlando, Fla.; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Dr. Jimmy Dixon (Martha), of St. Simons Island; one sister, Marilyn Thornhill, of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Alfred C. Moody

Alfred Cooledge Moody, 93, died Monday (Jan. 7, 2019) at the Lake City VA Medical Center.

He was born in Bacon County but had resided in Waycross most of his life. He was the owner and operator of Moody Jewelry and a former member of Central Baptist Church. He also served in the United States Navy.

He was a son of the late Ottis Miles Moody and Lizzie Smith Moody.

He is survived by two children, Kenny Moody (Ila), of Midway, Ga., and Ilene Stovall, of New Port Richey, Fla.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his companion, Caroline Miller, of Baltimore, Md.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Thursday morning at the funeral home starting at 10 o’clock.

Carlton Rainge

Carlton Rainge, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Jan. 6, 2019) at Orange Park Medical Center in Florida with his wife Marie, children and other family members at his bedside.

Hisi wife is the Rev Marie S. Rainge, pastor Coastal District UMC Woodbine Cooperative Parish, Clinch Chapel, Hamilton Chapel and Oakhill United Methodist Churches in Camden County.

The family will receive friends and other family members at Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 West St., Blackshear, today and Thursday from 4 p.m. until.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel, 505 West St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be Monday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 670 Main St., Blackshear.

John Leaphart

John Leaphart, 81, known to most as Johnny Lloyd, died Tuesday (Jan. 8, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Myrtle ‘Margie’ Carter

Myrtle “Margie” Carter, 88, died Tuesday morning (Jan. 8, 2019) at Bayview Nursing Home in Nahunta following an extended illness.

She was born in Quitman and resided in Ware County most of her life. She was a former waitress at the House of Beef and the Ware Hotel. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late Martin Williams and Ida Jenkins Williams. She was married to the late Carlos Carter.

She is survived by two daughters, Myra Pittman (the Rev. Marlon), of Waycross, and Gail Callahan (Byron), of Blackshear; a son, Harry Watson Jr., of Waycross; five grandchildren, Cheryl Jordan (Ank), Kim Butler (David), Richard Pittman, Jeremy Pittman and Glenn Baker; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Jordan (Christie), Erica Turner (Bryan), Brianna Pittman, Austin Pittman, Will Butler, Jamie Butler and Arianna Prough; four great-great-grandchildren, Cabella Jordan, Remi Jordan, Kylee Moore and Lauren Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon at the funeral home starting at 1 o’clock.

