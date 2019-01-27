January 27, 2019

Arthur W. Shaw Sr.

Arthur W. Shaw Sr., 72, died Friday morning (Jan. 26, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a brief illness.

He was born in Valdosta but resided in Waycross most of his life. He retired after 38 years of employment from Scapa Dryer (now Voith) in Waycross. He was also a member of River of Life Church where he enjoyed the Faith Runners.

He was a son of the late Robert Ezra Shaw and Argent Finley Shaw. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Oneta Norris (husband, Swain).

He is survived by his wife, Linda Raulerson Shaw, of Waycross, two children, William Shaw (wife, Wendy), of Quinton, Va., and Susan Cason (husband, Matt), of Sylvester, three grandchildren, Joshua Cason, Zachary Cason and Hannah Shaw, a brother, Walter Lovic Shaw (wife, Donna), of South Point, N.C., and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Monday at River of Life Church.

Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Blackshear.

The family will receive friends Sunday at Music Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.

Members of the Faith Runners at River of Life Church and former co-workers from Scapa Dryer are asked to meet at the church on Monday by 2:40 p.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha Claire Barnard

PATTERSON — Martha Claire “Tiny” Martin Barnard, 87, of Patterson, passed away Thursday evening (Jan. 25, 2018) at her residence.

Born in Patterson, March 12, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Thad and Martha Thomas Martin. She lived all of her life in Patterson and worked alongside her husband at The Barnard Company and their construction company.

She was also a substitute teacher in the Patterson School System. She was a long-time member of Patterson Baptist Church, the Joy Sunday school class and the Happy Agers.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Pratt “Petesy” Barnard, two brothers, James Calhoun Martin and Joseph Thomas Martin, three sisters, Virginia Lee Martin Jones, Maude Sue Martin DuBois and Laurie Martin Wynn Yeomans.

Survivors include her husband of 69 years, James Pratt “J.P.” Barnard Jr., of Patterson; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Claire and Duward Boatright, of Bristol; her grandchildren, Claire Barnard Boatright, of St. Simons, Duward W. (Nancy) Boatright Jr., of Bristol, James Barrett (Candace) Boatright, of Bristol, Reese Barnard, of Marietta, and James Rhett (Denise) Barnard, of Patterson; six great-grandchildren, Duward Boatright III, Ruthie Boatright, Boone Boatright, Billee Claire Boatright, Shaw Barnard and Doug Barnard; a sister, Latrelle (Lewis) Strickland; sisters-in-law, Thedius Deloach Clough, Shelia Barnard and Betty Martin; a special friend, Lois Drawdy; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A home-going service will take place Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at Patterson Baptist Church.

Entombment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Patterson Baptist Church, P.O. Box 385, Patterson, Ga. 31557 or to Hospice Satilla, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Perry O. Barrett

Perry O. Barrett, 81, died Friday morning (Jan. 26, 2018) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation following an extended illness.

He was a native of Irwin County but made his home in Ware County since 1959. He was the son of the late Perry O. Barrett Sr. and Lucy Lee Lupo Barrett.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Johnson and Edith Crump.

He served with the United Sates Army during 1957-1958 as a tank gunner stationed in Germany. He managed and co-owned the local NAPA Auto Parts for many years. He was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church, the Faithful Servants Sunday School Class and served as a deacon for many years. He had been awarded Deacon Emeritus.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Evelyn “Susie” Minshew Barrett, of Waycross; a daughter, Brenda Barrett Hampton (husband, Steven), of Waycross; a son, Tracy Barrett (wife, Julie James Barrett), of Atlanta; five grandchildren, Perry Hampton, Shelley Hampton, Kathryn Barrett, Lauryn Barrett and Lucy Barrett; a brother, F.A. Barrett (wife, Shirley), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to Sweat Memorial Baptist Church 510 West Blackshear Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503 or to Bethany Hospice.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 Monday evening at Music Funeral Home.

Members of the Faithful Servants Sunday School Class and the deacons of the church are asked to gather at the church at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Ann Sowell

A memorial service for Barbara Ann Taylor Sowell was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Stanley officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.