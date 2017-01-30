January 30, 2017

Grady C. Thornhill

Grady C. Thornhill, 85, died Saturday morning (Jan. 28, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a brief illness.

He was a native of Barwick, Ga. in Brooks County but made his home in Ware County since 1952. He was the son of the late Leonard D. Thornhill and Elsie Claude Chandler Thornhill.

He started his railroad career in 1952 with the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad and continued through the mergers that created the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad and then the CSX Railroad. He retired as a machinist in 1992 after 41 years of service. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local No. 625 and earned recognition for more than 50 years of membership.

He was a longtime and faithful member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where he served in many capacities among which was deacon, deacon chairman, church treasurer, Sunday School teacher, member of the building committee for the existing sanctuary building and served numerous other church committees.

He was a member of the Adult IV Couples Sunday School Class. He enjoyed attending the Monday Night Singing Group sings.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Marilyn D. Thornhill, of Waycross; a daughter, Cindy Thornhill Taylor (husband, John), of Waycross; a son, Lindsey Thornhill, of Milton, Ga.; four grandchildren, Brittany Taylor (husband, Jamar), of Lakeland, Fla., Bryce Miller, of Tallahassee, Fla., Chandler Thornhill, of Nashville, Tenn., and Graham Thornhill, of Athens; three great-grandchildren, Jaylon, Janaya and Jaxon Taylor; a sister, Sue Owens (husband, Wilburn), of Pavo; a brother, Charles Thornhill (wife, Jane), of Thomasville; and numerous, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations to honor Grady’s life may be sent to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 7136 Central Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. today at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Members of the Adult IV Couples Sunday School Class and the Monday Night Singing Group are asked to gather at the church at 1:30 to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Eugene Rigdon

JESUP — Joseph Eugene “Gene” Rigdon, 81, of Jesup, died Saturday (Jan. 28, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

The Ware County native lived in Wayne County most of his adult life and was a 52-year former member of Jesup First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was active with the youth department. In 2013, he became a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was active with the Gideon Program, served with the Baptist Missions Board in several overseas areas, a former Mason, National Guardsman and 38-year retiree from ITT Rayonier.

He enjoyed being with his family and spending time with friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Mildred Rigdon, sister, Mavis Broach, brothers, Charles and Bert Rigdon.

Survivors are his wife of 56 years, Frances Crawford Rigdon, of Jesup; daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa (Rock) Morris, of Odum, Gena (Joe) Ierardi, of Jesup, Angela Rigdon (and fiancé, Kyle Owens), of Odum; sister, Marion Blackstock, of Waycross; grandchildren, Kasey and Krystal Keith, Kevin and Chelsie Morris, Zach and Ashlyn Fultz, Sidney Steverson III, Anna Steverson, Alex Ierardi and Brad Ieradi; great-grandchildren, Karson Grace Keith and William Rigdon “Riggs” Fultz; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. today at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Vann Dempsey officiating. Interment will be in Odum City Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Rock Morris, Joe Ierardi, Kyle Owens, Kevin Morris, Sidney Steverson III, Brad Ierardi, Kasey Keith and Zach Fultz.

Honorary pallbearers will be Earl and Jo Yeomans, Lowell and Yvonne Mallard, Clyde Johnson and Lou Wolfe, Maxey and Barbara Griffis, Hinson and Linda Moseley, Michael and Jarris Priester, Linda Williamson, Lee and Judy Rikard, Denise Voyles, Doug and Taylor Mehlenbacher, Ricky and Stacy Aspinwall, Adam and Lea Aspinwall, Andrew Aspinwall, Ben, Sharon and Asher Cathey, Bud and Barbara Collins, Bobby and Wilene Wingate, Bill and Keri Headley, Lex and Joy Kenerly, Tom and Lynice Jackson, members of Laverne Bennett’s Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church and members of Howard Bo Warren’s Sunday School Class of First Baptist Church.

Visitation was held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

A guestbook is available at www.rinehartandsons.com

Joseph F. Caperton

Joseph F. Caperton, 77, died Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2017) at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., from pneumonia.

He was born in Logan, W.Va. He was a former truck driver with Dixie Concrete and also attended Cornerstone Church in Jesup.

He was a son of the late Lonnie F. Caperton and Bertha Robinson Caperton.

He is survived by his wife, Edith Caperton, of Waycross, a son, Steven Caperton, of Jacksonville, Fla., three granddaughters, Amber Lynn Caperton, Brooklyn Maria Caperton and Hannah Nicole Caperton, one grandson, Taylor Caperton, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was scheduled for 11 a.m. today at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial is to follow in Hoboken City Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Steven Duane Cox

Steven Duane Cox, 53, died Sunday morning (Jan. 29, 2017) at Clinch Healthcare Center in Homerville following an extended illness.

He was born in Clinch County but resided in Ware County most of his life. He was also a former construction worker with several mobile home plants.

He was a son of the late Elmer “Rooney” Wilson Cox Sr. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Harper Starling.

He is survived by two daughters, Sharie Cox Starling (fiancé, Robin Berneche Jr.) and Samantha Cox (Randy), of Waycross; four grandchildren, Dylan Starling, Tucker Berneche, Finn Berneche and Delilah Cox; his mother, Eloise Lupo Cox, of Manor; three sisters, Faye McMillan (Lane), of Manor, Janet Touchton (John), of Homerville, and Cheryl Varnadore (Eddie), of Waycross; two brothers, Kenny Cox (Cathy), of Waycross, and Elmer Cox Jr., of Manor; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Zenith Baptist Church Cemetery in Manor.

The family will receive friends Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10 until 11 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Bernice A. McKinnon

A funeral for Bernice Annette McKinnon took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Clayton Davis officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Allen Erickson, Raymond Kakeh III, Ray Kakeh Sr., Virgil McKinnon and Bill Nelson.

Vonelois ‘Lois’ Fullard

A funeral for Vonelois “Lois” Fullard took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joe McSwain officiating.

Burial was in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Matt Fullard, Larry Fullard, Marlin Goodman, Zachary Taylor, Joshua Taylor and Spencer Fullard.

Margaret W. Steverson

A funeral for Norma Margaret Wells Steverson took place Saturday morning at Crossview Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Jim Reynolds and the Rev. Tommy Greene officiating.

Serving as active pallbearers were George Leggett, Tommy Steverson, Melvin Spires, Steve Capps, Lee Pruitt and Steve Heath.

Honorary pallbearers were the men of Crossview Church of God of Prophecy.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Terry Curl

A funeral for Terry Curl, 41, of Blackshear, took place Saturday at 3 p.m. at St. Johns Methodist Church with the Rev. Greg Carter and Diane Sapp Griffis officiating.

Active pallbearers were Michael Sapp, John Griffis, Ja Walker, Kevin Knowlton, Steven Byrd and Will Thomas.

Burial followed in the St. Johns Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.