January 30, 2018

Rebecca Ann Hines

Rebecca Ann “Becki” Hines, 67, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Jan. 29, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Raymond Warnell Willingham and Maudine Taylor Willingham. She was a 1968 graduate of Waycross High School and a 1972 graduate of the University of Georgia.

She was a retired educator who taught in the public school system in Macon before returning home and teaching at the Southwood School and gifted classes for the Ware County school system.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waycross and a sustaining member of the Waycross Service League.

She enjoyed staying in touch with her friends and classmates and was active and instrumental in planning class reunions for her Waycross High School graduating class.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than being able to spend time with her grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for her positive, caring, selfless attitude. She always spoke kind words to and about others, never complained about the difficulties with her health that she continuously faced and always stayed positive for the family and friends around her.

She is survived by her husband, Harris Hines, of Waycross, two children, Trey Hines, of Blackshear, and Taylor Hines (wife, Loni), of Blackshear, three grandchildren, Will Hines, Ben Hines, and Addison Hines, a sister, Patty Haynes, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday at First United Methodist Church.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Joy Lovett Woods

Joy F. Lovett Woods, 72, died Monday (Jan. 29, 2018) at St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro after an extended illness.

She was born March 3, 1945 in Charleston, S.C., to the late Omer and Clewis McQuaig Lovett. She grew up in Blackshear and graduated from Blackshear High School. She was formerly employed by Waycross Health and Rehabilitation for 27 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Tommy Wayne Woods, and an infant son.

Survivors include her children, Mark Woods (Ginger) and Chad Woods (Lisa), three grandchildren, Caleb, Carson and Caroline, one brother, Ray Lovett (Susan), one sister-in-law, Kitty Harrison, one niece and three nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rehobeth Cemetery in Pierce County.

Memorial contributions can be made to Rehobeth Baptist Church, 1296 Cason Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

James W. Sloan

FOLKSTON — James “Jimmy” W. Sloan, 72, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Jan. 29, 2018) at the Folkston Park Nursing Home in Folkston following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Arthur W. Shaw Sr.

A funeral for Arthur W. Shaw Sr. was held Monday afternoon at River of Life Church with Bishop Raymond Burch, the Rev. Frank Gupton and the Rev. Rabun Haddock conducting the service.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mike Carter, Denny Garrett, Mike Long, Jay Minchew, the Rev. Michael Sapwell and Lee Scurry. Serving as honorary pallbearers were his co-workers from Scapa Dryer and members of Faith Runners.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.