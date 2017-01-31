January 31, 2017

Frank B. McDaniel

Frank B. McDaniel, 86, died Sunday night (Jan. 29, 2017) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Ware County. In 1996, he retired from the Ware County Road Department as a motor grader operator. He was a member of Community Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Charlie McDaniel and Carrie Elizabeth McDaniel.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Jean Howell McDaniel, of Waycross; six children, Laura Lynn McDaniel, of Valdosta, Johnny McDaniel (Barbara), of Jasper, Fla., Benny McDaniel Jr. (Teresa), of Ray City, Lawrence McDaniel (Florence), of Valdosta, Beth Corbett (Cecil Collins), of Conyers, and Glen Allen Moore Sr., of Waycross; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Jordan Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

James Lawhorne Jr.

HOBOKEN — James Ellis “Jay” Lawhorne Jr., 58, of Hoboken, passed away Saturday (Jan. 28, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Atlanta May 5, 1958, he spent his younger years in Atlanta before moving to Blackshear to finish high school. He lived in Charlton and Brantley counties for the last few years.

“Jay,” as he was affectionately known, was a 1976 graduate of Blackshear High School and worked in construction as a self-employed carpenter, a job for which he had been very talented.

He loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle, play his bass guitar and watch the Georgia Bulldogs. Jay was a carefree man who loved to cut the fool and have fun with his friends and family. He was very supportive of his five boys and anyone who knew him knew that he fiercely loved them and was very proud of them.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Ellis “Bo” Lawhorne Sr., and by a granddaughter, Anniston Lawhorne.

Survivors include his five sons, Jason (Jessica) Knowlton, of Vicenza, Italy, Johnathan (Cindy) Lawhorne, of Jesup, Justin (Amy) Lawhorne, of Navarre, Fla., Joseph Lawhorne, of Nahunta, and Cotton Lee, of Blackshear; his mother and step-father, Mary Francis (Williamson) and Jerry Knowlton, of Blackshear; two sisters, Kellie Landall and Anna Mangum, both of Blackshear; two brothers, Jeff (Dana) Knowlton, of Brunswick, and Cliff (Leah) Knowlton, of Douglas; his friend and mother of his four youngest sons, Deloris Lee, of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Brady, Garrett, Jett and Evan Knowlton and Abigail, Sarah and James Lawhorne; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeanette C. Altman

Jeanette Courson Altman, 68, of Blackshear, passed away Monday (Jan. 30, 2017) at the Baptist Village Nursing Home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Joseph F. Caperton

Joseph F. Caperton, 77, died Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2017) at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., from pneumonia.

He was born in Logan, W.Va. He was a former truck driver with Dixie Concrete and also attended Cornerstone Church in Jesup.

He was a son of the late Lonnie F. Caperton and Bertha Robinson Caperton.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Caperton, of Waycross, a son, Steven Caperton (wife, Angela), of Jacksonville, Fla., three granddaughters, Amber Lynn Caperton, Brooklyn Maria Caperton and Hannah Nicole Caperton, one grandson, Taylor Caperton, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held 11 a.m. Monday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial followed in Hoboken City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeffery Dreggors, the Rev. Kevin Fryar, Keith Hendricks, Caleb Morgan, David Newman and John Swinford.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Ralph Cavagnaro

Ralph Cavagnaro, 61, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Jan. 30, 2017) at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Savannah, after a sudden illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Anaiya E. Journell

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for little Miss Anaiya Elizabeth Journell, 18 months, was held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Elder David Roundtree.

Interment was in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Virgil Braddock, J.J. Jacobs, Kayla Reynolds and Chris Thigpen.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Rest well, baby girl.

Grady C. Thornhill

A funeral for Grady C. Thornhill was held Monday afternoon at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church with the Rev. Edward Hurst and the Rev. Virlon Griner officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wesley Crews, Buddy Davis, Andy Hickox, Lamar Hickox, Bill Lambert and David Moody.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Janice ‘Dolla’ Members

The funeral for Janice “Dolla” Members was held Saturday, at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, Blackwell Street.

Bishop John Moss, pastor, officiated and Senior Bishop Leonard Goode Sr. offered words of comfort.

Burial was in the Oakland Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of the service.