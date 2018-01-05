January 5, 2018

Charles Kenneth Mullis

Charles Kenneth “Sloughfoot” Mullis Sr., 85, passed away Wednesday night (Jan. 3, 2017) at his residence in Brantley County following an extended illness.

He was born in Waresboro and resided most of his life in Brantley County. He was a 1952 graduate of Waresboro High School. He honorably served his country, with the United States Air Force, during the Korean War. He was formerly employed as a fireman with Atlantic Coast Line, PET Dairy and retired as a foreman with Georgia-Pacific.

His love of the outdoors was instilled in him at an early age by his grandmother, of which he spent every free moment throughout his life hunting or fishing. His legacy of cooking, gardening and love of family will always be cherished.

He was a son of the late Henry Floyd Mullis and Carrie Mae Lovett. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Lula Mae Dempsey Mullis, brothers-in-law, Arthur C. Pittman and Loren Carter, and a nephew, David Pittman.

He is survived by his siblings, Carolyn Pittman, of Brunswick, Huey Mullis, of Waycross, Morris Mullis (wife, Carole), of Waycross, Dot Carter, of Jacksonville, and Bill Mullis, of Waycross.

He is survived by his 12 children, Jean Redding (husband, Elton), of Hahira, Donald Thigpen, of Blackshear, Linda Tanner (husband, Mickey), of Waycross, Dianne Rhodes, of Hoboken, Becky Thigpen-Mancil, of Blackshear, Richard Thigpen, of Lyons, Melvin Thigpen (wife, Tammy), of Brantley County, Charles K. Mullis Jr. (wife, Lisa), of Blackshear, Kevin Mullis, of Blackshear, Keith Mullis (wife, Carla), of Aviano, Italy, Kathi Carlson (husband, Jim), of Blackshear, and Kris Mullis (wife, LeAnn), of Thomson; 41 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Ronnie ‘Bo’ Beecher

Ronnie “Bo” Beecher, 71, of Waycross, died Monday (Jan. 1, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was born in Manor to the late Ernest Clyde Beecher and Beulah Boyd Beecher. He made Ware County his home for all of his life. Born with three holes in his heart and undergoing open heart surgery at the young age of 15, he overcame heart issues he faced his entire life.

He worked for St. Regis Paper Company and Allied Timber. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, where he fished, hunted, farmed and spent time working in his yard and garden. More importantly, he loved his family and any time he was able to spend with them.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Dalton Beecher, two brothers, Clyde Beecher and Regenal Beecher, and two sisters, Nellie Beecher and Jennie Kent.

He is survived by his wife, Syble Arnett Beecher, of Waycross; five children, Janie Moreno (husband, Nicho), of Gaston, S.C., Amy Beecher, of Screven, Lori Beecher, of Blackshear, Amanda Beecher, of Waycross, Kenneth Bo Beecher, of Waycross; three step-children, Susan Joyce Smith, of Waycross, Syble Ann Wimberly (husband, Eugene), of Waycross, Abe Morris, of Waycross; his grandchildren, Ronnie Mat Cranford, Brandon Crews, Jonathan Copeland, Destinie Pittman, Cassidy Crews, Briant Pittman, Raylee Beecher, Raelynn Beecher, Layla Beecher, William Caviness, Joseph Edward Caviness, Brett Austin Smith, Hannah Jean Wimberly, Joshua Holden Caviness, Brooke Wimberly, Emma Morris, Bradley Morris, Elizabeth Ponsell; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Crews, Brody Mac Jordan, Amylee Crews, Desslin Crews; two sisters, Patricia Ann Thomas, of Blackshear, Louise Suggs, of Homerville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. today in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in New Prospect Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Tomara T. Dennis

Miss Tomara Tanashia Dennis, 30, passed away Friday (Dec. 29, 2017) at Hospice Satilla House in Waycross following a brief illness.

She was born Nov. 5, 1987, in Waycross, to the late Johnny Dennis Jr. and the late Belinda Faye Miller Dennis.

She liked listening to music and loved being around her family. She was also preceded in death by a special brother, Johnny Dennis III, her aunts, Cynthia Evette Dennis Boyd and Sandra Gail Miller, her uncles, Harold Dennis and Richard Nelson Miller, and a grandfather, Johnny Dennis Sr.

She leaves to cherish her many memories her three children, Jaylen Dennis, Aaliyah Smith and A’myarcil Dennis, all of Waycross; a brother, Kenneth C. Samuel, Blackshear; paternal grandparent, Jerrie Dennis, Waycross; maternal grandparents, Willie Mae Anderson Miller and Richard James (Ruth) Miller; aunts, Taryll Lynn Dennis, Deborah (Patrick) Combs, Shameka (Sidney “Curt”) Douglas, Latonya Dennis, Barbara Ann M. (Dwayne) Love , Janice C.M. Smith, Paula D. Miller and Iris Sherie M. (Elder Keith) Kirksey); uncles, Mike Dennis, Donnie Dennis, Elvin Dennis, Melvin Dennis, Timothy (Kimberly), Miller, Kenneth L. Miller and Daris E. Miller; two special cousins, Roderica George, Lashonda Combs; and a host of great aunts, great uncles, cousins and sorrowing friends.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her grandmother, Jerrie Dennis, 1115 Elizabeth St., Waycross.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home, 505 Ware St.

A celebration of life service will be held at Saturday at 3 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1700 MLK Drive, where the Rev. Alfred Stevens is pastor and Pastor Michael Williams of New Elizabeth Baptist Church, Dixie Union will offer words of comfort.

The cortege will assemble at 2:15 p.m. at the Dennis home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Leila M. Kite

Leila M. Kite, 79, of Waycross. God called her home on Friday (Dec. 22, 2017) at Titusville Rehab and Nursing Center in Titusville, Fla.

She was born July 9, 1938, in Quitman, to the late Sylvester and Izola Linden. She received her formal education in Quitman. She later met and married the late Robert Kite Sr. and to this union nine children were born with four of them preceding her in death, a set of triplets and her daughter, Sylvia Louise Mack.

She moved to Waycross in the early 70’s where she joined New Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and served on the usher board until her health began to fail.

She leaves to cherish her memories with five children, Shelly (Martin) Perry, Birmingham, Ala.; Calvin (Nannette) Kite, Waycross; Harris (Shelia) Kite, Titusville, Fla.; Sylvester Kite, Birmingham, Ala; Robert (Debra) Kite, Waycross; her loving sister, Virginia (Kenneth) Cooper; one brother, Nathaniel Dunbar; one sister-in-law, Annie Mae Green; 40 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Debra Kite, 1021 Congress St., Waycross.

Visitation will be held this evening from 5 to 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

The cortege will also assemble at 10 a.m. at 1021 Congress St., Saturday.

The service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway with the Rev. Jackie Hooper, pastor, offering words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Barner Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Jewell Howell Martin

Jewell Howell Martin, 66, of Blackshear, died Tuesday night (Jan. 2, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after a brief illness.

She was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Orie Howell and Emaline Meeks Howell. She made Waycross her home for most of her life. She worked for Spatola Brothers in Waycross until her health made it difficult for her to work any longer.

She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Pierce County. She will forever be remembered for her caring and giving spirit. She was always looking out for and helping others. More than anything she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister, who enjoyed spending any time she could with her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Howell.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Swain, of Blackshear, B.J. Chancey (husband, Darryl), of Blackshear, Brian Keith Arnold, of Waycross, Lawton Anthony Arnold, of Waycross; her grandchildren, Sharie Starling, Samantha Cox (husband, Randy), Adam Lumpkin, Shaina Bowen, Tiffany Herrin, Joseph Herrin Jr., Lawton Arnold Jr., Brittany Arnold, Chelsea Arnold, Brandy Arnold; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley McDaniel, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at Community Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Jordan Cemetery in Dixie Union.

The family will receive friends Saturday at the church beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

John Samuel O’Hara

John Samuel O’Hara was born Oct. 21, 1941, in Waycross, Georgia to the late John O’Hara and Thelma Fleming O’Hara. He received his formal education in the Waycross public schools system.

He accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church where he was a deacon, an usher and a Sunday School teacher.

On Sept. 25, 1983, he married Sherell Hall Williams. He later joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church under the Rev. Walter Scott where he loved the men’s Sunday School class and served on the senior usher ministry until his health failed.

He was employed at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company and later employed with International Paper as a fork-lift operator for more than 28 years. He also worked at Walker Cab, Welch and Brinkley Funeral Home and Petro Store on Reynolds Street.

His Master called him from labor to reward as he transitioned peacefully on Friday (Dec. 29, 2017) at Satilla Hospice, surrounded by family and loved ones at his bedside.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Lee Wade, Catherine Camaron, Elizabeth Kennedy and Flora Mae Timmons, his brothers, William Lee O’Hara, Booker T. O’Hara, Clarence Slater, Johnny Lee O’Hara, Eddie Lee O’Hara, General Ellis O’Hara and Ernest O’Hara, and one step-son, Johnny Howard Williams Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory, his wife of 34 years, Sherell O’Hara; one sister, Mary Spann, of San Diego, Calif.; his children, Valerie O’Hara and David O’Hara; one step-daughter, Frances Williams; two grandsons, Tavares O’Hara and Johnny O’Hara; one granddaughter, Alexas O’Hara; one special brother-in-law, Vonnie Wells; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends and calls at Ocean Breeze No. 2018, 2001 Augusta Ave., Waycross.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 417 Wilkerson St.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 this evening at Welch & Brinkley Mortuary.

The body will lie in repose beginning at 12 p.m. until the hour of service.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Donna Marie Sturgis

Donna Marie Helverson Smith Sturgis, 82, of Waycross, passed away Monday morning (Jan. 1, 2018) at Harborview of Pierce County after an extended illness.

She was born in Evansville, Ind., to the late Charles Wesley and Agnes Wright Helverson, but she made Waycross her home since 1977.

She was an LPN at Savannah Memorial Hospital for many years and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waycross.

She was passionate about crafts, she enjoyed crocheting and embroidering, was an avid reader. She enjoyed a good book and always had time for an old movie.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Clarence Smith, two children, Kathleen Elizabeth Smith and Virginia Loraine Jesse Smith, five siblings, Jack Helverson, Marvin Helverson, Jimmy Helverson, Mary Beth Hooker and Virginia Helverson.

She is survived by her husband, Howard O. Sturgis, of Waycross; eight children, Rosalind Weeks (David), of Conway, S.C., David Curtis Smith, of Dixie Union, Andrew Wesley Smith (late Saundra), of Blackshear, Christopher Daniel Smith (Julie), of Patterson, Paul Joseph Smith, of Blackshear, James Darnell Smith (Geri), of Waycross, Dennis Matthew Smith (Vicki), of Waycross, Mary Elizabeth Sturgis, of Tucson, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral was held Thursday afternoon at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Paul O’Connell and Deacon Ron Milkas officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Garrett Smith, Paul Smith, David Weeks, Dennis Smith, David Smith and Andy Smith.

Miles-Odum funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

G. Warnell Ziolkowski

Gladys Warnell Ziolkowski, 76, of Waycross, died Thursday evening (Jan. 4, 2018) at Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Bryan Teston

Bryan Teston, 52, died Friday morning (Jan. 5, 2018) at Harbor View Satilla following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Marie B. Kimbrell

Marie B. Kimbrell, 86, died Monday morning (Jan. 1, 2018) at Bacon County Hospital in Alma following a short illness.

She was born in Jesup but resided in Waycross most of her life. She retired from Swisher International and was a member of Second Baptist Church where she enjoyed the Sunshine Club.

She was a daughter of the late Glenn Bennett and Minnie Harper Bennett Mullikin. She was married to the late Shirley D. Kimbrell. She was preceded in death by a brother, W.G. Bennett, and a sister, Thelma Lee Walker.

She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Hanchey, of Waycross; a son, Tim Steedley, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Whitney Steedley, Andrew Steedley, Daniel Steedley, Emily Steedley, Brad Fulford (wife, Nicole), and Brian Fulford (wife, Keri); three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Thursday afternoon at Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating. Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brett Cox, Brad Fulford, Brian Fulford, Andrew Steedley, Daniel Steedley and David Walker.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Annie Pearl Williams

Annie Pearl Carter Williams, 67, of Waycross, passed away Thursday (Jan. 4, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was the mother of Angela White and Annette (Robert) Nails, and sister of Bishop Arthur (Hazel) Carter Sr., Emma Thomas, Alice Murchison, J.T. (Sarah) Carter, Ruth (Richard) Miller, Debbie Henley, Bobbie (Adrian) Carter and Willie (Patricia) Carter.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Najuwa Ann Brown and brother, Freddie James “Pete” Carter.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear

Cecil L. Osburn

Cecil Lawrence Osburn, 86, of Waycross, died Thursday morning (Jan. 4, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum funeral Home.

Della L. Yeomans

Della Harriet Long Yeomans was born in Warrenton, Ga., on Jan. 2, 1922, the second child of Ella Cleo Harris and Harry Amos Long.

After graduating from Tubman High School for Girls, she studied home ec in junior college, providing the basis for her long and successful life as a homemaker extraordinaire!

After working in a variety of interesting and challenging jobs (from department store sales to official mourner for Elliott Brothers funeral home to home demonstration agent), she met Neal, the love of her life at Hill Baptist Church in Augusta and married him there on March 21, 1943.

Together they raised a family of four children which has increased to a crowd of six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Della was the perfect Southern lady, courteous to a fault, always considerate of the feelings of others and ever generous in her expressions of love to her family and friends. She was a stay-at-home mom, totally involved in school and other of her children’s activities and always supportive of her husband’s medical practice and the medical auxiliary.

She was an active, faithful and supportive member of First Baptist Church for more than 60 years, many of those as teacher of the Gleaners class (which she lately referred to as The Leaners.) She also served on numerous church committees, many mission teams, the board at Baptist Village, the Mary Street Mission, was active in the HOPE after-school program, mentored recovering young women and gave her time to many other community endeavors.

She departed this life on Sunday (Dec. 31, 2017), just two days short of her 96th birthday.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Neal Franklin Yeomans.

She leaves to love and cherish her memory her children, Harry and Jane Yeomans, Beth and Tim Thrift, Melissa and Robert Peacock and Cindy Flood; grandchildren and spouses, Devon Webster, Ansley Yeomans and Angela Riccetti, Neal and Beth Yeomans, Adam and Jen Meade-Sheridan, Caleb and Brittany Peacock and Amanda Peacock; and others mentioned above; and many loving friends and relatives.

Her outlook on life is best summed up in the verse she quoted daily, regardless of her circumstances: “This is the day the Lord hath made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.”

A memorial service will be held today at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church with visitation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or a favorite charity of the donor.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles W. Howell

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Charles Woodrow Howell, 77, was held Thursday afternoon at 2 o’clock at St. John’s United Methodist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Bob Jernigan and the Rev. Joe Thigpen.

Interment was in the St. John’s Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Timmy Aldridge, Leslie Lee, Joe Howell, Tommy Aldridge, Ron Lee, Toby Howell, Stacey Howell.

Honorary pallbearers were past and present phone company employees.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Cecil Courson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Cecil Courson, 87, was held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Brian Gill.

Interment was in the Ramah Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

A.C. McNeely

A graveside service for A.C. McNeely was held Tuesday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Mayberry officiating.

Pallbearers were Kenny Welch, Paul Welch, Walker Welch, Jay Crowley, Jim Crowley, Jimmy Pedrick and Andy Bigalow.

Military rites were conducted by a contingent of the United States Navy from King’s Bay.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.