January 27, 2017

Miss Anaiya E. Journell

BLACKSHEAR — Miss Anaiya Elizabeth Journell, 18-month-old daughter of Jessica Journell and John Williams, passed away early Tuesday morning (Jan. 24, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Alma, July 7, 2015, Anaiya lived in Blackshear all of her short life. She enjoyed doing the typical things a little girl would do — giving the best kisses, playing outside, imitating people, bathtime, dancing to music and being a helper to her mommy and daddy.

She loved to pull her daddy’s beard, rub his bald head, look at bright lights and all sorts of bright colors. Anaiya was very good at being cute and entertaining and will be forever loved and dearly missed by her mommy and daddy and the rest of her family. Anaiya was starting to get excited about becoming a big sister in May. This new little baby will surely have an angel watching over it.

She was preceded in death by her step-grandfather, Robert Boatright, and her aunt, Carmen Harmon.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by maternal grandparents, Peggy Boatright, of Blackshear, and Clayton and Melinda Durrence, of Blackshear; her paternal grandparents, Judy and Johnny Williams, of Patterson, and Michell Cason, of Lake City, Fla.; her aunts, Shannon Sutton, of Blackshear, Angel (and James) Taylor, of Waycross, and Nicole (and Randy) Bitenieks, of Patterson; her uncles, Noah Williams, of Alamo, Mark (and Sabrina) Williams, of Blackshear, and Brandon Bebee, of Blackshear; a great-aunt, Sabrina (and George) Music, of Waresboro; a great-uncle, Doug Sutton (and Ann-Marie) Deash, of Blackshear; and numerous cousins and other family members.

The funeral will be held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

