January 29, 2018

Pastor Marshall Dixon

Pastor Marshall Lee Dixon, 74, of Patterson, died Saturday evening (Jan. 27, 2018) at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., following an extended illness.

Born Nov. 5, 1943 in Pierce County, he was a son of the late Lewis Griffin and Harriett Martin Dixon.

He grew up in Patterson where he was a 1961 graduate of Patterson High School. After high school, he moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where he worked with his family in construction. During that time, he felt the Lord calling him into the ministry of the Gospel and accepted that call in 1969. He attended the Florida Baptist Theological College in Graceville, Fla., during the day and built houses in Dothan, Ala., during the evening to pay for his schooling.

Following graduation, he pastored several churches in south Georgia. His first call to pastor was as the interim pastor of Offerman Baptist Church in Offerman, followed by Sale City Baptist Church in Sale City, Olive Branch Baptist Church in Ellabell, Friendship Baptist Church in Alma, Salem Baptist Church in Pavo, Hacklebarney Baptist Church in Blackshear, and he retired as the associate pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Patterson.

He was also a carpenter, owning and operating L&L Construction Company with his brother, Jake, and son, Tim. He also enjoyed farming, repairing vehicles and tractors, and worked several years as a funeral assistant, helping minister to many area families with Hart Funeral Home.

He was a bright spot in the lives and hearts of many people, guiding several men who felt the call into the ministry, often visiting and ministering to the sick and those in need, and you’d find him often singing or humming his favorite hymns.

He lived as he preached, truly loving his Lord. He was also a devoted, loving and caring husband, father and grandfather who thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Evon Roundtree Dixon, of Patterson; his children, Tammy Cason (husband, Donnie), Lisa Gill (husband, Tony) and Tim Dixon, all of Patterson; his grandchildren, Nate Cason, Shane Dixon, Allen Dixon, Joseph Dixon and Marsha Gill, all of Patterson; a special friend who was like his granddaughter, Shanna Chesser, of Patterson; his sister, Mary Gill (husband, Floyd), of Patterson; three brothers, Harvey Dixon (wife, Ernestine), of Patterson, J.L. “Jake” Dixon (wife, Voncille), of Blackshear, and Tom Dixon (wife, Patricia), of Leesburg, Fla.; an aunt, Betty Dixon, of Patterson, and two uncles, Lester Dixon, of Patterson, and Pat Dixon, of Blackshear; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

A graveside funeral will take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Laura Chapel Cemetery in Patterson. A worship service will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Georgia Baptist Mission Board Missions & Ministry Center, in memory of Pastor Marshall Dixon, 6405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth, Ga. 30097-4092.

Dr. Sherrie B. Cowan

ATLANTA —Dr. Sherrie Barber Cowan, 51, went to spend eternity with the Lord early Saturday morning (Jan. 20, 2018) at Emory University Hospital following complications from a liver transplant.

Born in Blackshear, Nov. 18, 1966, she lived in Patterson for the last 30 years. She graduated from Pierce County High School in 1984 and earned multiple academic degrees in early childhood education and educational administration, including a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and master’s degree from Valdosta State University.

Additionally, she earned an educational specialist degree and a doctoral degree from Argosy University.

Professionally, she was a life-long educator in the Pierce County School System where she taught elementary education at Patterson Elementary School.

Having accepted Christ as her personal Savior, she was a born again Christian and an active member of Patterson Baptist Church where she both attended and taught Sunday school.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Hamon and Polly Barber, of Blackshear, her maternal grandmother, Ida Lee Gailey Box, and her maternal grandfather, Dennis Gailey Sr.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Gene Flanigan Cowan Jr., of Patterson; her daughter, Alexis C. Crumbley (Donald), and soon to be granddaughter, of Waycross; her parents, Herbert M. Sr. and Lynn Gailey Barber, of Blackshear; a brother, Dr. Herbert M. Barber Jr. (Robin), of Savannah; her sister, Suzanne Barber Denison (George), of Blackshear; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth D. Cox (Adam), LCpl Brandon H. Barber, Lindsey B. Denison, Natalie M. Barber and George C. Denison III; her in-laws, Gene F. and Tootsie Cowan, of Patterson; and several other relatives and numerous friends.

The funeral was held Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. R.C. James, the Rev. Jerry Price, Suzanne Denison, Leah Martin and Dr. Herbert M. Barber Jr.

Interment was in the Patterson Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Clay Denison, Dalton Cowan, Tyler Todd, Brandon Barber, Lee Yeomans and Adam Ferrell.

Honorary pallbearers were past and present teachers at Patterson Elementary School.

Memorials may be made to the Patterson Baptist Church Building Fund, 5770 E. Main St., Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Beulah Wilson Avant

Beulah M. Wilson Avant, 85, of 3211 Walnut Way, Patterson, passed away early Friday morning (Jan. 26, 2018) at home with her daughter.

She was the daughter of the late Armistead and Lucretia Wilson and the wife of the late Joel Avant.

Memorialization is by cremation.

David Lester Bullard

David Lester Bullard, 65, of Waycross died Saturday morning (Jan. 27, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

A funeral will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at Hargraves Chapel.

Burial will follow at Hargraves Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Nolie Sweat Musgrove

Nolie Beatrice Sweat Musgrove, 84, died Saturday (Jan. 27, 2018) at her residence in Newberry, Fla., following an extended illness.

She was born in Ware County but resided in Sylvester before moving to Newberry, Fla., 20 years ago. She retired as a school teacher from Worth County and was a member of Gainesville Church of God. She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

She was a daughter of the late Rev. M.O. Sweat and Louise Corbitt Sweat. She was preceded in death by three children, Vickie Sawyer, Peggy Parker and Jimmy Robert Musgrove Jr. and four sisters, Patsy Oglesby, Doleita Busscher, Tiny Sweat and MaryDean Hooper.

She is survived by her husband of more than 65 years, Jimmy Musgrove, of Newberry, Fla., two daughters, Susie Weldon (Curtis), of Newberry, Fla., and Dana Baker (Jimmy), of Middleburg, Fla., two sisters, Annie Ruth Steedley, of Fargo, and Diane Langley (Richard), of Carrollton, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mt. Green Church of God of Prophecy. Burial will follow in Mt. Green Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday at the church from 9:30 until 11 a.m.

Martha ‘Tiny’ Barnard

PATTERSON — Martha Claire “Tiny” Martin Barnard, 87, of Patterson, passed away Thursday evening (Jan. 25, 2018) at her residence.

Born in Patterson, March 12, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Thad and Martha Thomas Martin. She lived all of her life in Patterson and worked alongside her husband at The Barnard Company and their construction company. She was also a substitute teacher in the Patterson School System and was a long-time member of Patterson Baptist Church, the Joy Sunday School Class and The Happy Agers.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Pratt (Petesy) Barnard, two brothers, James Calhoun Martin and Joseph Thomas Martin, three sisters, Virginia Lee Martin Jones, Maude Sue Martin DuBois and Laurie Martin Wynn Yeomans.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, James Pratt (J.P.) Barnard Jr., of Patterson; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Claire and Duward Boatright, of Bristol; her grandchildren, Claire Barnard Boatright, of St. Simons, Duward W. (Nancy) Boatright Jr., of Bristol, James Barrett (Candace) Boatright, of Bristol, Reese Barnard, of Marietta, and James Rhett (Denise) Barnard, of Patterson; six great-grandchildren, Duward Boatright III, Ruthie Boatright, Boone Boatright, Billee Claire Boatright, Shaw Barnard, and Doug Barnard; four sisters-in-law, Latrelle (Lewis) Stanfield, Thedius Deloach Clough, Shelia Barnard and Betty Martin; a special friend, Lois Drawdy; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A home-going service for Mrs. Barnard took place Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at Patterson Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. R.C. James, the Rev. Jerry Price and Jim Thomas.

Entombment was in the Patterson Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Donny Norris, David Deloach, Lindsay Thomas, Bernie Barnard, Dwight Deloach, Travis Deloach, Earl Echols and Bruce Barnard.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Joy Sunday School Class and members of the Happy Agers as well as Linnie Daniels, Barbara Wagner, Clay Denison and Rhett Boatright.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Patterson Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 385, Patterson, Ga. 31557, or to Hospice Satilla, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Aline Virginia Robinson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Aline Virginia Drawdy Robinson, 82, was held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church.

Officiating was her brother, Elder Daniel Drawdy.

Interment was in the Shiloh Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Michael Robinson, Jon Drawdy, Matt Carter, Jared Griffis, Robert Griffis and Warren Carter.

Leatha Carnegie

A celebration of life for Mother Leatha Mae Robertson Carnegie was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John Moss is pastor.

Her daughter, Pastor Juliet Howard, of True House of Deliverance, 915 Bertha St., Waycross, gave the family tribute and her granddaughter Shandra Hicks-Jackson, also of True House, delivered words of comfort from II Timothy 4:7-8: “Will You Be Ready.”

Pallbearers were great-grandsons and nephews, JaXavier Hicks, Quayvon Hicks, Jody Robertson, Brandon Gaskins, Evans Primus and Bobby Keyhea.

Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery

