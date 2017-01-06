January 7, 2017

John W. Simmons

John William Simmons, 70, of Blackshear, died early Friday morning (Jan. 6, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Born Sept. 20, 1946 in Zanesville, Ohio, he grew up and lived in Barnesville, Ohio, and lived there for many years before moving to Wayne County in 1995. He and his wife then moved to Blackshear in 2003.

He was retired as a general manager at Broadhurst Environmental Landfill and worked many years in the coal mines and landfills of Ohio as well. After retirement, he also served as a consultant for the Decatur County Landfills.

He was a member of the Friendship Lodge 89 F&AM Masonic Lodge in Barnesville, Ohio and the Jesup Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the Blackshear Church of God but had also been attending Shady Grove Baptist Church in Pierce County.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Allen Simmons, and his mother and step-father, Roy Eugene and Janet Eileen McCoy Dosson.

Survivors include his wife, Frances King Simmons, of Blackshear; two daughters, Rya Janet Simmons, of Palm Bay, Fla., and Keela Ann Fruehling, of Fayetteville, N.C.; six grandchildren, Jake Henthorn and Jaden Leader, both of Palm Bay, Fla., Jordan and Jaxson Leader, both of New Jersey, and Kylie and Bryson Fruehling, both of Fayetteville, N.C.; two sisters, Mary Margaret Corbin (husband, Richard), of Cincinnati, Ohio and Shirley Ann Simmons, of Cleveland, Ohio; a brother, Larry Lee Simmons (wife, Barbara), of Sarasota, Fla.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Monday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The family requests the men of Shady Grove Baptist Church and employees of Republic Services to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to be at the funeral home by 1:40 p.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501; Blackshear Church of God, 411 W. Carter Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516; or Shady Grove Baptist Church, 2909 Highway 203, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

James A. Kirkland

James Albert Kirkland, 82, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening (Jan. 4, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Walkerville April 13, 1934, he lived in Pierce County for most of his life. He loved fishing and sitting on his front porch counting cars. He also loved his flowers and enjoyed taking care of them. He was a member of the Blackshear Church of God.

He was a son of the late Preston Nathaniel and Marie Joiner Kirkland. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Erma Jean Beverly Kirkland, a step-daughter, Annette Strickland, his sister, Betty Wynn, and his brother, Bill Kirkland.

Survivors include his wife, Janelle Fender Hickox Kirkland; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela (Don) Harris, of Sharpsburg, Tonya (Kevin) Sharpe, of Blackshear; a son and daughter-in-law, James Michael “Mike” (Cheryl) Kirkland, of Nahunta; two step-daughters, Patricia Ann White, of Waycross, Sandra (David) Bold, of Opelika, Ala.; a step-son, Kyle Hiers, of Waycross; two brothers, Charles (Peggy) Kirkland, of Blackshear, and Junior (Thelma) Kirkland, of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Chris Kirkland, Brandon Kirkland, Sheila Bragg, Steve Bragg, Katelynn Raulerson, Aleya Moss, Aldree Norman, Alston Norman, Ethan Norman, Kalub Norman, Emma Norman; five step-grandchildren, Brad Pearson, Jessica Young, Jarred White, Shawn Hickox, Chris Goodman; seven great-grandchildren; 18 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Nellie Faye Gilley

Nellie Faye Gilley, 74, died Thursday (Jan. 5, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an extend illness.

She was a native of Fulton County and former resident of Henry County, but resided in Waycross since 1990. She retired as a housekeeper from Holiday Inn in Jonesboro. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church in Waycross.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Newton Powell and Renee Mell Teal Bennett, her husband, Bobby Joe Gilley, and her siblings.

Survivors include her son, Alvin K. Wilson Jr. (wife, Karen), of Decatur, Ala., step-father, William Bennett, of Waycross, brother-in-law, Rufe Thrift, of Waycross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 10 a.m. Friday (Jan. 13) at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends 9 until 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Friday (Jan. 13) at Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Winder.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

James Alton Howell Jr.

James Alton Howell Jr., 87, died Thursday afternoon (Jan. 5, 2017) at his residence in Hephzibah after an extended illness.

He was born in Rockingham, Ga., to the late James Alton Howell Sr. and Vera Fowler Howell. A United States Air Force World War II veteran, he retired from CSX Railroad as a machinist after 42 1/2 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Lewis Howell, one brother, Robert Howell, and one sister, Betty Houston.

Survivors include two sons, James A. Howell III (Brandi), and Tony Howell (Wanda), both of Hephzibah, two grandchildren, Robert Sanford Howell Sr. (Chelsea) and Brittany Williams, two great-grandchildren, R.J. and A.J. Howell, two sisters, Iris Perkins, of Millington, Tenn., and Edna Collins, of Blackshear, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ben James Cemetery in Pierce County.

The family will receive friends 1:45 until 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com