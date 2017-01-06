January 6, 2017

Jana Lucille Lott

Jana Lucille Lott, 36, died Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2017) at her mother’s residence in Waycross after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross, but resided the last 20 years in Decatur. A 1998 graduate of Ware County High School, she received her masters degree in education from Agnes Scott College in 2006. She began her studies in literature at Agnes Scott and graduated from Emerson College in 2004 with an editing and publishing degree.

For most of her career, she was employed by Dekalb County School Systems as an ESL coordinator which included tenures at Druid Hills and Clarkson. Most recently, she was employed by Ware County Middle School Teaching Academy in reading.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Kenneth Sweat, and her paternal grandparents, E.C. and Lucille Lott.

Survivors include her mother, Susie Sweat Purvis (Dean), of Waycross; her father, Morris Lott, of Nicholls; one sister, LaLaina Lott, of Middleburg, Fla.; one brother, Quarterman Lott, of Wrightsville; one niece, Marley Crews; her maternal grandmother, Rexine NeSmith, of Blackshear; one aunt, Terri Brown (Mike), of Florence, S.C.; one uncle, Daniel Benjamin Lott (Jean), of Nicholls; and numerous cousins and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Douglas Chapel Baptist Church in Nicholls.

Burial will follow in Douglas Chapel Cemetery at a later date.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Nellie Faye Gilley

Nellie Faye Gilley, 74, died Thursday (Jan. 5, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

C.D. Bennett

C.D. Bennett, 87, of Millwood, died early Thursday morning (Jan. 5, 2017) at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born in Millwood to the late Banner H. Bennett and Nellie Burnsed Bennett. He made Millwood his home for his entire life.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Whether he was farming, hunting or fishing, he enjoyed spending time outdoors. He was also a great story teller.

More than anything he loved his grandchildren and any time he was able to spend with them. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Davis Bennett, a grandson, D.J. Enfinger, four brothers, A.O. Bennett, Buddy E. Bennett, Clifton Bennett, Early Bennett, and two sisters, Mary Bennett and Amelia Tindall.

He is survived by three daughters, Delane Bennett Morgan (husband, Ricky), of Millwood, Lorie Bennett Higgs (husband, Greg), of Millwood, Lisa Bennett Enfinger (husband, Donald), of Millwood; one son, James A. Bennett (wife, Samantha), of Millwood; six grandchildren, Dallas Enfinger, April Enfinger, Hannah Steedley, Reagan Bennett, Charlton Bennett, Cana Bennett; a brother, Bankston Bennett (wife, Jeanette), of Millwood, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Millwood.

The family will receive friends Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Vernon R. Rowell Jr.

Vernon Randall “Randy” Rowell Jr., 51, died Wednesday evening (Jan. 4, 2017) at his residence after a brief illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. He was formerly employed by Littlefield Construction.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Randall Rowell Sr., and one sister, Sherry Rowell Richards.

Survivors include his wife, Delores Moore Rowell, of Waycross, two children, Cindy and Hunter Rowell, his mother, Barbara Brown Rowell, of Waycross, one sister, Renee Rowell Smith (David), of Waycross, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Kettle Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 o’clock this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

James A. Kirkland

James Albert Kirkland, 82, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening (Jan. 4, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Walkerville April 13, 1934, he lived in Pierce County for most of his life. He loved fishing and sitting on his front porch counting cars. He also loved his flowers and enjoyed taking care of them. He was a member of the Blackshear Church of God.

He was a son of the late Preston Nathaniel and Marie Joiner Kirkland. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Erma Jean Beverly Kirkland, a step-daughter, Annette Strickland; his sister, Betty Wynn; and his brother, Bill Kirkland.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanelle Fender Hickox Kirkland; two daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela (Don) Harris, of Sharpsburg, Tonya (Kevin) Sharpe, of Blackshear; a son and daughter-in-law, James Michael “Mike” (Cheryl) Kirkland, of Nahunta; two step-daughters, Patricia Ann White, of Waycross, Sandra (David) Bold, of Opelika, Ala.; a step-son, Kyle Hiers, of Waycross; two brothers, Charles (Peggy) Kirkland, of Blackshear, and Junior (Thelma) Kirkland, of Blackshear; 11 grandchildren, Chris Kirkland, Brandon Kirkland, Sheila Bragg, Steve Bragg, Katelynn Raulerson, Aleya Moss, Aldree Norman, Alston Norman, Ethan Norman, Kalub Norman, Emma Norman; five step-grandchildren, Brad Pearson, Jessica Young, Jared White, Shawn Hickox, Chris Goodman; seven great-grandchildren; nine step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

James Alton Howell Jr.

James Alton Howell Jr., 87, died Thursday afternoon (Jan. 5, 2017) in Hephzibah, following an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Wordell Johnson

Wordell Johnson, 86, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross with his sister, Annether J. Platt, at his bedside.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Visitation will begin at 6 o’clock this evening at Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Union Chapel Baptist Church, 3552 Pine Road, Mershon.

Bishop L.C. Rogers, pastor, will deliver words of comfort to the family. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at the residence at 1 p.m.

He was born in Surrency to the late Richard and Lillie Mae Aldridge Johnson. Later in life he relocated to Brooklyn, N.Y. where he retired as a bus driver for the public transportation system in Brooklyn. Once retired he relocated to Blackshear and lived with his sister. He loved bowling and won many trophies for his talent.

Preceding him in death other than his parents were siblings, Ben Johnson, Edward Lee Johnson, Otis Johnson, Sally Haze, Ison Johnson, Richard Johnson and Ruby Johnson.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted sister, Annether J. Platt, of Blackshear; a brother-in-law, Alphonso; cousin, Claretha Chestnut; a special little girl, Hope Guyton; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and some friends.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Zealon R. Surrency

Zealon Ratliff Surrency, 94, of Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 3, 2017) at her residence with her daughter, Sandra Thomas, in her presence.

The family is receiving friends at the residence.

Visitation and viewing will be this evening from 6 until 7:30 at Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 526 Lee St., Blackshear.

The Rev. Jimmie L.R. Green, pastor, will offer words of comfort. Pastor Turlyn Betterson, of Victory Temple Deliverance Center, Edgewater, N.J., is presiding.

The cortege will assemble at 10:45 a.m.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Mother Zealon Ratliff was born Sept. 29, 1922 in Homerville to the late Lonnie and Agnes Ratliff. She was the oldest of eight children and six preceded her in death, Retha and Lester dying as infants, and recent years, Louis, Oza, Lester and James.

She attended Lee Street School where she played basketball and earned passable grades. Her official educational pursuit ended after the 10th grade when she married Olin Lawrence Lawton.

She gave birth to six children who were her greatest pride, whenever they earned a degree they wrote her name on a copy and sent it to her. She often said, “I didn’t finish high school, but I have six high school diplomas, two associate degrees, three bachelor degrees, three masters and one Ph.D.”

She leaves to celebrate her life, four children, Johnny Lawton, of Dallas, Texas, Sandra Thomas, of Blackshear, Charles Lawton, of Atlanta, Michael Lawton ( Jan), of Austin, Texas, her sister, Mary Lee Robertson, of Blackshear, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

John Simmons

John Simmons, 70, of Blackshear, died early Friday morning (Jan. 6, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.