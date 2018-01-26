January 26, 2018

Joe ‘Pat’ Griner

Joe “Pat” Griner 73, of Eatonton, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 23, 2018) at his residence.

He was born in Blackshear on Aug. 19, 1944 to the late John Joseph Griner and Grace Dixon Griner. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Lester Griner.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the Masonic Lodge, Shriners and the VFW. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be at Vining Ivy Hill Chapel today from 11:30 to 1 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m.

Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. today at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Helga Griner; daughters, Patricia (Norman) Buckner, of McDonough, Sandy (Kenny) Sharp, of Eatonton; grandchildren, Johnathan Andrew Joseph Rainwater, Jessica Renee Rainwater, Amber Marie Buckner, all of McDonough; great-grandchildren Andrew Jay Rainwater, Landon Nathaniel Rainwater, Aubrey Grace Rainwater, Layton Daniel Rainwater, Emma Rose Rainwater, Lindsey Marie Young; brothers, David (Jean) Griner, of Blackshear, Jerome (Ludell) Griner, of Patterson; and sisters, Gracie (Bob) Lee, of Blackshear, and Peggy Griner Duvall, of Blackshear.

The family has requested donations to be made to the Shriners Hospital in his memory.

Vining Ivy Hill Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Martha Claire Barnard

PATTERSON — Martha Claire “Tiny” Martin Barnard, 87, of Patterson, passed away Thursday evening (Jan. 25, 2018) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Joey Calvin Johns

HOBOKEN — Joey Calvin Johns, 63, of Hoboken, passed away Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 23, 2018) at his residence after a brief illness.

Born in Waycross, he was the son of the late Wesley Johns and Mollie Crews Johns. He was also preceded by two brothers, Jesse Johns and James “Red” Johns, and a sister, Rosa Johns.

He was a machine operator for King Edward Cigar Factory and loved going to the river and working in his flower garden.

Survivors include his brother, Charles “Cotton” Johns, of Hoboken, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice and Marvin Alford, of Hoboken, and Lisa and Chuck Waldron, of Waycross, a special friend, Trish Marlowe, of Hoboken, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Visitation was held Thursday evening at Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

A funeral was on schedule for this morning at 10 o’clock at the chapel of Frye Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Rowell and the Rev. Greg Carter officiating.

Burial will follow in Hoboken Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Michael Johns, Shannon Bloodworth, Jimmy Bramlitt, Ricky Crews, Tommy Purdom, Robert Smith and Marcus.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Marie Mixon Mattox

ALMA — The funeral for Marie Mixon Mattox, 93, was held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Beulah Baptist Church.

Officiating was the Rev. Loran Bryant. Also speaking was her son-in-law, Alvin Dickson.

Interment was in the Beulah Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Tyler Mattox, Zeke Mattox, George Slay, Weston Mattox, Scott Slay and Jay Davis.

Honorary pallbearers were Troy Mattox, Shelby Mattox and Jimmy Brewer.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Ernest ‘Ted’ Delcomyn

A funeral for Ernest “Ted” Theodore Delcomyn was held Thursday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Johns Jr., the Rev. Gerald J. Johns Sr. and the Rev. Tim Rowell officiating.

Burial followed in High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Hoboken.

Pallbearers were Troy R. Melton, Trey Melton, John Johnson, Robby McQuaig, Billy Stone and Allen Chauncey.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.