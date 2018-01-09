January 9, 2018

Shirley Bennett Outlaw

Shirley Bennett Outlaw, 80, of Blackshear, died Monday morning (Jan. 8, 2018) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 14, 1937, she was a lifelong resident of Pierce County and a daughter of the late Archie Edmond and Mary Cooler Bennett. She graduated from Blackshear High School in 1955 and worked as a self-employed hair dresser and also worked for Kut-N-Kurl and Headliners in Waycross.

After retiring, she opened a yarn shop with her sister where they enjoyed making quilts and other items. She was a member of Hacklebarney Baptist Church and a former secretary for the Woodmen of the World.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Paul Outlaw, a son, Timmy Joyce, and two sisters, Deloris Carter and Joyce Peacock.

Survivors include two sons, Greg Joyce (wife, Lisa), of Vidalia, and Donnie Joyce (wife, JoAnn), of Blackshear; a daughter-in-law, Karen Cunningham, of Toomsboro; four grandchildren, Derek William Joyce, of Blackshear, Morris Orion, of Vidalia, Jessi Marie Joyce, of Vidalia, and Dalton Paul Joyce, of Blackshear; one great-grandson, Dagen Lane Joyce, of Blackshear; a sister, Eva Spooner (husband, Wade), of Waycross; a brother, Archie Edward Bennett (wife, Judy), of Abbeville; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Ben James Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Hazel Elaine Peacock

Hazel “Elaine” Peacock, 60, of Waycross, died peacefully Saturday morning (Jan. 6, 2018) at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah following an extended illness.

Born Aug. 5, 1957, in Waycross, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Hazel Justice Peacock and lived most of her life in Waycross. She was a longtime member of Southside Baptist Church, where she served in the children’s ministry until the mid-90s.

She then became a member of Bible Baptist Church but was most recently affiliated with Waresboro Baptist Church. She loved baking, crafting, was well known for her beautiful talent in crocheting and was affectionately known as “Aunt Laine.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Elbert Peacock Jr., a nephew, Kenneth Franklin Peacock, a niece, Stephanie Peacock, a great-niece, Anniston Rose Lawhorne, and a brother-in-law, Chris Cottingham.

Survivors include her two sisters, Lisa Dunaway (husband, Wilson), of Valdosta, and Karen Pfaender (husband, Duane), of Waycross; three nieces, Crissy Patterson (husband, Mike), of Waycross, Stacy Griffin (husband, Brad), of Blackshear, and Amy Lawhorne (husband, Justin), of Las Vegas, Nev.; nine great-nieces and nephews, Jadyn Roebuck, Madisyn Roebuck (who was also her best friend), Donnivin Patterson, Mykah Patterson and Mykaden Patterson, all of Waycross, Thomas Griffin and Brandon Griffin, both of Blackshear, and Abigail Lawhorne and James Lawhorne, both of Las Vegas, Nev.; and several other relatives.

A graveside service will take place Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross.

The family will receive friends Wednesday afternoon at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

Lamar Lingenfelter

Lamar Henry Lingenfelter, 85, of Nicholls, died early Monday morning (Jan. 8, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

A lifelong resident of Nicholls, he was born Jan. 2, 1933 to the late John Abraham and Delilah Meeks Lingenfelter. He was the owner of Lamar’s Pharmacy in Alma for 53 years and was a pharmacist for 63 years. He was a member of the Victory Chapel Baptist Church in Bickley and also a member of the Coffee County Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Cleo Anderson, Ethel Jordan, Louise Flynn and Oveda Nails, and two brothers, Glenn Lingenfelter and Raymond Lingenfelter.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Ondra Lingenfelter, of Nicholls; his daughter, Lisa Tanner (husband, Todd), of Roswell; three sons, James Lamar Lingenfelter, of Nicholls, Jamie Lingenfelter (wife, Mandy), of Waycross, and Kevin Lingenfelter, of Ambrose; four grandchildren, Madison and Parker Lingenfelter, both of Alma, and Mattie and Landon Lingenfelter, both of Waycross; special friends, Jason and Amy Gillard and son, Grant Gillard, Kellan and Hannah Nobles and daughter, Kate, and Allan Taylor; and several other relatives.

A funeral will take place Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Victory Chapel Baptist Church in Bickley with the Rev. Adam Henderson and the Rev. Larry Nickell officiating.

Burial will follow in the Meeks Cemetery in Nicholls.

The family will receive friends Wednesday morning at the church from 9 o’clock until time of the service.

Harriet Joan Coar

Harriet Joan McDowell Coar, 83, of Blackshear, died late Sunday night (Jan. 7, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Born June 23, 1934 in Wanaque, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Ernest Harold and Grace Osborne McDowell. She lived many years in New Jersey before moving to Florida to raise her family. She then moved to Blackshear in 1979 and was a CNA for the Pierce County Nursing Home, retiring following 20 years of service from 1979-1999. She was a member of the Blackshear Church of God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lo Coar, and a brother, Jim McDowell.

Survivors include her six children, Cheryl Johnson (husband, Terry), of Blackshear, Jimmy Coar (wife, Harriet), of Pierson, Fla., Tammy Calvert, of Pensacola, Fla., Laura Deal (husband, Mark), of Blackshear, Chip Coar (wife, Sharon), of Waycross, and Doug Coar (wife, Tammy), of Waycross; her grandchildren, T.J. Johnson, Danny Johnson, Chris Johnson, Matt Johnson, Jason Coar (wife, Courtney), Katelynn Coar Knox (husband, Baker), Jeremiah Coar, Lindsay Lairsey Bonner (husband, Sean), Jessica Deal Briscoe (husband, Heath), Jennifer Deal McGhin (husband, Andrew), Joel Deal (wife, Cambria), Savannah Deal and Sydnie Coar; her great-grandchildren, Chelsea Johnson Aultman (husband, Dean), Dalana Johnson, Cameron Coar, Aidan Coar, Elisha Coar, Alton Bonner, Ella Briscoe, Eliza Briscoe, Breanna McGhin, Blakely McGhin and Emerson Deal; one great-great-grandchild due in July 2018; three brothers, Harold McDowell (wife, Helen), of Lakewood, N.J., Donald McDowell (wife, Emma), of Gulfport, Miss., and Ernest McDowell, of Callahan, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. at Blackshear Church of God with the Rev. Kevin Grissom officiating.

A time of fellowship will follow the service in the Blackshear Church of God Fellowship Hall.

James B. Hopkins

James Bellinger Hopkins, 87, of Waycross, died Saturday morning (Jan. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late John Taylor “Jack” and Grace Bellinger Hopkins and made Waycross his home for most of his life.

He graduated from The Citadel and served in the United States Air Force before returning home and working at J.T. Hopkins and Sons.

He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Elks Lodge No. 369 and the Okefenokee Country Club for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Dale Walker Hopkins, and a sister, Barbara Hopkins.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Hopkins (wife, Penny), of Waycross, and Jim Hopkins, of Waycross; a grandson, James Taylor Hopkins, of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery.

Betty K. Turner

Betty K. Turner, 84, died Sunday (Jan. 7, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

She was born in Buffalo, S.C., but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the Gleaners Sunday School Class.

She was a daughter of the late Henry H. Kingsmore and Evelyn Haney Kingsmore. She was married to the late James Horace Turner and was also preceded in death by a son, Mick Turner.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Clark (husband, Tommy), of Waycross; two sons, Fred Turner (wife, Debra), of Blackshear, and David Turner (wife, Allison), of Waycross; 10 grandchildren, Wendy Merritt (husband Shane), Melissa Hayes (husband Adam), Holly Mattox (husband Cade), Justin Harris (wife Mallory), Anna Caitlin Turner, Sara Brittin Turner, David Braeden Turner, Jessica McCollough (husband, Chris), Rachel Bennett (husband, Jordon), and Nicki Turner; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Fred Lewis Kingsmore (wife, Shirley), of Prosperity, S.C.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Waycross. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Members of the Gleaners Sunday School Class are asked to meet at the church on Wednesday by 10:40 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in her honor to the Braxton Stewart Fund, 702 Elizabeth St., Waycross, Ga. 31501, which will be used to help prevent adolescent suicide.

You may also send donations to Baptist Village Retirement Communities, 2650 Carswell Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Rev. James F. Miedema

PATTERSON — The Rev. James Franklin “Jim” Miedema, 99, of Patterson, passed away early Friday morning (Jan. 5, 2018) at his residence.

Born in Grand Rapids, Mich., July 29, 1918, he lived in Florida for a number of years prior to moving to Patterson in 2006. He served as pastor at several churches in Florida, Texas and Georgia over the years including Norwich Street Baptist Church, Brunswick.

He was currently a devoted member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church in Patterson where until recently was still giving the prayer at Wednesday night prayer meeting. He also taught civics and social studies for a number of years.

He was a very social person and loved to talk to people and go visiting, he loved music and reading and loved to share the Lord with people and grow the church.

He was a son of the late Peter and Hattie DeGroot Miedema.

He was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ezzell Miedema, a son-in-law, James H. “Jimmy” Wagnon, his god-daughter and son-in-law, Diane and A. J. Strickland, and his brother, Chester Miedema.

Survivors include his daughter, Mary Jane Wagnon, of Van Buren, Ark.; his two granddogs, Honey and Megan; his Laura Chapel Baptist Church family; and his adopted family, Angela Strickland and the Strickland family of Patterson.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Laura Chapel Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Laura Chapel Baptist Church, 4814 Laura Chapel Church Road, Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Linton Howard Jr.

HOBOKEN — Linton Howard Jr., 51, of Hoboken, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 2, 2018) at his residence following a sudden illness.

Born in Waycross, Sept. 9, 1966, he lived in Pierce and Brantley counties all of his life. He was a 1984 graduate of Southside Christian School and worked at the former BRE, Inc. in Waycross for 12 years before going to work as a machinist/salesman for Blount’s Parts and Equipment. He loved NASCAR (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) and most other sports. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was a son of the late Dorothy Hall Howard. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorinda Strickland.

Survivors include his son, Walker Howard, of Brunswick; his father, Linton Howard Sr., of Blackshear; his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Robert Dixon, of Waycross; his brother, Curtis Howard, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel.

Memorials may be made to his father, Linton Howard Sr., 335 Marion St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Charles E. Strickland

Charles Edward Strickland, 93, died suddenly Monday (Jan. 8, 2018) at his residence in Nunez.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Bryan L. Teston

A funeral for Bryan L. Teston was held Monday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dee Meadows and the Rev. Ron Knapp officiating.

Burial followed in Burkett Baptist Church Cemetery in West Green.

Pallbearers were the Rev. Dee Meadows, Wayne Steptoe and Wade Steptoe.

Evelyn Gibson

A funeral service for Evelyn Gibson was held Monday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Porky Haynes and the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Charles Kicklighter, John Gallman, Sam Cannon, Cody Bullis, Jonathan Gibson and Rob Ardoyno.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Central Baptist Church Merrymakers and the Faith Sunday School Class.

Jacquline Mae Smith

A funeral for Jacquline Mae Jordan Smith was held Monday afternoon at Liberty Baptist Church with the Rev. Matt Tuttle officiating.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were Zeke Smith, Les Stone, Nick Hayes, Hunter Griffis, Kevin Deloach and Brandon Wallace.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Liberty Baptist Church Senior Adult Sunday School Class.

