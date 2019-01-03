January 3, 2019

CPO Robert Lynn Whitt

Chief Petty Officer (Retired) Robert Lynn “Bob” Whitt, 86, of Concord, Ga., passed away Monday (Dec. 31, 2018) at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.

He was born in Erwin, Tenn., son of the late Paris Whitt and Nana Mae Hatcher Whitt. He was a proud American and decorated veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean War, retiring after 21 years of service.

He loved the Lord, his wife, children and grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family, which included watching football. He was an avid collector of antiques.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine Whitt; children, Christa Pierce (Jody), of Concord, Dana Whitt, of Blackshear; brother, Jerry Whitt, of Tennessee; grandchildren, Lander McCall (Laura), Julian Pierce, Sarah Pierce, Alyssa Whitt and Garrison Pierce.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Hugh Smith officiating.

Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens.

Friends may visit the family Saturday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Chapel Community Church Building Fund, 115 Sullivan Road, Zebulon, Ga. 30295.

Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.

Perry Bellamy Sr.

Perry Bernard Bellamy Sr., 89, of 325 Archer St., Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Jan. 1, 2019), at the Hospice Satilla House in Waycross with family by his bedside.

He was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Waycross, son of Perry Bellamy and Lucy Leek Bellamy. He was the third child of seven siblings.

He was a 1948 graduate of Center High School. He volunteered to enter into the United State Air Force in 1948 for just under four years. Afterwards he was released with an honorable discharge and then returned to Waycross.

In 1954, he, along with Silas Harmon, were the first black players signed to play with the Waycross Bears Baseball Team and according to an article of the St. Petersburg Times as, “the first of their race to appear in the Class D Georgia-Florida Professional Baseball League.”

He met the love of his life and soulmate, Myrtice Lee Wilson, and they were united in Holy matrimony April 27, 1954.

He was employed at Champion International Paper where he worked his way up to serve as a foreman until retirement after 25 years of service.

In his early years, he joined St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully throughout the years on the trustee board, superintendent of Sunday School, chairman of deacons and was the last survivor listed on the church cornerstone. He dedicated many hours working at the church dutifully handling church business and making sure things were taken care of in a timely manner.

He was a faithful member of the following organizations: The Walters Addition Community Club and The Men Club. He was very active in the Branch community.

He had a passion for family, children, his church and the community. He was an avid reader, comedian and the front porch counselor in the community who sat on his front porch and talked to many without pay. He was affectionally known by “Big Dog” given by his grandson Isaiah and “Hap” by his friends and family. His favorites hymns were “Pass Me Not” and “What A Friend.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Lucy Bellamy, three sisters, Bertha Lee Hopkins, Susie Bell Davis and Ernestine Taylor, one brother, Ernest Bellamy, his devoted wife of 58 years, Myrtice Bellamy, two children, Perry B. Bellamy Jr. and Roberta Goddard.

He leaves to cherish his memories, three daughters, Marilyn Bellamy Barnett, Waycross, Rachelle Bellamy Brown, Chesapeake, Va., Regina Fletcher, Philadelphia, Pa.; two sons, Tony Bellamy (Bobbi) and Romney Bellamy (wife, Donnette), Waycross; two brothers, Joseph Bellamy, Atlanta, and Ralph Bellamy, Milwaukee, Wis.; 11 grandchildren, Jualecia Butler, (husband, Tom), Martisha Bellamy, Rodriquez Kennedy, (wife, Cathy), Courtney James, Tony Jenkins, all of Waycross, Isaiah Brown, Chesapeake, Va., Darrica Gordon, Indianapolis, Ind., Tennille Moss (husband, Leroy), Montgomery, Ala., Letitia Rivers, Boca Raton, Fla., Terrell Fletcher and Latasha Fletcher, Philadelphia, Pa.; 25 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, his in-laws, Thewana Parrish, Portsmouth, Va., and Clinton Wilson (wife, Mopsy), Savannah; Terrie McGauley (husband, Marion), Blackshear; Elijah Brown, Waycross; a host of nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends are being received at his daughter, Marilyn Bellamy Barnett, home, 1215 Deputy St., Waycross.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., Waycross.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., Waycross, with the Rev. Norris Woods Sr., pastor, delivering words of comfort.

Burial will follow at Hazzard Hill Cemetery, Waycross.

The cortege will assemble at 10:15 a.m. at 1215 Deputy St., Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Eula Pauline Murray

Eula Pauline Boatright Murray, 83, of Patterson, died Sunday evening (Dec. 30, 2018) at Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro, following an extended illness.

Born July 14, 1935 in Alma, she was a daughter of the late Robert Fulton and Alma Sims Boatright. She was a lifelong resident of Pierce County and was retired from United Egg Marketing, Inc. in Blackshear. She was a member of Abundant Life Christian Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rommie Joe Murray, her son, James Boatright, two sisters, Janice Marie Boatright and Mary Lee Boatright Lovell Floyd, and three brothers, Purdom Boatright, Hollis Boatright and Robert Fulton Boatright.

Survivors include her two daughters, June Colley (husband, Gary) and Teraina Ragsdale (husband, Jerrid), both of Offerman; eight grandchildren, Cary Colley (wife, Shelly), of Patterson, Allen Colley, of Patterson, Marie Strickland (husband, Joseph), of Blackshear, Chad Herrin (wife, Felicia), of Blackshear, Elizabeth Herrin, of Patterson, Dana Flowers (husband, Tom), of Perry, Jason Ragsdale (wife, Haley), of Blackshear, and Jessica Lutke (husband, John), of The Rock, Ga.; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Dale O’Steen, of Blackshear, Shirley Walker, of Waycross, Barbara Gilliard (husband, Jerry), of Blackshear, and Patricia Phillips (husband, Rick), of Waycross; four brothers, Earl Boatright (wife, Pearl), of Blackshear, Paul Boatright (wife, Barbara), of Waycross, Rab Boatright (wife, Anne), of Patterson, and Daniel Boatright, of Blackshear; two sisters-in-law, Laquita Boatright, of Patterson, and Sybil Boatright, of Blackshear; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral took place Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Edward Colley officiating.

Burial followed in the Waters Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Greg Boatright, Keith Boatright, Shawn Boatright, Ricky Boatright, Linton Gilliard, Bo Foster, Jonathan Herrin and James Walker.

Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Terry M. Mercer Jr.

Terry Michael Mercer Jr., 34, died suddenly Sunday (Dec. 30, 2018) in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born in Waycross and lived most of his life in Ware County. He attended Kettle Creek Church.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joe Ellis, paternal grandparents, Wilbon and Ann Mercer, a brother-in-law, Daryle Singletary, and two uncles, Kip Lewis and Mark Lewis.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra K. Mercer, of Waycross; his father, Terry Michael Mercer Sr., of Lebanon, Tenn.; two sisters, Kristy Rowland (Tony), of Wilson, N.C., and Holly Singletary, of Lebanon, Tenn.; several nieces and nephews, Taylor Rowland, Noah Rowland, Mercer Singletary, Jonah Singletary, Nora Singletary and Charlotte Singletary; his grandmother, Dorothy Caroline Lewis, of Waycross; several aunts and uncles, Bill and Lawanna Cobb, of Augusta, Jimmy and Kathy Mercer, of Woodstock, and Tony and Cindy Lewis, of Waycross; and his beloved fur baby, Molly.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Kettle Creek Church. The family will receive friends Friday at the church starting at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in his memory to the Christian Family Center, 21 Outreach Lane, Soperton, Ga. 30457.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Barbara McCray Byrd

Barbara Ann McCray Byrd, 69, of Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Jan. 1, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born in Pierce County to the late Willis John and Annie Catherine Strickland McCray and made Waycross her home for most of her life. She had a passion for baking and cooking for others, in her heart she felt the calling to serve others. She was a devoted wife of 47 years a member of Victory Drive Church of God and loved and praised the Lord her Savior. She always made time for people and was always there to lend a hand with a big heart. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Bobbie Dryden.

She is survived by her husband, William Byrd Jr., of Waycross; five children, William John Byrd, Bryan Allen Byrd, William Gage Byrd, William Alex Byrd, Kyle Jeramiah Byrd, all of Waycross; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Lisa Mathis (husband, Rodney), of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Lonnie Dryden, of Brantley County; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Victory Drive Church of God.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mabel Lemon

Deaconess Mabel Lemon, 97, died Wednesday night (Jan. 2, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker funeral Home.

Billy Ray Wilson

Billy Ray Wilson, 59, of 626 South Georgia Pkwy., Waycross, passed away Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 2, 2019) at Hospice Satilla House, Waycross, with family at his bedside.

He was born Feb.18, 1959, in Waycross to the parents of Ernest and Lorene Wilson.

Friends are being received at his home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc

Maggie Idell E. Nunn

BRISTOL — The funeral for Maggie Idell Eason Nunn, 85, was held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Bristol Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. R.C. James and the Rev. Greg Carter.

Interment was in the Bristol Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Roger Eason, Steve Simpson, Rickey Eason, Jason Crump, Christopher Reddish and Neil Crosby.

Honorary pallbearer was Bayne Eason.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

