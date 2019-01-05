January 5, 2019

Charles B. Gaston III

Charles Brittian Gaston III (Chase), 30, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., passed away Saturday (Dec. 29, 2018).

He was born Sept. 25, 1988 in Waycross, the son of Coy Mounce Thomas and the late Charles Brittian Gaston Jr.

He is also survived by his brother, Parker Stephen Gaston; his grandmothers, Carmen Parker Mounce, of Columbia, S.C., and Coralyn Proctor Gaston, of Waycross; his uncles Stephen Richard Mounce (Elizabeth), of Columbia, S.C., John Gregory Gaston (Amy), of Asheville, N.C., Samuel Vance Gaston, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and his aunt, Lyn Gaston Jacobs (John), of Waycross; and six cousins.

He graduated from Wando High School and The College of Charleston and worked as a property manager in the Charleston area.

A memorial service was held Monday at 2 p.m. at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, S.C.

A reception followed.

Robert E. Pimentel

Robert Edward Pimentel died Tuesday (Jan. 1, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

He was born March 21, 1939 and lived a full and diverse life with numerous accomplishments which include Eagle Scout, United States Air Force, LEO, firefighter instructor and Merchant Mariner.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Bessie Thomas, parents, Velma and Mariano (Paul) Pimentel. His first wife Ann Culp, first son, Robbie Jr., and second son, Richard Allen Pimentel.

He leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Kimberly L. Pimentel, of Waycross; a daughter, Christina Marie Efland (husband, Adam); his mother-in-law, Marianne D. Layton, of Melbourne, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Pimentel; grandchildren, Cody and Danielle Pimentel.

Service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church.

Visitation will follow.

Henry Gayle Varnadore

Henry Gayle Varnadore, 71, died Thursday (Jan. 3, 2019) at Waycross Health Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

He was born Aug. 30, 1947 in Waycross to the late Herbert Varnadore and Arbertha Lavern Barnard Varnadore Danley. He was formerly employed as a shipfitter in the Jacksonville Shipyards.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Edna West.

Survivors include two sons, Adam Varnadore and Chad Varnadore, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Terry M. Mercer Jr.

A memorial service for Terry Michael Mercer Jr. was held Friday afternoon at Kettle Creek Church with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements