January 3, 2018

Donna Marie Sturgis

Donna Marie Helverson Smith Sturgis, 82, of Waycross, passed away Monday morning (Jan. 1, 2018) at Harborview of Pierce County after an extended illness.

She was born in Evansville, Ind., to the late Charles Wesley and Agnes Wright Helverson, but she made Waycross her home since 1977.

She was an LPN at Savannah Memorial Hospital for many years and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waycross.

She was passionate about crafts, she enjoyed crocheting and embroidering, was an avid reader. She enjoyed a good book and always had time for an old movie.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Clarence Smith, two children, Kathleen Elizabeth Smith and Virginia Loraine Jesse Smith, five siblings, Jack Helverson, Marvin Helverson, Jimmy Helverson, Mary Beth Hooker and Virginia Helverson.

She is survived by her husband, Howard O. Sturgis, of Waycross; eight children, Rosalind Weeks (David), of Conway, S.C., David Curtis Smith, of Dixie Union, Andrew Wesley Smith (late Saundra), of Blackshear, Christopher Daniel Smith (Julie), of Patterson, Paul Joseph Smith, of Blackshear, James Darnell Smith (Geri), of Waycross, Dennis Matthew Smith (Vicki), of Waycross, Mary Elizabeth Sturgis, of Tucson, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waycross.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 5 until 7 o’clock at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Ronnie ‘Bo’ Beecher

Ronnie “Bo” Beecher, 71, of Waycross, died Monday (Jan. 1, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was born in Manor to the late Ernest Clyde Beecher and Beulah Boyd Beecher. He made Ware County his home for all of his life. Born with three holes in his heart and undergoing open heart surgery at the young age of 15, he overcame heart issues he faced his entire life.

He worked for St. Regis Paper Company and Allied Timber. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, where he fished, hunted, farmed and spent time working in his yard and garden. More importantly, he loved his family and any time he was able to spend with them.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Dalton Beecher, two brothers, Clyde Beecher and Regenal Beecher, and two sisters, Nellie Beecher and Jennie Kent.

He is survived by his wife, Syble Arnett Beecher, of Waycross; five children, Janie Moreno (husband, Nicho), of Gaston, S.C., Amy Beecher, of Screven, Lori Beecher, of Blackshear, Amanda Beecher, of Waycross, Kenneth Bo Beecher, of Waycross; three step-children, Susan Joyce Smith, of Waycross, Syble Ann Wimberly (husband, Eugene), of Waycross, Abe Morris, of Waycross; his grandchildren, Ronnie Mat Cranford, Brandon Crews, Jonathan Copeland, Destinie Pittman, Cassidy Crews, Briant Pittman, Raylee Beecher, Raelynn Beecher, Layla Beecher, William Caviness, Joseph Edward Caviness, Brett Austin Smith, Hannah Jean Wimberly, Joshua Holden Caviness, Brooke Wimberly, Emma Morris, Bradley Morris, Elizabeth Ponsell; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Crews, Brody Mac Jordan, Amylee Crews, Desslin Crews; two sisters, Patricia Ann Thomas, of Blackshear, Louise Suggs, of Homerville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Friday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in New Prospect Methodist Church Cemetery in Manor.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Della L. Yeomans

Della Harriet Long Yeomans was born in Warrenton, Ga., on Jan. 2, 1922, the second child of Ella Cleo Harris and Harry Amos Long.

After graduating from Tubman High School for Girls, she studied home ec in junior college, providing the basis for her long and successful life as a homemaker extraordinaire!

After working in a variety of interesting and challenging jobs (from department store sales to official mourner for Elliott Brothers funeral home to home demonstration agent), she met Neal, the love of her life at Hill Baptist Church in Augusta, Ga., and married him there on March 21, 1943.

Together they raised a family of four children which has increased to a crowd of six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Della was the perfect Southern lady, courteous to a fault, always considerate of the feelings of others and ever generous in her expressions of love to her family and friends. She was a stay-at-home mom, totally involved in school and other of her children’s activities and always supportive of her husband’s medical practice and the medical auxiliary.

She was an active, faithful and supportive member of First Baptist Church for more than 60 years, many of those as teacher of the Gleaners class (which she lately referred to as The Leaners.) She also served on numerous church committees, many mission teams, the board at Baptist Village, the Mary Street Mission, was active in the HOPE after-school program, mentored recovering young women and gave her time to many other community endeavors.

She departed this life on Sunday (Dec. 31, 2017), just two days short of her 96th birthday.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Neal Franklin Yeomans.

She leaves to love and cherish her memory her children, Harry and Jane Yeomans, Beth and Tim Thrift, Melissa and Robert Peacock and Cindy Flood; grandchildren and spouses, Devon Webster, Ansley Yeomans and Angela Riccetti, Neal and Beth Yeomans, Adam and Jen Meade-Sheridan, Caleb and Brittany Peacock and Amanda Peacock; and others mentioned above; and many loving friends and relatives.

Her outlook on life is best summed up in the verse she quoted daily, regardless of her circumstances: “This is the day the Lord hath made, we will rejoice and be glad in it.”

A memorial service will be held on Friday (Jan. 5) at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church with visitation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or a favorite charity of the donor.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Eugene Sweat

Eugene Sweat, 84, died Monday night (Jan. 1, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A native of Waycross, he served in the United States Air Force as a 1st Lieutenant pilot during the Korean War. Following his military service, he graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business administration. He retired from Procurement Administration at NASA. His career included working on many projects such as the Mercury Capsule.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.A. Sweat and Mamie Bethune Sweat, and two brothers, Charles Edward “Ted” Sweat and Quarterman Sweat.

Survivors include one brother, Bobby Sweat (wife, June), of Oakwood, Ga.; and a sister, Iris Milhous (husband, Leon), of Wetumpka, Ala.; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Marie B. Kimbrell

Marie B. Kimbrell, 86, died Monday morning (Jan. 1, 2018) at Bacon County Hospital in Alma following a short illness.

She was born in Jesup but resided in Waycross most of her life. She retired from Swisher International and was a member of Second Baptist Church where she enjoyed the Sunshine Club.

She was a daughter of the late Glenn Bennett and Minnie Harper Bennett Mullikin. She was preceded in death by a brother, W.G. Bennett, and a sister, Thelma Lee Walker.

She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Hanchey, of Waycross; a son, Tim Steedley, of Waycross; six grandchildren, Whitney Steedley, Andrew Steedley, Daniel Steedley, Emily Steedley, Brad Fulford (wife, Nicole) and Brian Fulford (wife, Keri); three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Second Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday at the church from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Ann Jeannine O’Brien

BLACKSHEAR — Ann Jeannine Brooker O’Brien, 84, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Dec. 31, 2017) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Brackettville, Texas, on May 12, 1933, she lived most of her life in Pierce County. She was a graduate of Blackshear High School and attended G.S.W.C. (now Valdosta State University) and South Georgia College in Douglas.

She worked at The Blackshear Times and later Broome Printing and Office Supplies where she retired in 1995 after 35 years of service. She was of the Methodist faith and was a loving mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to play bridge, do crossword puzzles and work in her yard (fish in her younger days) and spend time with her friends.

She was a daughter of the late Hubert Mathew and Rhoda Louise Barnard Brooker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Glenn O’Brien Sr.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Glenna and Deen Strickland, of Waycross; her son and daughter-in-law, William Glenn “Bud” and Ada O’Brien Jr., of Blackshear; her brother, Robert H. “Bobby” Brooker, of Waycross; three grandchildren, April Ann O’Brien and Gilbert Aaron Montoya, of Los Angeles, Calif., James Vasco “Josh” Proctor III, of Blackshear, and Ashlee Ann (Proctor) and Matt Kinnaird, of Asheville, N.C.; four great-grandchildren, Bardot Belen Montoya and Viper Steele Montoya, both of Los Angeles, and Landen Taylor and Avery Brooker Kinnaird, both of Asheville; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Wall, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Frances O’Brien, of Raleigh, N.C.; a brother-in-law, Carroll “Bro” O’Brien, of Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502 or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Cecil Courson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Cecil Courson, 87, was held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Brian Gill.

Interment was in the Ramah Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

A.C. McNeely

A graveside service for A.C. McNeely was held Tuesday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Mayberry officiating.

Pallbearers were Kenny Welch, Paul Welch, Walker Welch, Jay Crowley, Jim Crowley, Jimmy Pedrick and Andy Bigalow.

Military rites were conducted by a contingent of the United States Navy from King’s Bay.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.