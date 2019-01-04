January 4, 2019

Judge Lawton Taylor

Judge Lawton Garnis “L.G.” Taylor Sr., 84, died Thursday morning (Jan. 3, 2019) at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas after an extended illness.

He was born and raised in Jacksonville, Fla. A lifelong Baptist, he was employed by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office as a police officer for 26 years. After being employed by Alma Police Department as Chief of Police for three years, he became employed by the Ware County Magistrate Court.

Judge Taylor was employed by the Ware County Magistrate Court for 20 years, and he was Chief of Magistrate for 12 years. During his career, he was a dedicated member of many civic organizations including Frank C. Folks Masonic Lodge, Waycross Shrine Club, Elks Lodge and Waycross Exchange Club.

Judge Taylor was the son of the late Garnis Aaron Taylor and Ophelia Peacock Taylor.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Shirley Thrift Taylor, of Waycross; one son, Lawton Garnis Taylor Jr. (wife, Stephanie), of Broxton; two daughters, Pam Ferrell and Brenda Rein, both of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren, Aubreyanna Taylor, Bridget Taylor and Caitlin Rein; one sister-in-law, Ann Taylor (late husband, Bob), of Yulee, Fla.; and numerous other family members.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Catherine Todd Jordan

Catherine Lavinia Todd Jordan, 98, died Monday night (Dec. 31, 2018) at Highlands Lake Center of Lakeland, Fla., following an extended illness.

She was born in Ware County and lived much of her life in Ware County. She also resided in the Bronx, N.Y., and several cities in Florida including Crescent City, Callahan, Green Cove Springs, Jacksonville, Clearwater and Lakeland.

She was the wife of the late Early Jordan and daughter of the late Joseph Marion Todd and Beulah Catherine Prescott Todd. She was also preceded in death by an adult daughter, Catherine Diann Van Deusen, an adult son, Robert Lyn McClellan, and her young daughter, Betty Joyce McClellan, three brothers, James Mallard Smith, Carl Clifford Smith and Audrey Todd, and a granddaughter, Linda McClellan Bullock.

She was a devoted member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and a former nurse’s aide at the Ware County Hospital and also in the office of doctors Minchew and Collins.

She worked many jobs to help provide for the needs of her family over her lifetime and at one time owned her own business, a fruit and souvenir stand on U.S. Highway 1. She will be remembered for her vibrant smile, her twinkling eyes, her warm hugs, her genuine faith, her sweet spirit, her words of encouragement and her nurturing nature. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and caregivers.

Survivors include her firstborn son, Johnny Edward McClellan, of Orlando, Fla.; six grandchildren, Johnny McClellan Jr., Alex McClellan, Michael McClellan, Rob McClellan, Julie Van Deusen and April Pannone; 11 great-grandchildren, Lynda Michelle McClellan, Megan McClellan, Joshua McClellan, Sean McClellan, Christina McClellan, Heather Bullock, Lindsey Bullock, Zachary Pannone, Annalise Pannone, Caleb Pannone and Grace Pannone; eight great-great-grandchildren, Malachi McClellan, Lylah McClellan, Nova McClellan, Kadon Whitfield, Kaylee Garlic, Brooke Miller, Amorie Bullock and Aiden Bullock; one sister, Ellen Todd Clark, of Clark’s Summit, Pa.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Rome Cemetery near Dixie Union.

The family will receive friends starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hospice organization that brought Mrs. Jordan great comfort in the final days of her life.

Checks may be mailed to Good Shepherd Hospice, 12470 Telecom Drive, Suite 300 West, Temple Terrace, Fla. 33637.

Barbara McCray Byrd

Barbara Ann McCray Byrd, 69, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Jan. 1, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born in Pierce County to the late Willis John and Annie Catherine Strickland McCray and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She had a passion for baking and cooking for others, in her heart she felt the calling to serve others. She was a devoted wife of 47 years a member of Victory Drive Church of God and loved and praised the Lord her Savior. She always made time for people and was always there to lend a hand with a big heart. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbie Dryden.

She is survived by her husband, William Byrd Jr., of Waycross; five children, William John Byrd, Bryan Allen Byrd, William Gage Byrd, William Alex Byrd, Kyle Jeramiah Byrd, all of Waycross; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Lisa Mathis (husband, Rodney), of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Lonnie Dryden, of Brantley County; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Victory Drive Church of God.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Genivie Shaw Mitchell

Genivie Shaw Mitchell, 82, of 1001 Bertha St., Waycross, passed away Saturday (Dec. 28, 2018) in Waycross.

She was the daughter of the late William Shaw and Leola Nails Shaw and the oldest of 11 children. She was educated in Ware County School System.

She was married to Johnny Mitchell III. She was employed by Gold Kist as a sifter and held other positions during her lifetime. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loved shopping and talking on the phone.

She was baptized June 7, 1977 into the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 52 years, Johnny Mitchell III; her three sons, Derrick Shaw Sr., Danny Shaw and Anthony Shaw; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five siblings and other relatives and friends.

A life celebration will be held Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 1500 South Georgia Parkway, at 11 a.m.

Brother Rick Hayes will deliver words of comfort to the family.

Memorialization is by cremation.

