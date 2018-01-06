January 6, 2018

Cecil Lawrence Osburn

Cecil Lawrence Osburn, 86, of Waycross, passed away at Hospice Satilla Thursday (Jan. 4, 2018) following a brief illness.

He was born in Waycross on Oct. 13, 1931. “Papa O” was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.

He graduated from Wacona High School in 1948.

While taking business courses locally at a campus in Waycross, he worked for the Georgia Forestry Commission in the Braganza Office. He then began a career with the Valene and Olivia Bennett Family that spanned more than 60 years.

In 1952, he began his employment with the Harry Bennett Construction Company, and later served as the chief financial officer at Alma Exchange Bank and Trust. While being semi-retired from the bank, he devoted his time to being the primary caregiver for his beloved wife of 55 years.

Those who knew him well were very aware of his keen wit and love of classic cars, especially his 1953 Chevrolet pickup and his 1964 Chrysler Newport. He was also a great cook. He enjoyed being at home but also creating memories with his family while on vacation at Fernandina Beach.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Burgess Osburn, his parents, Cecil and Elizabeth Osburn, and brothers, Raymond, Daniel and Wayne Osburn.

He is survived by his children, Robert Osburn (wife, Nadine), of Old Hickory, Tenn., Harriet Knight, of Suwanee, Ga., David Osburn (wife, Andrea), of Waycross; seven grandchildren, James Osburn (wife, Haylee), of Grovetown, Ga., Kaitlin Osburn, of Lebanon, Tenn., Travis, Will and Adam Knight, of Suwanee, Abby and Liz Osburn, of Waycross; a devoted sister, Mary Jean Shea, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Janie Burgess McCrimmon, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home with the family receiving guests at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family requests that retired Alma Exchange Bank employees that worked with him to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to meet at Miles Odum by 3:40 for the service.

The family would like to express appreciation to Altamaha Home Care, Baptist Village and Hospice Satilla for their loving care shown to our parents over the last several years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to a favorite charity.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Warnell Ziolkowski

Warnell Ziolkowski “Mrs. Z,” 76, of Blackshear, died Thursday evening (Jan. 4, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness.

She was born in Homerville to the late T. Warren Beagle and Beulah Lyons Beagle. She made Waycross and Blackshear her home for most of her life.

A registered nurse, she worked as the director of nursing for Pierce County Hospital. Upon the closure of the hospital, she then worked as administrator for Pierce County Nursing Home. She retired in 2002 after 40 years of service with the hospital and nursing home. She was and forever will be known among the hospital and nursing home staff and patients as “Mrs. Z.”

After her retirement, she worked briefly for Baptist Village Retirement Communities in Waycross. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served on the Loaves and Fishes Committee and the Bereavement Committee. She was also a member of the Council of Catholic Women and participated in Parish Council, Offertory Counting, Meals on Wheels, Azalea and Fall Festivals and the prayer chain.

She was also a very active volunteer with the Red Cross.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ollie Elizabeth Knowles.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Ziolkowski, of Blackshear; three children, Jennifer Stipe (husband, Stan), of Jacksonville, Fla., Debbie Dixon (husband, Tim) of Manchester, Robert Ziolkowski Jr. (wife, Shanna), of Ft. Myers, Fla.; six grandchildren, Jake Stipe, Jada Stipe, Jared Stipe, Jessica Stipe, Michael Dixon and Michelle Dixon; a brother, T. Warren Beagle (wife, Barbara), of Waycross; an aunt, Alice Barfield, of Jesup; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate the life of Warnell Ziolkowski will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

A rosary service will be held 4 p.m. Monday at Miles-Odum Funeral Home with a visitation following from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Vivian Griffin Wiggins

HINESVILLE — Vivian Griffin Wiggins, 71, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 3, 2018).

She was born Nov. 11, 1946 to Willis and Juanita Altman Griffin. She was a native of Waycross and lived in Liberty County since 1973, having moved there from Jesup.

She was a homemaker who cared for and loved her family. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Herman Wiggins, of Allenhurst; a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Kelly Wiggins, of Hinesville; daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie W. and Charlie Martin and Dana and Bruce Nyerges; a brother and sister-in-law, Willis N. and Kathy Griffin, of Albany; a sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Ronnie Griffin, of Hoboken, Wanda Griffin, of Waycross, Debra and Remer Kent, of Waycross; a grandson, Nathanael Roose; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home in Flemington.

A graveside service will be held Monday following the visitation at the Hinesville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Sean Begg, Jimmy Keel, Jeff Melton, Benji Strickland, Ricky Peacock and Andrew Wright.

Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home of Hinesville is in charge of arrangements.

Holmes Alton Wade

Holmes Alton Wade, 98, of Alma, died Thursday (Jan. 4, 2018) at Baptist Village in Waycross after an extended illness.

He was a native of Bacon County, the son of the late Archie P. Wade Sr. and Annie Smith Wade. He was also preceded in death by his two wives, Eva Inez Sweat Wade and Wilma Thompson Wade, four brothers, Archie P. Wade Jr., Claude M. Wade, Carl Wade and Sim Wade, four sisters, Pearl Booth, Mattie Gorday, Amanda Buchanan and Freddie Carter, one step-daughter Veneta Pearce.

He was a farmer and a livestock feed salesman for Moorman Manufacturing. He was a member of the Pierce County Masonic Lodge most of his adult life and a member of Corinth Free Will Baptist Church.

Survivors include a son, Ralph Wade (Jeannie Sears Wade), of St. Simons; a daughter, Mary Nell Thompson (Carol), of Blackshear; a step-son, Emory Pearce (Dot), of McDonough; three grandchildren, Lynn Kennedy (Larry), of St Simons, Dana Barnes (John), of Knoxville, Tenn., Carla Brown (Mark), of Amarillo, Texas; six great-grandsons, Marshall, Caleb, Garrett, Cam, Brent and Alex; five great-granddaughters, Alexa, Allie, Emily, Libby and Abbie; six great-great-grandchildren, Conner, Allie, Addison, Drake, Beau and Jamison; two step-grandchildren, Ronnie Pearce (Jill) and Darrel Pearce (Terri); several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be held today at 2:30 p.m. at Corinth Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Parnell Aldridge officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m.

Active pallbearers will be Ed Wade, Kenny Wade, Dorsey Wade, Jack Wade, Teddy Wade, Benny Carter, Larry Barnes and Edward White.

All others in attendance will be considered as honorary.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.

Dona Bailey Shiver

Dona Bailey Shiver, 66, of Tifton, passed away on Tuesday (Jan. 2, 2018) at her residence.

The funeral was held Thursday 3 p.m. in the chapel of Albritton Funeral Directors with the Rev. Mike Bennett officiating.

Interment followed in Oakridge cemetery.

Daniel Murray, T.J. Moore, Ryan Moore, Tyler Herrin, Marvin Tullis and Bryan Bailey were pallbearers.

She was born March 17, 1951 in Lanier County to the late Seaborn Bailey and Angie Inez Dampier Bailey. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Elouise Bailey. She was married to Coil H. Shiver for 36 years.

She was a homemaker and lived in Tifton since 1981. She enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, spoiling her grandchildren and fishing. Her favorite activity was spending time with her family that she dearly loved.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Richard and Joyce Shiver, Charles Shiver, all of Norman Park; three grandchildren, Shaun and Sarah Shiver, Ashley Shiver and Stacey Shiver; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and J.D. Mixon, Barbara and Tim Moore, all of Manor; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Johnny and Elaine Bailey, Bruce and Lisa Bailey, all of Waycross, Buster and Marsha Bailey, of Waynesville; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Bailey, of Nashville, and Lynn Bailey, of Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Flora Mae Brogdon, Lavann Storey and Faye Murray, four brothers, Sims Bailey, William G. Bailey, Earl “Bud” Bailey and Ronald Bailey, one daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Shiver.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn., 38148-0142.

Arrangements were with Albritton Funeral Directors of Tifton

Bryan L. Teston

Bryan L. Teston, 52, died Friday morning (Jan. 5, 2018) at Harborview Satilla after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He was formerly employed by Sherrod Vans where he worked on upholstery and interiors.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Leslie Teston.

Survivors include his mother, Martha Gregory Teston, of Waycross; one sister, Debra Foster, of Waycross; two nieces, Kelly Foster, of Waycross, and Dawn Weber (Andy), of Oklahoma; two great-nieces, Lindsey Ray and Nicole Weber; two great-nephews, Michael and Christian Ray; aunts, Ellen Steptoe (Wayne), Marie Whitaker, Bess Cline and Lillie Mae Peacock; uncles, Jason and George Gregory; and numerous cousins and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 10 until 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Burkett Baptist Church Cemetery in West Green.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Della Long Yeomans

A memorial service for Della Harriet Long Yeomans was held Friday morning at First Baptist Church with Dr. Eric J. Mathison and the Rev. Charles Mayberry officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Eugene Sweat

A graveside service for Eugene Sweat was held Friday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Mayberry officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ronnie ‘Bo’ Speecher

A funeral for Ronnie “Bo” Beecher was held Friday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Roger Thomas and Stanley Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in New Prospect Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor.

Pallbearers were Phillip Moore, Kevis Suggs, Shine Beecher, Mark Thomas, Danny Beecher, Bradley Sweat and Mark Thomas.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.