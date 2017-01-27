January 28, 2017

James C. Roberson

James C. Roberson, 64, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2017).

He was born in Waycross, Feb. 2, 1952, to H.C. Roberson and Sue (Hunter) Roberson. He was a 1970 graduate of Waycross High School as well as the University of West Florida.

He served in the United States Air Force for four years stationed at Eglin AFB, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. He was an avid fly fisherman, music lover and HSR Porsche racing enthusiast. The majority of his retail/financial career was spent within divisions of The Limited, Inc., based in Columbus, Ohio.

Most recently he served as a partner with Columbus Consulting Inc., also based in Columbus, Ohio. His closeness and love of his family was evident to all that knew him well.

He leaves behind his devoted wife of 44 years, Kathy (Webb) Roberson; daughters, Amy (Shane) Banks, of Lewis Center, Ohio, and Kelly (Brad) Jones, of Estero, Fla.; and his grandchildren, Ethan Banks (10 years old), Jack Banks (18 months), Ella Jones (10 years old), Colin Jones (7 years old) and Vivian Jones (3 years old).

He is also survived by his parents and his four younger siblings, Cathy (Tim) Carey, of Woodbridge, Va., Kay Roberson, of St. Simons Island, Scott Roberson, of Kingsland, and Jon (Dana) Roberson, of Bonita Springs, Fla.

Services are entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association at www.donatenow.heart.org

The online guestbook is available at www.schoedinger.com to offer condolences.

Terry Lamar Curl

Terry Lamar Curl, 41, of Blackshear, died Tuesday morning (Jan. 24, 2017) at his residence.

Born June 25, 1975 in Blackshear, he was a lifelong resident of Pierce County where he was a 1995 graduate of Pierce County High School. He attended Altamaha Technical School where he graduated from the electrician’s program. He was a well-known and well-liked electrician, working many years for J.L. Electric and was a member of St. John’s Methodist Church. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and lover of the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Beatrice Lewis, his two brothers, Michael Curl and Bobby Joe Curl, and his grandparents, James Anthony “Bud” and Lillie Belle Curl.

Survivors include his wife, Tonya Dixon Curl, of Blackshear; his twin daughters, Emma and Mallory Curl, both of Blackshear; his father, Lamar Curl, of Waycross; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Janice Dixon, of Blackshear; his uncle and aunts, James A. and Juanita Curl, of Warner Robins, and Barbara Jean Taylor, of Jacksonville; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Curtis and Dana Dixon and Tyler and Becky Dixon, all of Blackshear; his nieces and nephew, Chloe Dixon, Ella Dixon and Curt Dixon, all of Blackshear; and several other relatives and many friends.

A funeral will take place today at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Methodist Church, 4363 St. John’s Church Road, Blackshear.

The family will receive friends today from 1-3 p.m. at the church.

Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Southern Bank, Emma and Mallory Curl Fund.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Annelise N. Hamilton

Annelise Nicole Hamilton, 5 months old, passed away suddenly Monday (Jan. 23, 2017) in Ware County.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Wilbert Hamilton.

She was the daughter of Dalton Barbee, of Waycross, and Amber Hamilton, of Blackshear.

Survivors include a brother and sister, Gage Barbee and Emma Barbee, of Waycross; maternal grandparents, Randall and Brandy Hamilton, of Blackshear; paternal grandparents, Chuck and Milica Lattanzie, of Waycross; maternal great-grandmother, Teresa Hamilton, of Waycross; several aunts and uncles, Bryson and Braden Colbert and Jackson Hamilton Jr., of Blackshear, Michelle Hamilton and Brianna Hamilton, of Waycross, Stephanie Youngblood, of Douglas, and Diana Hamilton, of Oak Park.

The funeral will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Lamar Christie officiating.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from 12 o’clock until funeral time.

Active pallbearers will be Randall and Allen Hamilton, Chris Youngblood and Brandon Hall.

All others in attendance will be considered honorary escorts.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Casey Dukes Morgan

Casey Dukes Morgan, 23, of 203 Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City, N.C., a beloved wife, daughter and sister, died Wednesday (Jan. 25, 2017) at her residence.

She was born Feb. 15, 1993 in Elizabeth City, N.C. to Roger Michael Dukes and Cheryl Ann Bickerstaff Dukes, of Elizabeth City. She was the wife of Jason Blake Morgan of the residence. She was assistant communications director at the Albemarle Plantation.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by a brother, Tyler Dukes, and sister-in-law, Katie, of Raleigh, N.C.; and maternal grandparents, John and Christine Dukes, of Waycross; she is also survived by loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many dear friends whose lives she touched deeply.

A memorial service will be held today at 10 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Hans Hess officiating.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby and at other times at the residence of her parents, 1107 Azalea Trail, Elizabeth City, N.C. and at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Chesson, 512 Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, N.C.

Memorial donations may be made to SPCA of Northeastern NC, P.O. Box 1772, Elizabeth City, N.C. 27906.

Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church St., Elizabeth City, N.C., is serving the Morgan family.

Condolences may be offered at www.twifordfh.com

Lewis C. Lairsey III

Lewis Crawford Lairsey III, 39, died Monday morning (Jan. 23, 2017) in Charlotte, N.C.

He was a native and lived most of his life in Ware County. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Razz and Lucille Howel, and Lewis C. and Evelyn Lairsey Sr., and an uncle, William Howell.

He was educated in the Ware County School System and attended Ware Technical School. He was a former sales associate with Sears, Rite Aid and Aspen Tree Surgeons. He attended New Life Assembly of God. He was actively involved in witnessing to people with the Gospel message.

Survivors include a daughter, Faith Nicole Hughes, of Hoboken; his parents, L.C. and Charlotte Howell Lairsey, of Waycross; a sister, Kim Smith (husband, Roddy Smith Sr.), of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; a nephew, Roddy Smith Jr.; nieces, Lucy and Bella Smith, all of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; aunts and uncles, Billy and Delores Lairsey, of Waycross, Phil and Janet Lairsey, of Waycross, Gary and Billie Lairsey, of Hawaii, Dorcas and Cecil Tuttle, of Waycross, Margie Raulerson, of Waycross, and Lisa Tucker, of Leesburg, Ga.; cousins and other relatives.

In lieu of flowers memorials to honor Lewis may be sent to gofundme.com/in-memory-of-lewis-lairsey.

A graveside service was held in Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Andrew F. Peacock Jr. officiating. Pallbearers were Jeffrey Toole, Blake Robison, Austin Taylor and Kevin Lairsey.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Eddie L. Tillman

The soul of Eddie L. Tillman, 78, took its final flight Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2017) from Sears Manor Nursing Home in Brunswick.

He was born April 27, 1939 in Blackshear to the late Lonzo and Margaret Tillman. He attended the public schools of Pierce County and later moved to New York City, N.Y., and worked for the state as a bus driver and custodian for 30 years.

After retiring back to Georgia, he located in Brunswick, where he enjoyed listening to music, fishing and just spending time with family and friends. His health failed and required his entering Sears Manor Nursing Home.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and caring wife, Rethia M. Tillman, of Blackshear; three sons, Eddie Charles Tillman (Patricia), of Blackshear, Greg Tillman, of New York City, N.Y., and Charles L. Tillman Jr., of Jacksonville, Fla.; two daughters, Gloria Knox, of Brunswick, and Nadina Tillman, of New York City; 16 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is scheduled for Sunday at Union Chapel Baptist Church in Mershon with Bishop L.C. Rogers officiating.

The body will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the services beginning at 3 p.m. for visitation.

All pallbearers are asked to be at the church at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Rosa Lee Crawford

A funeral for Rosa Lee Crawford was held Friday morning at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Summerall and the Rev. Ben Smith officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Staten Braddy, Brad Collins, Ryan Lee, Ben McQuaig, Rob Osban and Scott Petty.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Central Baptist Church Faith Sunday School Class.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Yordano Ventura

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals gathered together Friday to celebrate the life of pitcher Yordano Ventura, who died Sunday in a car accident in the Dominican Republic.

Manager Ned Yost told Royals teammates, coaches, executives and support staff that he has struggled since Sunday’s accident to figure out how to deal with the hole the 25-year-old’s death will leave. He says he believes God has a plan for everyone, and vowed the team’s bond will become stronger as they lean on faith and happy memories.

Pitcher Danny Duffy promised the Royals would use memories of Ventura’s competiveness to play every game in the next season with passion.

The meeting came hours before the team’s annual FanFest, where more tributes to Ventura are planned.