January 9, 2017

Bradley T. Stewart

BLACKSHEAR — Bradley Thomas Stewart, 9, of Blackshear, died suddenly Saturday afternoon (Jan. 7, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Born Jan. 24, 2007 in Savannah, he was a son of Matthew Wade Stewart and Sarah Ann Stevens Mitchell. He lived several years in Waycross before moving to Blackshear in 2015. He was a fourth grade student at Blackshear Elementary School and enjoyed playing video games and sports, particularly playing basketball with the Pierce County Recreation Department.

He will be remembered for having a big heart and desired to be friends with everyone around him. He also loved his siblings and enjoyed time spent with his family.

Preceding him in death were his grandmothers, Cindy Stewart and Lisa Grooms.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Sarah and Paul Mitchell, of Blackshear; his father and stepmother, Matthew and Raime Stewart, of Pembroke; his brothers and sisters, Anna and Landon Mitchell, of Blackshear, Tyler and Aubrianna Stewart, of Pembroke, and Brianna Kinsey, of Indiana; his grandparents, Johnny Grooms, of Blackshear, Keith Stewart, of Broxton, Michael and Sheryl Mitchell, of Mississippi, and Karl and Lynn Keen, of Pembroke; and many other relatives and friends.

A funeral will take place Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery in Waycross.

Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

The family requests that his Blackshear Elementary classmates in Jennifer Mattox’s fourth grade class and his Pierce County Recreation Department teammates and coach to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to be at the church by 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Parents are welcome to sit with their children.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Hart Funeral Home/Bradley Stewart Family, 210 Johnson St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516 or to the Pierce County Recreation Department, I/C Bradley Stewart Family at PrimeSouth Bank, 3473 U.S. Highway 84, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.hartfh.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Royce S. Gill

Royce S. Gill, 69, of Waycross, died early Saturday morning (Jan. 7, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after a brief illness.

He was born in Ware County to the late Archie S. Gill and Hazel Beverly Gill. He made Waycross his home for the majority of his life. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked for Neil’s Pest Control where he loved his job and the customers he served. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Adult Men’s II Sunday School Class.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. More than anything, he loved his family and anytime he was able to spend with them.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine Gill, his son, Royce “Stevie” Gill Jr., two brothers, Jimmy Gill and Charles Gill, his mother-in-law, Annie Corbitt, a brother-in-law, Clayton Russell, and a nephew, Doug Russell.

He is survived by his wife, Willene Gill, of Waycross, a daughter-in-law, Nancy Gill, of Vidalia, two granddaughters, Amanda Lumley (husband, Lee), of Vidalia, Melanie Gill, of Vidalia, one brother, Everett Gill, of Waycross, three sisters, Patricia Lariscy (husband, Benny), of Waycross, Barbara Sumner (husband, Mickey), of Waycross, and Wanda Russell, of Brunswick, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. today in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The Adult Men’s II Sunday School Class have been asked to served as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the chapel by 1:45 p.m. today.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James Albert Kirkland

BLACKSHEAR — James Albert Kirkland, 82, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening (Jan. 4, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Walkerville April 13, 1934, he lived in Pierce County for most of his life. He loved fishing and sitting on his front porch counting cars. He also loved his flowers and enjoyed taking care of them. He was a member of the Blackshear Church of God.

He was a son of the late Preston Nathaniel and Marie Joiner Kirkland. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Erma Jean Beverly Kirkland, a step-daughter, Annette Strickland, his sister, Betty Wynn, and his brother, Bill Kirkland.

Survivors include his wife, Janelle Fender Hickox Kirkland; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela (Don) Harris, of Sharpsburg, Tonya (Kevin) Sharpe, of Blackshear; a son and daughter-in-law, James Michael “Mike” (Cheryl) Kirkland, of Nahunta; two step-daughters, Patricia Ann White, of Waycross, Sandra (David) Bold, of Opelika, Ala.; a step-son, Kyle Hiers, of Waycross; two brothers, Charles (Peggy) Kirkland, of Blackshear, and Junior (Thelma) Kirkland, of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Chris Kirkland, Brandon Kirkland, Sheila Bragg, Steve Bragg, Katelynn Raulerson, Aleya Moss, Aldree Norman, Alston Norman, Ethan Norman, Kalub Norman, Emma Sharpe; five step-grandchildren, Brad Pearson, Jessica Young, Jarred White, Shawn Hickox, Chris Goodman; seven great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Clinton Kearney, the Rev. Andy Peacock and the Rev. Kevin Grissom.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Buddy Bowen, Jamie Hurst, Kevin Sharpe, Drew Dodd, Brandon Kirkland and Jerry Minchew.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ruby Courson Crump

BLACKSHEAR — Ruby Estelle Courson Crump, 90, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning (Jan. 8, 2017) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

William D. Harper

William Derrell Harper, 61, passed away Sunday morning (Jan. 8, 2017) at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Jacquelyn Newman

BLACKSHEAR — Jacquelyn Renee Newman, 65, of Blackshear, died Sunday morning (Jan. 8, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear.

William E. Fletcher

William “Bill” Elbert Fletcher, 86, of Blackshear, died Sunday evening (Jan. 8, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Robert Lynn Evans

Robert Lynn Evans, 61, of Waycross, passed away Saturday morning (Jan. 7, 2017) at Mayo Health System in Waycross.

Born in Dublin, July 23, 1955, he grew up in Valdosta and attended school there. He became an optical technician and moved to Macon where he spent most of his adult life. He moved to Waycross in 2012 and lived on Sunnyside Drive. He loved to play golf and go fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Van “R.V.” and Viva Hardy Evans, and an older brother, Kenneth R. “Kenny” Evans.

Survivors include two brothers, Terry Evans (wife, Marian), of Blackshear, and Randy Evans, of Orange, Texas, three nieces, Julie Richter, Sandy Burgess and Kyler Fyffe, and several great-nieces and nephews, and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Annie Armstrong Fund at First Baptist Church, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Marie Powers Burgess

BLACKSHEAR — A celebration of the life of Marie Wade Powers Burgess, 97, was held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating was Dr. Bill Young.

Special music was provided by Brother Steve Boatright and Kerra Davis.

Interment was in the Mesopotamia Cemetery in Eutaw, Ala.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Enriched Sunday School Class and employees of the Pierce County Nursing Home.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy Raulerson

ALMA — Dorothy Ellen “Dot” Cothern Raulerson, 68, of Alma, passed away early Saturday morning (Jan. 7, 2017) at Bacon County Hospital in Alma.

Born in Alma Aug. 21, 1948, she lived in Pierce and Bacon counties all of her life. She was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife which means she was also a farmer herself. She enjoyed arts and crafts and loved to work in her yards and hunt but her favorite thing to do was spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was a daughter of the late James Alvin and Martha Leona Scott Cothern. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lanny Oscar Raulerson, a sister, Florence Nall, two brothers, Hubert Cothern and Gilbert Cothern, and two brothers-in-law, Jack Sears and Wade Sanders.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Holly and Greg Belew, of Alma; her son, Bob Raulerson, of Alma; three sisters, Magdaline Sears, of Nicholls, and Martha (Ronald) Wade and Nadine (McCoy) Crosby, all of Alma; two brothers, David (Betty) Cothern and Don (Martha) Cothern, all of Alma; a sister-in-law, Sandy Sanders, of Slidell, La.; two grandchildren, Christopher Leggett and Hannah Belew; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family asks that the deacons of Shady Grove Baptist Church serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to be at the church by 2:30 p.m.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Camp Tatum Fund at PrimeSouth Bank, P.O. Box 919, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

James Alton Howell Jr.

A funeral for James Alton Howell Jr. took place Sunday afternoon at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Burial was in Ben James Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were A.J. Lewis, Norman Haynes, Jack Lewis, Kevin Howell, David Ray and Ray Hand.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.