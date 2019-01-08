January 8, 2019

Joseph Bellamy Sr.

Seaman Joseph L. Bellamy Sr., a lifelong resident of Waycross. passed away Friday (Jan. 4, 2019) in Atlanta, after an extended illness.

The family will receive friends at the home of his son, Joe Bellamy Jr., 917 Pendergast St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Wanda Lea Sutherland

BLACKSHEAR — Wanda Lea Smiley Sutherland, 67, of Blackshear, passed away early Sunday morning (Jan. 6, 2019) at her mother’s residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Waycross, June 18, 1951, she lived in Chicago, Ill. prior to moving to Blackshear in 1994. She was a 1969 graduate of Cocoa High School and had been a secretary/bookkeeper for Hamilton Electronics until becoming ill.

She was of the Baptist faith and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her hobbies included reading, working puzzles, especially Soduku, fishing, collecting lighthouse and hummingbird figurines, and eating Almond Joy or Mounds candy.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Chyler Smiley, and by her son-in-law, Perry Crews.

Survivors include three daughters, Amity Pauley, Kaleah Pauley and Jennifer Crews, all of Blackshear; her son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Tish Lovell, of New York, N.Y.; her mother, Clarice Taylor Smiley, of Blackshear; a sister, Ada Wynelle Harjula, of Blackshear; two brothers, George (Sherry) Smiley and Lamar (Kathy) Smiley, all of Blackshear; five grandsons, Zack Lovell, Nathan Lovell, Patrick Crews, Marcus Crews and William Crews; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 407, Blackshear, Ga. 31516 or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Rev. Gary E. Knox

WAYNESVILLE — The Rev. Gary Eugene “Gene” Knox, 65, of Waynesville, passed away Friday (Jan. 4, 2019) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., after a brief illness.

Born in Nahunta, his parents were Junior Knox and Muriel Jean Proctor Knox. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Knox, two great-grandbabies, step-brother, Lannis Maddox, and brother-in-law, William Knox.

He was a member of Lulaton Baptist Church and was retired from 44 Trucking as a truck driver. The Rev. Knox enjoyed building bird houses, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 47 ½ years, Diane Knox, of Waynesville; one daughter and son-in-law, Tara Mishoe (Mike), of Nahunta; three sons and daughters-in-law, Gary Knox (Mechelle), of Waynesville, Ben Knox (Sarah), of Hoboken, Timmy Knox (Sherree), of Waynesville; 12 grandchildren, Mandy Johnson, John Michael “Tad” Mishoe Jr., Dezer’ee Crews, Kaleb Knox, Kevin Asbell, Justin Knox, Ethan Knox, Johnna Knox, M’Kenzie Knox, Raegan Knox, Kyler Knox and Kasen Knox; four great-grandchildren, Lane Johnson, Reese Johnson, Noah Knox and Kamden Knox; nine siblings and their spouses, David Knox, of Statesboro, Wayne Knox (Gail), of Brunswick, Donald Knox, of Nahunta, Ricky Knox (Trixie), of Manor, Earl Knox (Trina), of Kingsland, Nelda Manning (Bob), of Kingsland, Ann Horne (Dennis), of Kingsland, Patricia “Trish” Trouille (Alton), of Bologne, Fla. and Joseph “Joe” Knox, of Nahunta; three step-sisters and their spouses, Dell Canady (Steve), of St. George, Brenda Johnson (Clyde), of Blackshear, Sabrina Flowers (Abe), of Nahunta.

Visitation was held Sunday at 6 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral was held Monday at 2 p.. at Lulaton Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Knox and the Rev. Monroe Gill officiating.

Burial followed in Smyrna Cemetery.

Pallbearers were John Michael Mishoe, Kaleb Knox, Justin Knox, Ethan Knox, Kyler Knox, Kevin Asbell, Jason Knox and Ernest Hunter.

Honorary pallbearer was Kasen Knox.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Anthony T. Hargrove

Anthony T. “YoYo” Hargrove, 52, passed away at his residence on Sunday (Jan. 6, 2019) after an extended illness.

The family is receiving friends at his residence, 621 North Nichols Street, and his sister’s residence, 1223 Parkway Drive.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

