January 3, 2017

‘Jeanie’ Bales Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Jeanette Flora “Jeanie” Bales Dixon, 85, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Jan. 1, 2017) at her residence.

She was born in Pensacola, Fla., on July 3, 1931.

Volunteering was a big part of her life having worked with Broward General and Plantation Hospitals in Florida.

She moved back to Blackshear in 1995, where she later became a Pink Lady with the Pierce County Nursing Home. She enjoyed working in her yard with her flowers and loved music, people and her church, where she was a faithful member.

She was the daughter of the late George and Elsie Elberta Cobb Bales. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jim Bales.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Pat Dixon; two daughters and sons-in-law, Karen (Tom) Molitor, of Charlotte, N.C., and Janet (David) Chancey, of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Blakely Molitor, Brooke Molitor, and Angel Chancey; and nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at First United Methodist Church of Blackshear.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family requests that the Pierce County Nursing Home Ladies Auxiliary and the Pink Ladies serve as honorary pallbearers and meet at the church by 10:30 a.m.

Gail Stewart Martin

JESUP — Gail Stewart Martin, 55, of Jesup and Waycross, died Friday (Dec. 30, 2016) of a heart attack.

She graduated from Waycross High School and obtained a bachelor degree in social works, working several retail outlets and currently employed with Hospice of South Georgia. She enjoyed fishing, reading and always with her children and family.

Her parents, Jim and Carolyn Stewart, and her brother, David Wayne Stewart, preceded her in death.

Survivors are a daughter, Layne Martin (fiancé, Ryan Chabrecek), of Screven; son, Devin Martin, of Screven; sisters, Debbie Stewart and Melissa Stewart, both of Waycross; a brother, Jim (Debra) Stewart, of Richmond Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday at Rinehart and Sons Chapel with the Rev. Tim Rowell officiating.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup was in charge of arrangements.

Robbie Dean Dixon

BLACKSHEAR — Robbie Dean “Bobby” Dixon, 84, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday afternoon (Jan. 1, 2017) at Mayo Health System of Waycross.

Born in Pierce County on Jan. 23, 1932, he was a member of the Pierce County Farm Bureau, and of the NFD National Farmer Organization, and Builders for Christ. He was a Deacon of Shady Grove Baptist Church and was a Sunday School teacher for many years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting.

He was the son of the late Bernice Aldine and Lillie Woodcock Dixon.

Survivors include his wife, Mavelene Courson Dixon, of Blackshear; two daughters and a son-in-law, Debbie Davis (Ed), of Millen, and Darlene Dixon, of Blackshear; a son and daughter-in-law, Darrell Dixon (Jan), of Blackshear; a brother, A.J. Dixon, of Mershon; three grandchildren, William Dixon (Karli), Christopher Dixon, and Jordan Nease; a great-grandchild, Selah Nease; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Ramah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family requests that the Senior Adults Sunday School class and the active and in-active deacons of the church serve as honorary pallbearers, and arrive at the church by 2:30 p.m.

Judge Melvin Harper Jr.

The family of Judge Melvin Harper Jr., 87, is saddened to announce his passing Saturday (Dec. 31, 2016) at his home in Waycross after an extended illness.

A native of Coffee County, he spent his career working for the Atlantic Coast Line, Seaboard Coast Line, Family Lines System and and CSX railroads, retiring in 1985 as assistant general forman, mechanical division. He then consulted for various railroads and rail companies, receiving accolades and awards for his diligence and ingenuity.

In 2003 he was appointed as an associate judge for the Ware County Magistrate Court, retiring in 2012. He was an avid sportsman and entrepreneur.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Harper Sr., his sister, Venita Harper Luke, and his beloved wife and lifelong companion, Martha Henderson Harper.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Harper (Beth), of Odenville, Ala., Charles Harper (Beth), of Douglas, and James Harper, of Waycross; granddaughters, Kelly Harper Boyd (Ross), of Jacksonville, Fla., and Heather Harper Cooper (Andy), of Tyler, Texas; and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

The Harper family wishes to express special appreciation to his longtime caregiver, Tabitha Thomas, and his dear friend John R. Martin, for their unswerving devotion during his final years.

A funeral is being held at 2 p.m. today at Jamestown Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family requests Morris Henderson, John R. Martin, John Gaskins, Dr. Joel Ferree, Dr. Rodney Brown and members of the CSX Railroad Officers Club to meet at the church today by 1:40 p.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Charlie Reid Cook

Charlie Reid Cook, 87, died Saturday morning (Dec. 31, 2016) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

He was born in Fitzgerald, but he lived most of his life in Waycross. He was retired from the Georgia Department of Labor and was a member of Central Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He also worked at voting polls during elections and delivered meals on wheels.

He was a son of the late Hulon W. Cook and Myrtle Long Cook.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Chalker Cook, of Waycross; a son, David Reid Cook Sr. (Kay), of Waycross; three daughters, Lynn Cook, of Seattle, Wash., Susan Cook Murray (Bob), of Grovetown, and Robin Cook McCormick (Steve), of Valdosta; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A funeral was held Sunday afternoon in the Mitchell Chapel at Baptist Village Retirement Communities with the Rev. Jimmy Howard officiating. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be given to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Bonnie R. Owen

Bonnie R. Owen, 84, died Saturday morning (Dec. 31, 2016) at her residence in Waycross following an extended illness.

She was born in Appling County but had lived most of her life in Altamonte Springs, Fla., before making her home in Waycross since 1997. She was a homemaker who enjoyed quilting, square dancing and craftwork. She was also of the Baptist faith.

She was a daughter of the late Allen Colvin Thornton and Bessie Mae Griffis Thornton.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Edward Owen, of Waycross; two sons, Wendell Hickox (Sandy), of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Robert Hickox (Sheila), of Eastland, Texas; two daughters, Wendy Jones (David), of Montvale, Va., and Erin Kenny (Mark), of Richmond, Va.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Winnie Murray, of Waycross, Mae Gregg (Dale), of Harrisonville, Mo., Mildred Griffin, of Waycross, and Joyce Hester (Bill), of Waycross; and a brother, Roy Thornton (Glynda), of Hoboken.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Affinis Hospice, 248 NE Broad St., Jesup, Ga. 31546. Call (912-916-9795) or email the hospice at www.affinishospice.org

The family will be receiving friends this evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock. A private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Kenneth Doyle Morgan

NAHUNTA — Kenneth “Kenny” Doyle Morgan, 69, of Nahunta, passed away Saturday morning, (Dec. 31, 2016) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Born in Nahunta, his parents were the late Isaac Eugene Morgan and Maude Lyons Morgan. He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Donald Morgan, Jessie Morgan, Charles Morgan, Elton Morgan and Arnie Morgan.

He attended the Monticello Ridge Church of God, in Waynesville and was self-employed as a carpenter who loved building.

Survivors include two brothers and a sister-in-law, Gerald Morgan (Betty), of Nahunta, and Lanis Morgan, of Atkinson; two sisters, Hester Mae Dowling and Rita Lewis, both of Brunswick; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation will be this evening starting at 6 o’clock at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with Pastor David Dowling, the Rev. Hilton Morgan and the Rev. Lanis Lewis officiating.

Burial will follow in the Rob Lewis Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gerald Morgan, Steven Morgan, Wayne Morgan, Tyrone Morgan, Jessie Morgan and Derek Lewis.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Eddie ‘Foy’ Batten

WHITE OAK — Eddie “Foy” Batten, 84, passed away Friday afternoon (Dec. 30, 2016) at his residence in White Oak.

He was born Dec. 19, 1932 in Winokur and lived with his sister in White Oak. He loved to argue — in humor — with his family and friends. He had an incredible memory and never forgot anything. Once he met you he would always remember you. He will be greatly missed.

He was the son of the late James A. and Viiola O’Neal Batten. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Batten and Charlie Batten.

Survivors include a sister, Nancy Batten Winn, of White Oak, a brother, Carrol Batten, of Nahunta, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service is being held at 1 o’clock, today at the McClellan Cemetery in Brantley County.

Interment is to be in the McClellan Cemetery

Ellaree Freeman

Ellaree Freeman, 76, died Saturday night (Dec. 31, 1016) at her residence after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Nancy Crews

A graveside service for Nancy Suzette Hinson Crews was held Friday morning at Homeland Cemetery in Homeland, with Jerry Campbell and Graham Tyre officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mary Raulerson

A graveside service for Mary Raulerson was held Friday afternoon in Greenlawn Cemetery with Dr. Carol McLagan officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Troy Williams

A funeral for Troy Williams was held Monday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Powell officiating. Burial followed in Blackshear City Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Byrd, Johnny Hodges, Ronnie Mobley, Charlie Williams, Michael Williams and Troy A. Williams.

Military Rites were given by a contingent from Fort Stewart.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Virginia ‘Jenny’ W. Lee

A funeral for Virginia “Jenny” Woodall Lee took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Barber officiating and a eulogy by her daughter, Joni Bennett.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were B.J. Bennett, Tommy Love, John Thomas Bennett, Harrison Lee, Tyler Stewart, Rich Stewart and Grady Stewart.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Harold Barnett Jr.

A funeral for Harold Edward Barnett Jr. was held Saturday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Joey Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Hal Barnett III, Jonathan Hrabar, Donald Brian Barnett Sr., Russell Anderson, Steve Barnett Sr., Eddie Barnett, James Herndon, Wayne Foster and Donald Brian Barnett Jr.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.