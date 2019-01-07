January 7, 2019

Bessie Parker Thrift

Bessie Corene Parker Thrift, 83, of Blackshear, died early Saturday morning (Jan. 5, 2019) at the Kindred Hospital North Florida in Green Cove Springs, Fla., following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 6, 1935 in Inverness, Fla., she was a daughter of the late Leroy and Donie Mae Bryant Parker. She grew up in Ashburn, Georgia and moved to Pierce County in 1958 where she was a longtime housewife.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and attended the Alathean Sunday School Class. She also taught Sunday School for many years, was a longtime volunteer in the nursery, assisted with GA’s, and was a part of the Hands To Work Ministry, Seafarer’s Ministry and the JOY Group, among many other duties she enjoyed.

Her Lord and her church were her life, and she participated in all the ministries and activities she possibly could attend. She could always be found on the church bus anytime it was in movement for an activity.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Oran Thrift, and four brothers, Jimmy James Parker, Paul Parker, Kenneth Parker and George Parker.

Survivors include three daughters, Anne Cardwell (husband, Mark), of Waycross, Tonya Poole (T.J. Wise), of Waycross, and Kathy Giovagnorio (husband, David), of Floral City, Fla.; two sons, Terry Marchman, of Blackshear, and Davey Thrift (wife, Tara), of Port Richey, Fla.; 23 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild expected in August; her sister, Mary Souther, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear. Burial will follow in Ramah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Bellamy Sr.

Seaman Joseph L. Bellamy Sr., a lifelong resident of Waycross. passed away Friday (Jan. 4, 2019) in Atlanta, after an extended illness.

The family will receive friends at the home of his son, Joe Bellamy Jr., 917 Pendergast St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Rev. Carolyn S. Warren

The Rev. Carolyn Smith Warren, 77, passed away peacefully Saturday (Jan. 5, 2019) in Folkston, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 16, 1941, in Clinch County, to the late Lawton Smith and Dolly Steedley Smith. She was a minister for the Church of God and was a member of the Folkston Church of God. She pastored the Fargo Church of God for many years and also the Quitman Church of God, Racepond Church of God, Waresboro Church of God and the Fruitland Church of God.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, L.D. Smith and George Smith; and one sister, Leatha Mae Blue.

Survivors are her husband, William Henry “W.H.” Warren, Folkston; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lynne and Roy Yarbrough and Leatha and Raymond Yarbrough, all of Folkston; one son and daughter-in-law, Kelvin and Cecilia Warren, Tampa, Fla.; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at New Vision Church of God.

Interment will be in the Pine Forest Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.roundtreefuneralhome.net

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Judge Lawton Taylor Sr.

A funeral for Judge Lawton Garnis “L.G.” Taylor Sr. took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating and comments by Chaplain Clarence Jarrell.

Burial was in Blackshear City Cemetery with Masonic Rites performed by Frank C. Folks Masonic Lodge and Honor Guard ceremony presented by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor, who retired as Magistrate Judge in Ware County, served his life in law enforcement, serving 26 years with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, three years as Chief of Police in Alma, before 20 years as Magistrate. He was also a lifelong Mason. Both areas of his life were amply represented at his “going home.”

Before stirring words of edification by Pastor Callahan, moving remarks made by a representative of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were followed graveside by a department Honor Guard and a haunting version of “Taps.”

In a testament to his love of Freemasonry, representatives from three area Lodges attended and performed Masonic rites, Folks Lodge, No. 192, Waycross Lodge, No. 305, and Alma Lodge, No. 56.

Leading the service impeccably was Brother Buster Meeks of Alma Lodge, with Jerry Crews acting as Senior Warden.

Pastor Callahan concluded the ceremony with words of hope and resurrection.

