January 4, 2017

Robert Leroy Skinner

Robert Leroy Skinner, 72, died Wednesday evening (Dec. 28, 2016) at Kindred Hospital of North Florida in Green Cove Springs, Fla., following an extended illness.

He was born in Crystal Lake, Ill., but had lived in Florida most of his life before moving to Waycross in 2001. He was a retired meat cutter and had served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

He was a son of the late Robert Leroy Skinner Sr. and Ingrid Irene Niemi Skinner. He was also preceded in death by his former wife, Jean Brown Skinner, two sisters, Roberta Ingrid Skinner Roewer and Sandra June Skinner Schreiber, and a brother, Gary Lee Skinner.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa Shuman, of Waycross; his daughter, Robin Lynne Skinner Reeves, of Grapevine, Texas; a granddaughter, Abigail Lynne Reeves; a step-son, Jon Parker (Vicki), of Waycross; two sisters, Elizabeth “Betty” Skinner Holmes, of Baxley, and Deborah Diane Skinner Harbison, of Monticello, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be sent in his honor to the Okefenokee Humane Society, 1501 Blackwell St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Melvin Harper Jr.

A funeral service for Melvin Harper Jr. was held Tuesday afternoon at Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Ashley Corbett officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ross Boyd, Andy Cooper, Charles L. Harper, James A. Harper, Richard M. Harper and Randy Latham.

Honorary pallbearers were the CSX Railroad Officers Club, Morris Henderson, John R. Martin, John Gaskins, Dr. Joel Ferree and Rodney Brown.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.