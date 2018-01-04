January 4, 2018

Eugene Sweat

Eugene Sweat, 84, died Monday night (Jan. 1, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A native of Waycross, he served in the United States Air Force as a first lieutenant pilot during the Korean War. Following military service, he graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business administration.

He retired from procurement administration at NASA. His career included working on many projects such as the Mercury Capsule.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.A. Sweat and Mamie Bethune Sweat, and two brothers, Charles Edward “Ted” Sweat and Quarterman Sweat.

Survivors include one brother, Bobby Sweat (wife, June), of Oakwood, one sister, Iris Milhous (husband, Leon), of Wetumpka, Ala., and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Mary Jane King Burns

Mary Jane King Burns, of Tucker, died Sunday (Dec. 31, 2017) in Lawrenceville.

She graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1944 and Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala. in 1948.

She began her career with the Department of Family and Children Services in Waycross, and finished at the state office in Atlanta.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Warren Burns, of Tucker, her parents, Daniel and Ora King, of Bainbridge, her sister, Adelaide King (Lou) Butler, of Sacramento, Calif., and a son, Alan Robert Burns, of Blountville, Tenn.

She is survived by a son, Stephen King Burns (Jane), of Lawrenceville; eight grandchildren, Christopher Alan Burns (Katie), of Dallas, Ga., Richard John Lovie, of Portsmouth, England, Jennifer Brooke Burns (Mike) Earnest, of Carrollton, Ga., Shona Elizabeth Lovie, of Stamford, Conn., Stephen Daniel Burns (Tiffany), of Columbus, Amanda Kelly Burns (Nick) Notheis, of Lakeland, Fla., Stephanie Jane Burns, of Doraville, and Laura Kay Burns, of Athens; nine great-grandchildren; one niece and two great-nieces.

She had been a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Tucker, where she was active in the Beacon Sunday School class, and she recently joined the First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville (Joy Sunday School class).

The funeral will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville, 395 West Crogan St., Lawrenceville, with the Rev. Dr. Royeese Stowe officiating.

A private burial service will be held Sunday in Decatur. She will be laid to rest beside her husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville (Gibson Wing), P.O. Box 2127, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30046, or the Emory Eye Center, Macular Degeneration Research, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, Ga. 30322.

Caroline M. Parrish

Caroline McBride Parrish, 54, of 3421 Mill Creek Road, Waycross, died in the late evening hours of Friday (Dec. 29, 2017) at St. Vincent’s Medical Center/Riverside, Jacksonville, Fla.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear.

Jeanette S. Brown

Jeanette Sweat Brown, 86, died Sunday (Jan. 31, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.A. Brown, a son, Jeffrey W. Brown, her parents, Joseph Atwell Sweat and Mary Jane Jordan Sweat, her brothers, Otis Sweat Sr., Alvin D. Sweat, Brantley Sweat, Norman Sweat, Joseph Sweat and Horace Sweat; and her sisters, Rosalee Sanders, Wannie Taylor, Betty Youmans, Annie Thornton, Wilma Summerall and Mary Agnes Rose.

She attended Hebardville Baptist Church and had been very active in the choir and other church functions. Her family was one of the founding members. She was a graduate of Wacona High School and retired from J.C. Penney.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Dillard (husband, Terry), of Waycross, two sons, Gary Brown (wife, Lynne) and Joseph “Chris” Brown, both of Waycross, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1 until the memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be sent to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneral home.com

Charles K. Mullis Sr.

Charles Kenneth “Slewfoot” Mullis Sr., 85, died Wednesday evening (Jan. 3, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.