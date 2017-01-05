January 5, 2017

Robbie Dean Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Robbie Dean “Bobby” Dixon, 84, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday afternoon (Jan. 1, 2017) at Mayo Health System in Waycross.

Born in Pierce County, Jan. 23, 1932, he was a member of the Pierce County Farm Bureau, of the NFD National Farmer Organization, and Builders for Christ. He was a deacon of Shady Grove Baptist Church and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.

He was the son of the late Bernice Aldine and Lillie Woodcock Dixon.

Survivors include his wife, Mavelene Courson Dixon, of Blackshear; two daughters and son-in-law, Debbie (Ed) Davis, of Millen, and Darlene Dixon, of Blackshear; a son and daughter-in-law, Darrell (Jan) Dixon, of Blackshear; a brother, A.J. Dixon, of Mershon; three grandchildren, William (Karli) Dixon, Christopher Dixon and Jordan Nease; a great-grandchild, Selah Nease; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral was held Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Edmund Thrift and the Rev. Don Patterson.

Interment was in the Ramah Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Calvin Courson, Bailey Courson, Andy Jones, Neil Jones, Mike Thrift and Kereth Allen.

Honorary pallbearers were the Senior Adults Sunday School Class and the active and in-active deacons of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Visitation was held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Marie Powers Burgess

BLACKSHEAR — Marie Wade Powers Burgess, 97, of Blackshear, passed away Thursday afternoon (Dec. 22, 2016) at the Pierce County Nursing Home.

Born in Thomasville, Feb. 3, 1919, she lived in Boligee, Ala., and Atlantic Beach, Fla., for many years before moving to Blackshear in 2009. She and her late husband, Alfred Ernest Burgess, were the former owners and operators of the Rainbow Roller Rink in Lithonia for 30 years (raising three generations of wonderful skaters that knew her as “Ms. B”) and then worked at the Bar Circle Ranch in Boligee, Ala. for 25 years.

Later she was a resident of and secretary for the Sevilla Condominium Association in Atlantic Beach, Fla., before moving to Blackshear. She was a faithful and dedicated church leader and Sunday School teacher all of her life. At the time of her death, she was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

She was a daughter of the late William Nathan and Minnie Franks Garland Powers. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by all four of her brothers, Claude Garland, D.L. Garland, the Rev. Otis Garland and Henry Garland.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Harold Dire, of Blackshear; her grandchildren, Crystal Dire and Glenn (Beth) Dire; great-grandchildren, Lee (Dani) Dire, Dalton Newsome and Haley Newsome (Gaige Gilliard); a great-great-grandson, Walker Gilliard; sister, Jessie McCullough, of Atlantic Beach; and numerous loving and adored nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sycamore Tree, 204 NW Central Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Inez Hodge

A celebration of life service for Inez Hodge, 91, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Congregational First Born Church, 822 Morton Ave., with the church pastor, Elder Otis Moody Sr., presiding and the Rev. William Simmons, pastor of Light of the World Ministries, offering words of comfort.

She was born March 6, 1925 in Enigma in Berrien County to the late Elvin Lawson and Mary Allen Jones. She moved to Waycross at an early age where she received her formal education from the Waycross Public School System and attended Center High School.

She was employed at the Green Frog Restaurant as a cook for more than 40 years until the business moved to Orlando, Fla. She was a licensed beautician and operated her own beauty shop.

She was a faithful member at Community Holiness Church for many years until her health failed. She was joined in holy matrimony to the late Adam Hodge.

She departed this life Thursday (Dec. 29, 2016) after an illness.

Those left to cherish her memory include a son, Jacob Hodge (Susan), of Jacksonville, Fla.; her sisters, Mary Hughes (Gregory), Christine Williams, both of Baltimore, Md.; a brother, Calvin Lawson, of Waycross; two grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a beloved god-sister, Mother Blondell Simmons; a dedicated god-daughter, Carla Howard; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, from 5 until 7 p.m.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church one hour prior to the service.

The funeral cortege will leave from the Hodge residence, 910 Marion St., at 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Randy Rowell

Randy Rowell, 51, died Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2017) evening at his residence following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Jana Lott

Miss Jana Lott, 36, died Wednesday morning (Jan. 4, 2017) at her residence in Waycross following a long illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Elaree Freeman

A celebration of life service for Elaree Freeman, 76, will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, the Rev. Jackie Hooper Sr., presiding, and Bishop Willie F. Mobley offering words of comfort.

She was born Aug. 18, 1940 in Folkston to the late James Mathis Sr. and Geneva Robinson Mathis. At an early age she and her family moved to Waycross where she received her formal education from the public school system and attended Hazzard Hill Elementary School and Center High School

She was joined in holy matrimony to the late John Lee Freeman. She was a former employee of the Waycross Board of Education.

She was a longtime and faithful member of new Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

On Saturday night (Dec. 31, 2016) God called her from her earthly home at 709 Martin Luther King Drive to her heavenly home after an illness.

Those left to cherish her memory include a nephew she raised as a son, Charles Mathis, of Waycross; her sisters, Florence Riley, of Brunswick, Mary Thomas, of Columbia, S.C., Lizzy Hills, of Glenville, and Belinda Wilkins, of Jacksonville, Fla.; her brothers, James Mathis Jr. and Gregory Mathis, both of Miami, Fla.; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 1 p.m. to the hour of service. The funeral cortege will leave from the Freeman residence, 709 Martin Luther King Drive, at 1:30 p.m.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral home.

Bonnie R. Owen

A private graveside funeral service for Bonnie R. Owen was held Wednesday morning at Greenlawn Cemetery conducted by the family.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

‘Jeanie’ Bales Dixon

BLACKSHEAR —

A funeral for Jeanette Flora “Jeanie” Bales Dixon was held on Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at First United Methodist Church.

Officiating were Pastor Marshall Dixon, Steve Boatright, and the Rev. Robert Wood.

Active pallbearers were Mark Dixon, Wally Dixon, David Aspinwall, J.L. Dixon, Luke Bellamy and Dan Dixon.

Honorary pallbearers were the Pierce County Nursing Home Ladies Auxiliary and the Pink Ladies.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.

Eddie Foy Batten

A graveside service was held for Eddie Foy Batten Tuesday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the McClellan Cemetery.

Officiating was the Rev. Randy Wainright and Elder Alvin Johnson.

Interment was in the McClellan Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were James Lyons, Garrick Jackson, Shawn Jackson, Joe Winn, Warren Moody and Terry Lee.

Honorary pallbearers were Jackson Lee and Caleb Taylor.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of the arrangements.