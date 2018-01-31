January 31, 2018

David Lester Bullard

David Lester Bullard, 65, of Waycross died Saturday morning (Jan. 27, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

He was born in Homerville to the late William Augustus Jr. and Leona Lee Bullard and lived most his life in Waycross. He was an equipment operator in the pulpwood industry and he enjoyed working on old cars when he had time.

He attended Hargraves Chapel in Millwood and loved to listen to music and watch car races.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Levone Bullard, Mavis Fussell and James Raymond “J.R.” Bullard.

He is survived by four sisters, Margaret Bullard Smith, of Douglas, Lynette Bullard, of Waycross, and Andrea A. Justice, of Blackshear, Debra Sweat, of Waycross, a brother, Wayne Bullard Sr., of Waycross, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at Hargraves Chapel. Burial will follow in Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Rev. David L. Inman

MANOR — The Rev. David L. Inman, 86, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 30, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Roundtree Funeral Home of Homerville.

Roundtree Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Johnny Anthony Tatum

Johnny Anthony Tatum, 71, died suddenly Tuesday (Jan. 30, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

James ‘Jimmy’ Sloan

James “Jimmy” W. Sloan, 72, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Jan. 29, 2018) at the Folkston Park Nursing Home in Folkston, following an extended illness.

He was born Dec. 30, 1945 in Pearson. He lived most of his life in Ware County. He was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy and retired from Champion. He was a Christian, growing up in Grace Chapel Church in Waycross.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Ludell McNeal Sloan, and a sister, the Rev. Carolyn Sloan Wilson.

Survivors include his sisters, Christine Sloan Russell and Shirley Sloan Grantham (husband, Earl), both of Waycross, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his biological parents, Lawson and Gladys McNeal Bennett, a brother, Herman Bennett, and two sisters, Betty Jean Smith and Lucille Bennett.

Survivors also include his biological siblings, Horace Bennett (wife, Joan), of Pearson, Eva Ruth Osburn, of Atkinson, Norma Jean Fort (husband, John), of Norway, S.C., Donald Bennett, Coleman Bennett, Frank Bennett, all of Raeford, N.C., Kenny Bennett, of Brunswick, Ronald Bennett, of Nicholls, and Linda Mae Bennett, of Fitzgerald, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Audrey A. Justice

Audrey A. Justice, 71, died Monday morning (Jan. 29, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

She was a native of Lanier County. She lived most of her life in Waycross and was a member of Hebardville Baptist Church.

She was a retired CNA from Satilla Regional Medical Center and was a private sitter. She was also formerly employed by Baptist Village, Tebeau House, Harvey House and Dell Industries.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Lee Jacobs, her mother and step-father, Goldie Bennett Kitchen (husband, Lewis), and one sister, Mavis Jacobs.

Survivors include four children, Eugene T. Justice Jr., of Alma, Timothy Justice (Loraine), of Oklahoma, Shirley Rios, of Broxton, and Wendy Justice, of Hahira, 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one sister, Mary Fielder (Bob), of Newport, Ore., one brother, Ellis Kitchen (Phyllis), of Waycross, one brother-in-law, the Rev. Will Jacobs (Joy), of Monticello, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hebardville Baptist Church.

Music Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Molley Jordan Lewis

Molley June Jordan Lewis, 89, of Alma, passed away at her residence Sunday (Jan. 28, 2018) after an extended illness.

She was born in Ware County on Nov. 3, 1928 to the late Silas Jordan and Thursey Campbell Jordan. Her husband, Thomas Jasper “T.J.” Jr., a grandson, Henry “Winky” Smith, five brothers, Lincoln, Ohlen, Troy, J.P. ad Truman Jordan, and five sisters, Lucille Tanner, Flora Sharp, Frankie Walker, Ola Luffman and Agnes Bercompas, preceded her in death.

Survivors include three daughters, Winona Smith, of Waycross, June Holton, of Alma, and Debbie Stephenson, of Wilmington, N.C., seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy James, the Rev. Jack Nettles and the Rev. Jerry Martin officiating.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral Friday from 1 p.m. until funeral time.

Active pallbearers will be Ronnie Altman, Jerry Taylor, Jerry Martin, Lewis Hall, Skyler Edmunds and Bruce Benton.

All others in attendance will be considered honorary escorts.

Crosby Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Stafford J. Jordan

Stafford J. Jordan, of Dixie Union, died Wednesday morning (Jan. 31, 2018) at the Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Rhonda Boyd

Rhonda Boyd, 53, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Jan. 30, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health after an illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Russell G. Lynn

Russell G. Lynn, 73, died Thursday (Jan. 25, 2018) at Kindred Hospital of North Florida in Green Cove Springs following an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross and para-legal most of his life.

He was a son of the late Jake Anthony Lynn and Katherine Courson Lynn. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cassandra Lynn.

He is survived by four children, Sabrina Lynn Douglas (Charles), of Blackshear, Russell G. Lynn Jr., of Waycross, Johnathan Lynn, of Waycross, and Angel Lynn, of Jacksonville, Fla., two grandchildren, Sage Douglas and Madison Douglas, and a close friend, Ryan Marsh, of Waycross.

The family will receive friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 5 until 7 o’clock.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Pastor Marshall Dixon

A graveside funeral for Pastor Marshall Lee Dixon, 74, of Patterson, took place Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Laura Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Don Patterson and the Rev. I.B. Boyette officiating.

A worship service followed at 3:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Patterson and the Rev. I.B. Boyette officiating.

Tributes were given by the Rev. Pete Wall, Brother Carlos Thrift and his brother, J.L. “Jake” Dixon.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Perry O. Barrett

A funeral for Perry O. Barrett was held Tuesday afternoon at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Smith, the Rev. Phillip Crump and the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating.

Burial was held in Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers included Donnie Spikes, Anthony Thomas, Bruce Tison, Gene Roberson, Joe Meeks and Bucky Thomas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.