January 8, 2018

Evelyn Gibson

Evelyn Gibson, 88, of Waycross, died Friday evening (Jan. 5, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Thomas Dixon and Wilma Carter Dixon. She had made Waycross her home for all of her life. She was a graduate of Wacona High School, and continued to stay active with the class throughout her life.

She worked as a nurse for pediatrician Dr. Harold Muecke until his retirement. She then managed Ware Manor Apartment Complex for several years before she retired in 1996.

She was a member of Central Baptist Church and the Faith Sunday School Class. She was also an active member of the Merrymakers at Central and always enjoyed traveling with the group.

She was an excellent cook and homemaker, and will always be remembered for the love she had for her family, making sure they were taken care of and just being there for them at any time.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gibson, and a sister, Laverne Dixon Jones.

She is survived by three sons, Jerry Gibson (wife, Paula), of Johns Creek, Gerald Gibson, of Dover Bluff, Thomas Gibson (wife, Kathy), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Anna Bullis (husband, Cody), Aaron Gibson (wife, Tracy), Jacob Gibson (fiancée, Katelyn Bloch), Lauren Elder; three great-grandchildren, Maddox Bullis, Sophia Bullis, Wyatt Gibson; a brother, Ward Dixon, of Jesup; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A service was scheduled for 11 o’clock this morning in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family was to receive friends this morning at the funeral home beginning at 10.

Members of the Central Baptist Church Merrymakers and the Faith Sunday School Class have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should gather at the funeral home by 10:45 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Jacquline Mae Smith

Jacquline Mae Jordan Smith, 83, of Bickley, died Friday evening (Jan. 5, 2018) at her residence after a short illness.

She was born in Ware County to the late David E. Jordan and Odessa Mae Edenfield Jordan. M

She lived in Ware County all of her life and was a 1952 graduate of Wacona High School. After graduation she worked for S.H. Kress, Reuben Brothers Footwear and First National Bank. Most of her life she was a homemaker and helped her husband with the family farm.

She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and over the years held various offices in ministry and most recently served as a Sunday School teacher. She loved sharing time with her family and doing things for them.

She enjoyed working alongside of her husband in the garden. She also loved to cook, help people and was an excellent hostess to all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 22, 2017, James Bervin Smith, one daughter, Brenda Mae Smith Gunter, an infant son, Walter David Smith.

Survivors include one son, James Bervin “Buddy” Smith Jr. (wife, Sarah), of Bickley; five grandchildren, Samantha Kate Gunter Stone (husband, Les), of Bickley, Kacie Gunter Hayes (husband, Nick), of Vidalia, Melissa Gunter Steele (husband, Gordon), of Mobile, Ala., Rebekah Smith Griffis (husband, Hunter), of Waresboro, Ezekiel “Zeke” Jordan Smith, of Bickley; three great-grandchildren, Luke Austen Stone, Liza Mae Stone, Banner Lex Stone; a son-in-law, Glenn Lonnie Gunter, of Bickley; several other relatives.

A funeral will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock at Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Members of the Liberty Baptist Church Senior Adult Sunday School Class have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and should meet at the church by 1:45 p.m. today for the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Caroline Parrish

Caroline Parrish, 54, passed away on Friday (Dec. 29, 2017) at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

She was born on June 2, 1963 in Patterson, to the late Edward McBride and Alberta McBride.

She grew up in Patterson and graduated from Patterson High School in 1981. She attended Waycross College, Coastal Pines Technical College and Savannah Technical College.

She was baptized at Macedonia Baptist Church in Patterson. She rededicated her life to Christ at First Christian Church of Waycross in 2014 and actively served and delivered food through FCC weekly food pantry. She enjoyed dancing, painting, sewing, fishing, traveling the world, eating seafood, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends.

Visitation was held at the funeral home in Blackshear on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Memorialization was by cremation.

A memorial service was held Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Christian Church of Waycross, 412 McDonald St.

Harriet J. Coar

Harriet J. Coar, 83, of Blackshear, died late Sunday night (Jan. 7, 2018) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear.

Betty K. Turner

Mrs. Betty K. Turner, 84, died Sunday afternoon (Jan. 7, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Larry M. Edwards

Larry M. “Mighty Boy” Edwards, 66, died Saturday (Jan. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Hazel ‘Elaine’ Peacock

Hazel “Elaine” Peacock, 60, of Waycross, died Saturday morning (Jan. 6, 2018) at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah following an extended illness

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Rev. James F. Meidema

PATTERSON — The Rev. James Franklin “Jim” Meidema, 99, of Patterson, passed away early Friday morning (Jan. 5, 2018,) at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

James Bervin Smith

A funeral for James Bervin Smith was held Wednesday afternoon (Dec. 27, 2017) at Liberty Baptist Church in Bickley with the Rev. Matt Tuttle officiating.

Pallbearers were Zeke Smith, Les Stone, Nick Hayes, Gordon Steele, Hunter Griffis, Kevin Deloach and Kelly Dixon.

Honorary pallbearers were Liberty Baptist Church Senior Adult Sunday School Class.

Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Military honors were provided by the Georgia Army National Guard.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jewell Howell Martin

A funeral for Jewell Howell Martin was held Saturday afternoon at Community Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerry Weathersby officiating.

Burial followed in Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union.

Pallbearers were Robbie Berneche, Josh Moore, Johnny McDaniel, Herman Martin, Houston Brantley and Robert Crews.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Sara Jewell Higgison

A graveside service for Sara Jewell Higgison was held Saturday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Giddens officiating.

A loving and touching eulogy was given by her daughter, Barbara Stone.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette S. Brown

A memorial service for Jeanette Sweat Brown took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Merck officiating.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Charles K. Mullis Sr.

A funeral service for Charles Kenneth “Sloughfoot” Mullis Sr. took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with opening prayer by Mickey Tanner, closing prayer by Keith Mullis, eulogy by the family and the Rev. Joe Chancey officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as active pallbearers were Brandon Carlson, Charles K. Mullis III, Kenneth J.R. Mullis, Kevin “Bam Bam” Mullis, Patrick Mullis and Aaron Musgrove.

Honorary pallbearers were grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Cecil Lawrence Osburn

A funeral for Cecil Lawrence Osburn was held Sunday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were James Osburn, Travis Knight, Will Knight, Adam Knight, Tim Osburn and Mark Osburn.

Honorary pallbearers were Retired Alma Exchange Bank Employees.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lelia Mae Kite

A celebration of life for Mother Lelia Mae Kite was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Waycross, with the Rev. Jackie Hooper, officiating, giving a prayer of consolation and offered Words of Comfort from I Corinthians 15:51-58.

The message was entitled “Her labor is not in vain.” Scripture readings were given by Deacon Kennedy and Deacon Eady.

Selections were rendered by the Rev. Hooper, Wanda Carter and Stephanie Perry along with reflections by family members and friends.

Pallbearers were Michael Perry, Kenneth Cooper, Timothy Cohen, Roger Hamilton, Mark Bacon and Phillip White.

Interment followed in Barnar Memorial Garden

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Tomara Dennis

A celebration of life for Tomara Dennis was held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, Waycross, with Dr. Debra Willis officiating.

The prayer of consolation was given by Karen Faison. Scripture readings of the Old and New Testament were given by Danielle Combs.

A poem “Rest Our Dear Cousin,” was given by De’Bria Combs. Selections were rendered by Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Choir, Brother Willie Miller and Elder Terrance Lattimore along with reflections by family members and friends.

Presentations of teddy bears to her three children were given by the Shiloh Youth Department.

Words of comfort were delivered by Pastor Michael Williams from “John 14:1-3” with the question asked, “What will the reflections be over your life?”

Pallbearers were Donnie Dennis, Larry Moore, Mikel Dennis, Elvin Dennis, Melvin Dennis and Patrick Combs.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.